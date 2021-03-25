Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
"Biden excels at his first news conference. The media embarrass themselves."By artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:19pm |
Op-ed by Jennifer Rubin @ WashingtonPost.com, March 25
After weeks of whining, the White House press corps got its first official Biden presidential news conference on Thursday. President Biden used the event to pledge that 200 million covid-19 vaccinations would be administered by the end of his first 100 days, double his original goal. (The administration will reach 100 million shots on Friday, Day 58.) He also announced that a survey showed nearly half of K-12 schools are open full-time for in-person learning. (He expressed confidence it would be more than half by the 100th day, consistent with his goal.) Certainly, that should be near the top of any news coverage.
Asked how “hard” he would work for his policy goals, he responded that “all my focus” so far has been on covid-19 and the economic recovery, but he promised he would get to other issues such as guns, immigration, climate change and voting rights. “I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we’re going to work together … [or] continue the politics of division,” he said.
On immigration, he made clear that crowded facilities at the southern border are not the result of a policy change from his administration or the fact that migrants see him as a “nice guy.” He pointed out that there was a higher surge under his predecessor last spring, which certainly was not because migrants believed the former president was a “nice” guy. “It happens every single solitary year,” Biden noted. In his lengthy responses to questions on the border, he showed his skill in de-escalating issues. One message came across loud and clear: “We’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that [Donald] Trump dismantled. It’s going to take time.”
One reporter mentioned a 9-year-old she had seen at the border and asked if Biden’s messaging was contributing to the problem. No, he responded, again offering a detailed answer about the problems refugees face in their home countries that create the outflow. Prodded with a question about whether overcrowding was “acceptable,” he responded, “C’mon.” Of course it was unacceptable, he said, listing steps he is taking to find more beds for unaccompanied minors. The repeated questions on the same topic were tiresome and a poor use of precious time [....]
Daniel Dale:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:20pm
WaPo video: "Biden's first formal news conference, in 3.5 minutes":
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:23pm
interesting thread of comments started by NBC reporter while it was still going on:
He later reported on air, stressing his area of specialty, immigration:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:40pm
went looking for several minutes for something, anything about all the questions and answers about the most important topic in our society (which we spent a year dominating news and discourse and blue cities being in tumult)-- police brutality and the importance of reform-- maybe at least Biden's thoughts on the Geo. Floyd trial, but noooo, can't find a thing, nada, zip nothing
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 9:31pm
This reminds me of George W. Bush. All his critics pointed out his misspeaking (or whatever it was/is) and then he made a speech that went over with his intended audience. He got re-elected and didn't become unpopular until his second term.
by Orion on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 12:42am
and Susan Glasser:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:38pm
Media & Twitter challenge
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 3:48am
Krugman joined the chorus about the White House press corps:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 3:41am
Still happy that Jen Psaki is giving the intelligent news brief, and the pack of wild animals in the audience aren't the main fare. Vs the last 4 years. I know we could ask for *both* to be professional and reasonable, but life tells us that's still maybe a bridge too far. Baby steps. Toss the zoo some meat.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 6:17am