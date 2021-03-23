Fresh off a review based on concerns over the association of the AstraZeneca vaccine with blood clots comes concern that the efficacy data submitted may be flawed because outdated information was included

LONDON—U.S. officials said they were told AstraZeneca AZN -2.82% PLC may have released outdated information about trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine—a surprise disclosure that immediately cast doubt on the company’s assertion a day before that results showed the shot to be highly effective.

The early-morning statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came a day after AstraZeneca released interim data from large-scale U.S. trials that it said found its Covid-19 vaccine to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.

AstraZeneca, in its own statement, said it would update and reissue its trial results in 48-hours.