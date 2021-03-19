Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME NEWS] "After a Violent Year, a Search for Answers"By artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 12:34pm |
The uptick in homicides seen in many U.S. cities during the Covid-19 crisis has left criminologists with several possible explanations — and lots of new questions.
By Jake Blumgart @ Bloomberg City Lab, March 19
[....] What’s not clear is why violence in so many American communities surged in 2020. Comparable previous calamities did not seem to trigger similar spikes. The flu pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression and the Great Recession were all associated with declines in violence. Academic criminologists tend to be a scrupulously modest bunch, especially in the short term, and few make strong cases for any single reason for year-to-year fluctuations in crime. There isn’t even a widely accepted reason for the great violent crime decline of recent decades, when the murder rate fell by half between its early 1990s peak and 2014.
One popular explanation for 2020’s violence places some causation on the protests for racial justice that erupted in many U.S. cities in June, after the police killing of George Floyd, which further delegitimized law enforcement in many communities. The so-called Ferguson Effect suggests that protest activity either results in fewer calls to the police to report crime and moderate disputes, or in police pulling back from their street-level duties. But the fact that several other categories of crime went down in 2020 complicates that narrative, as CityLab’s Brentin Mock wrote in September. And NCCCJ commission director and study co-author Thomas Abt has instead cited a “perfect storm” of factors driving the 2020 homicide trend, rather than one major trigger.
Bloomberg CityLab talked to a variety of experts and practitioners about what drove the rising homicide rates of the past year — and 2021 so far as well. They offered multiple observations and possible theories — including some surprisingly counterintuitive ones — for the deadly turn that 2020 took [....]
further excerpt in first comment
- Add new comment
- 2835 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 12:49pm
We can make neighborhoods safer just by changing the physical environment
[moved from individual entry which was deleted}
Criminy, look this graph; JUST DO IT! Even if this study is off by a mile. (And not with one of those scraggly community gardens either, make them look nice, somebody's gotta direct! Clearly, it's the landscaping stoopids. You make it look like someone is in charge and watching that things stay nice.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 1:06pm
Compare with anecodotal news from London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 7:12pm
Chicago mass shooting: Video captures moment gunman opened fire inside Park Manor warehouse party
By Alexis McAdams @ ABC7chicago.comMonday, March 15, 2021 11:17PM
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 12:45am
White Shooter Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges for Murdering Black Customers at Grocery Store
By ALBERTO LUPERON @ LawandCrime.com, Mar 18th, 2021, 6:28 pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 1:07am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 1:12am
story posted 11 mins. ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 1:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 2:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 2:58pm
Not violent, but still-Chicago
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 5:36pm
Breaking ACTIVE SHOOTING AT HOUSTON GALLERIA MALL??? OR JUST HYSTERICAL PANIC spread by social media?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 6:10pm
pick a city, and you'll find a shooting going on, and the weekend has just started
more on Dallas nightclub early Sat. cited previously:
details on Indianapolis previous
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 9:35pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 8:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:15pm
Homicide Suspect Escapes Psychiatric Institute in Northwest DC Friday night
By Matthew Stabley • Published 27 mins ago , NBCwashington.com, video at link
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:56pm
more than 11 yrs. waiting for justice:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 1:02am
People question the wording of a CNN article which reports the death of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar after he was allegedly assaulted and carjacked by two teenage girls as an 'accident' (especially because the girls were black)
that's the first 3 that I got at the "trending link"...continues and may be different when you access
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 4:04am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 4:25am
To be fair, we usually talk about car wrecks as "accidents", even if the driver was drunk out his mind, speeding, whatever.
But yes, the overall tone seems "the girls had a bad day", one of the new euphemisms for our age.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 6:14am
DC carjackings up 350%; perpetrators often teens:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 12:36pm
I agree, but would add if they don't start solving it, the national party will suffer by association:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/28/2021 - 12:39pm
for chart and link, shootings in NYC last year, by race (whole thread posted elsewhere):
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:40am
^ and people who care that this is happening are the racists? Nonsense, through the looking glass nonsense! . Integrated police force the main enemy? Hogwash! Denial is not a river in Egypt
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 1:27am
Rep. Katie Porter on the Orange County shooting:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 2:06am
Axios, LATimes, NYTimes, Reuters, BBC World on Weds nite's Orange County mass shooting:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 2:15am
I would just add this qualification to Veronica's deadly snark: the difference is one of the reasons why people chose to live in Orange County instead of a "blue" run city. And it might have to do with the way a lot of them vote, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 4:07am
wouldja lookit that, these four teens arrested for car burglaries Two suspects were identified as 18 year-old Donjuan Watson Jr. and 18 year-old Jalin Washington, both of San Francisco. The other two other suspects were identified as a 16 year-old male from San Francisco and a 16 year-old male from South San Francisco.
turned out to have three handguns in their car
would have thunk it! police shouldn't assume such things?
then there's this one
... the victim, a 31-year-old male was in the area of UN Plaza...with a friend and his co-worker when an unknown male stabbed him in the face without provocation...The suspect fled the scene on foot and is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6” tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black hat and was holding a knife....
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 2:59am