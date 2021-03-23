Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Joe Biden Calls To Ban Assault WeaponsBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:07pm |
Biden wants to ban assault weapons sales
“While we’re still waiting on more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the modifications to those weapons that have apparently taken place here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said from the White House.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added.
The 1994 Crime Bill included a ban on assault-style weapons for civilians, but the provision was allowed to expire in 2004. The measure also contained certain loopholes ― for example, it only applied to weapons manufactured after the bill was passed.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-assault-weapon-ban_n_605a1fc2c5b6cebf58d2571d
We will see if Congress fails to act again
Biden wants to close the Charleston loophole which allows gun sellers to proceed with a sale if the National background check system does not contacted the seller immediately and the FBI does not contact them within three days.
(from HuffPost link above)
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:15pm
Columbine, Aurora and now Boulder: Colorado once again home to a public mass shooting
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/03/23/boulder-shooting-colorado-mass-shootings-include-aurora-columbine/4796081001/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:18pm
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/23/how-many-more-have-die-before-gop-rethinks-its-opposition-gun-control/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:40pm
Judge Blocked Boulder’s Assault Weapons Ban Just Days Before Deadly Shooting
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/boulder-assault-weapons-ban-shooting_n_6059fa75c5b6cebf58d1ea4f
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 4:45pm