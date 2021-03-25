Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Asian Americans Flex Political MuscleBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:51pm |
Asian Americans want political power
Two Democratic senators expressed their frustration over the Biden administration’s shortage of senior Asian Americans — and were swiftly given assurances that things would change.
The promise of representation was a hallmark of the Biden campaign, and many groups have gotten that in his historically diverse Cabinet. But some in the Asian American community felt they got short shrift at a moment when increased attention is on its plight. In the wake of last week’s shootings in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent, that sentiment came to a head.
Frustrated with the White House’s slow movement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D.-Ill.), the first Thai American woman elected to Congress, said she has repeatedly offered names to the White House of “many well-qualified” Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Cabinet positions. But those individuals in the AAPI community “never even got a phone call,” said the lawmaker, who was on the shortlist for vice president. As a result, Duckworth said Tuesday she would no longer support many of President Biden’s nominees.
“I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive, so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” she told reporters. “I’ll be a 'no’ on everyone until they figure this out.”
“You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ,” Duckworth added. “But anybody else, I’m not voting for.”
There’s been a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes, an economic downturn that disproportionately hurt Asian Americans compared with White Americans and an array of challenges from immigrants from Asia. The country’s various Asian American communities are demanding to be put on equal footing with other groups
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/25/asian-americans-wield-their-political-power-more-representation-washington/
Different ethnic groups are jockeying for political power. The underlying issue appears to be a lack of trust. There are many people who do not feel that we are all in this together. It will likely take people who look like each different group in positions of power and enacting legislation that is seen to benefit their communities for citizens to feel that someone has their back. This will not be an easy task.
Comments
Pakistani-American liberal, child of immigrants, pro-rationality, against irrational fear mongering and tribalism, pleads the case well below for sensible risk analysis. Will it work? Probably not. Tribalist victim Olympics is still the meme du jour. even with Trump unable to stoke that as much as he once did, and with a president and (half Asian-American married to a white dude) vice-president pleading for unity: (SAD! Betcha Drumpf loves it tho.)
I know the feeling I tried to Trojan horse certain people on this website into caring about a horrific rise in shootings and murders going on all summer and they took it as trying to distract from their important arguments about nice black kids being humiliated by being wrongly handcuffed for a few minutes.
Listen to FDR and fear fear itself when it goes off the rails.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:26am
My last line goes only if you still desire to live in these United States, of course. If, on the other hand, you are a separatist, segregationist, supremacist (of any variety) or seditionist, then stoking illogical fear will serve you well in your fight against "the other".
Keep in mind every group has nuts within it, all are equal that way unless you truly come from a family with inherited psychiatric disorders.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:24am
New Yorker cover Asian violence
Commentary at HuffPost
The New Yorker Makes Subtle But Powerful Point About Anti-Asian Violence On New Cover
“The way R. Kikuo Johnson captures this moment and simultaneously breaks my heart,” author Jenny Han tweeted of the poignant illustration.
The New Yorker’s new cover has been described as a “gut-wrenching” and “heartbreaking” commentary on the rise of anti-Asian violence in the United States
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/new-yorker-cover-asian-american-violence_n_60645ee2c5b6b6bedaf3e949
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 1:37pm
Thanks for posting the actual pic
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 1:45pm
Perhaps I just lack visual acuity but nothing about that picture says anti-asian violence to me. Then there's the tweet in the link, "it’s the tennis shoes that hit home for me. 9/10 times when I leave my house I will be wearing shoes like these in case I need to run away or defend myself." Which I don't get at all, since when I go to town I wear tennis shoes and almost everyone I see there is wearing tennis shoes. It's the casual wear shoe of choice no matter what your age or race.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 3:43pm
The child looking around to see if there are threats
The woman glancing at her watch
Worried about the train being late
Wanting to leave before danger comes to the platform
Wondering if there is danger waiting on the train
The tennis shoes to be ready to flee
You didn't get the message, others had no problem.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:00pm
People read what ever they want into a picture based on their preconceived notions or the story they want to tell. Children don't spend most of their time looking around? Most people wear a watch but only look at it if they're worried about getting attacked?
Here's another pic of Asians, many are wearing tennis shoes in case they need to flee. Some are looking at their phone in preparation for calling 911 if attacked.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:45pm
Here's another picture of a white woman and her child wearing tennis shoes in case they need to flee from attackers.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:33pm
But theyr protected on both sides by privileged white people's luggage - why would they? Prolly filled with cash from exploiting the poor - just looking for sympathy.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:55pm
Let me see how to say this. I see what you didn't see in the same way you didn't see it. That is; I didn't see what so many are said to have seen either, but if given a script or a headline telling me how to see it maybe I could see it that way too, I guess.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 5:42pm