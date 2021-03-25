Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Asian Americans Flex Political Muscle
Asian Americans want political power
Two Democratic senators expressed their frustration over the Biden administration’s shortage of senior Asian Americans — and were swiftly given assurances that things would change.
The promise of representation was a hallmark of the Biden campaign, and many groups have gotten that in his historically diverse Cabinet. But some in the Asian American community felt they got short shrift at a moment when increased attention is on its plight. In the wake of last week’s shootings in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent, that sentiment came to a head.
Frustrated with the White House’s slow movement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D.-Ill.), the first Thai American woman elected to Congress, said she has repeatedly offered names to the White House of “many well-qualified” Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Cabinet positions. But those individuals in the AAPI community “never even got a phone call,” said the lawmaker, who was on the shortlist for vice president. As a result, Duckworth said Tuesday she would no longer support many of President Biden’s nominees.
“I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive, so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” she told reporters. “I’ll be a 'no’ on everyone until they figure this out.”
“You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ,” Duckworth added. “But anybody else, I’m not voting for.”
There’s been a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes, an economic downturn that disproportionately hurt Asian Americans compared with White Americans and an array of challenges from immigrants from Asia. The country’s various Asian American communities are demanding to be put on equal footing with other groups
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/25/asian-americans-wield-their-political-power-more-representation-washington/
Different ethnic groups are jockeying for political power. The underlying issue appears to be a lack of trust. There are many people who do not feel that we are all in this together. It will likely take people who look like each different group in positions of power and enacting legislation that is seen to benefit their communities for citizens to feel that someone has their back. This will not be an easy task.

