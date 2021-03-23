Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Joe Biden Calls To Ban Assault WeaponsBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:07pm |
Biden wants to ban assault weapons sales
“While we’re still waiting on more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the modifications to those weapons that have apparently taken place here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said from the White House.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added.
The 1994 Crime Bill included a ban on assault-style weapons for civilians, but the provision was allowed to expire in 2004. The measure also contained certain loopholes ― for example, it only applied to weapons manufactured after the bill was passed.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-assault-weapon-ban_n_605a1fc2c5b6cebf58d2571d
We will see if Congress fails to act again
Biden wants to close the Charleston loophole which allows gun sellers to proceed with a sale if the National background check system does not contacted the seller immediately and the FBI does not contact them within three days.
(from HuffPost link above)
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:15pm
Columbine, Aurora and now Boulder: Colorado once again home to a public mass shooting
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/03/23/boulder-shooting-colorado-mass-shootings-include-aurora-columbine/4796081001/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:18pm
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/23/how-many-more-have-die-before-gop-rethinks-its-opposition-gun-control/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:40pm
Judge Blocked Boulder’s Assault Weapons Ban Just Days Before Deadly Shooting
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/boulder-assault-weapons-ban-shooting_n_6059fa75c5b6cebf58d1ea4f
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 4:45pm
a libertarian criticism against using mass shootings like this to support Biden controls at Reason magazine by Jacob Sullum:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:08pm
Joe's thinking about 1994. And Ted Cruz et. al. are playing that up with a here we go again.
Same as with quite a few other issues "both sides" among national politicians and national media are falling into the same old same old demagoguing of the issue that's been going on since the Reagan era, almost as, like with abortion, they have a vested interest in doing that, that it benefits them to not talk negotiation.
But an argument could be made that the politics among the polity itself away from the Beltway have changed, and a lot, a new reality especially after the rioting and looting allover the country this last summer. This from my August 2020 thread BLACK AMERICANS NOW ACCOUNT FOR THE HIGHEST INCREASE IN GUN SALES OF ANY DEMOGRAPHIC is thought-provoking along those lines
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 4:03am
what DOES continue to have OVERWHELMING public support, gaining more with every incident of mass shooting over the years, is not banning selling of certain firearms, BUT far stricter enforcement of background checks. To focus on the purchasers, not on the product. With that system in place and better funded nationally, you can still have different laws in different states.
A reminder that the House bill passed two weeks ago was EXACTLY THAT, BACKGROUND CHECKS, with the support of 8 REPUBLICANS.
that's what the public wants, that's what they highly support! Including closing the gun show "loophole".
What screws that theory up, though, that the publicnow totally wants this because they believe it will help more than anything else, is the massive increase in gun manufacture and purchases over the last year.
Because that has put many more new guns that will last a long time, into private hands, where they can be sold and traded by private owners without any background checks involved!
What happened last year, with a massive protest movement against law and order enforced by police and the Feds, by both far left and right radicals, towards self-protection in more of a state of anarchy, that resulted in tons more new guns on the streets.
They are already out there, you have to confiscate them and melt them down to have massive reduction in violence. Background checks at dealers will not do the trick enough anymore, after the damage done by people buying lots more NEW guns over the last year.
NYC under Bloomberg tried to do that, lesser the numbers of guns out there, and it had a very good effect in reducing crime. The city and state already has tough gun laws; UNFORTUNATELY it was again flooded with illegal guns from outside this last year. It's like all the progress was erased! Also, part of the former effort to find and confiscate illegal guns, to the numbers of guns out there available way down, was the much berated "stop and frisk". And that won't be started up again. So we are fucked as to getting the number of them back down.
Closing the gun show loophole will no longer have as much effect, because over the last year there is massive amount of new product out there that can be traded on like, Craig's List, for years to come.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 4:31am