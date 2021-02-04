Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threatBy artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:41pm |
By Zachary Cohen & Lauren Fox @CNN.com Updated 1:33 PM ET, Fri April 2
The US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.
An announcement made over the PA system told everyone to stay indoors and away from windows..
CNN's Lauren Fox reports seeing ambulances and a helicopter outside the building. One person was seen on a stretcher.
DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo says they are responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/02/politics/us-capitol-incident/index.html
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:43pm
they have a name for the (now deceased) attacker
If you haven't checked updates: one of the police officers also died
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:43pm
the attacker may have been a follower of Nation of Islam:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:45pm
Like it or not, we now have an "immediate reaction force" of National Guard in D.C.
Extremists of all political persuasions should be aware when planning protesting activities, just sayin'.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:32pm