Biden wants to ban assault weapons sales

“While we’re still waiting on more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the modifications to those weapons that have apparently taken place here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said from the White House.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added.

The 1994 Crime Bill included a ban on assault-style weapons for civilians, but the provision was allowed to expire in 2004. The measure also contained certain loopholes ― for example, it only applied to weapons manufactured after the bill was passed.