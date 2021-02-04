Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME NEWS] Family Of 3, Including Toddler, Slashed Near Battery Park, NYCBy artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:32am |
PAROLE thing just NOT WORKING; even kumbaya DeBlasio willing to say so straight out.
By Ali Bauman @ CBS New York, April 1
NEW YORK — A young family is recovering after being randomly slashed near Battery Park. Police say the suspect was out on parole. The youngest victim was in a stroller.
City officials told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Thursday there is a pattern with these recent random assaults and hate crimes. Many of the suspects are homeless, mentally ill or recently incarcerated. Experts say the revolving door between prison and the shelter system is getting worse and finding solutions would make all of us safer.
Surveillance video shows a Hasidic couple walking near Battery Park with their 1-year-old on Wednesday evening when a man attacks from behind, slashing all three.
Police arrested 30-year-old Darryl Jones. He has 12 priors and was just released on parole in February after serving time for attempted murder.
One day earlier, police arrested Brandon Elliot for stomping on a 65-year-old Asian woman in Hell’s Kitchen. He was living in a nearby homeless shelter after being released from prison on lifetime parole in 2019 for murdering his own mother.
“The parole system in New York state does not work. It takes people coming out of prison, dumps them in New York City with no plan, no housing, no job, no mental health support,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Right now, there are about 1,500 state parolees living in New York City shelters [....]
Previous Crime News thread HERE, starting with "AFTER A VIOLENT YEAR, A SEARCH FOR ANSWERS" on 3/19 and continuing with articles & discussion thru early 4/1.
Comments
Why is it so hard to believe that some people are just truly dangerous and are not fit to be free in society, for whatever reason? We haven't been able to solve that, so until we do, they need to be locked up or supervised 24/7, whether in a jail, halfway house, mental institution or whatever? One wouldn't let the toddler run around free without supervision, why do these guys get that benefit? Yeah, it's a problem that they are wandering around homeless, but sorry, I just don't believe that getting them an apartment is going to keep them from slashing toddlers or kicking Filipino-American ladies in the stomach while they are walking down the street. They need to be watched 24/7.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:44am
I'm reading comments on George Floyd in Chauvin's trial, and i don't know what to make if it. Here's a huge guy with 8 priors, some quite violent, who's hanging out across from a shop where he just passed a fake twenty, and when police arrive acts all loopy, crying, freaked - apparently from a literal buttload of fentanyl plus amphetamines - enoughh that it takes him minutes to show his hands, get out of the car, can't get handcuffs on him, won't sit in the squad car...
put this in context of "broken windows" - where picking up people for urinating, yet passing counterfeits is a step above. This isn't stop-and-frisk either - it's a known con being questioned for an actual crime. People say "George Floyd's not on trial here", but kinda yeah - he's sitting in a car with his dealer and his junkie girlfriend acting all crazy after passing fake money across the street - that is the backdrop to Chauvin's actions.
I thought the cop was too aggressive in having his gun out and cursing at him, but at the same time we have the case of Reishard at Wendy's where what was a calm encounter turned into the guy flipping 2 cops, stealing their taser, and taking off running when they tried to cuff him. (and the cops guilty if "overreacting" after 40 mins talking a drugged up convict/parolee down). During a gun murder spike nationally, the cops don't know who's carrying guns until they search them (there was a mass knife killing recently as well, so be prepared...).
What are the procedures for cleaning up the streets, for apprehending and questioning? If the police follow those, are they still guilty? I can agree that the cops should've checked on Floyds breathing more*, even tho i doubt it was just neck compression - but most of the comments assume Floyd shouldn't even be questioned. It's easy to go from a death and roll backwards, but what happens next week when a guy hooping goes off and beats an Asian (or black or white) or shoots someone will we hold a protest for Asians or complain about too many guns and then move on? Hold dual conflicting but somehow merged protests?
*Based on comments, i can also believe 9 of 10 observers will blame cops knowing no further info, so having an EMT-trained firewoman is rather an exception. Yet there's the video of the security guard and the black guy beating an Asian woman out front - within seconds people jump to conclusions, fault the security officer (black as well, i believe) who seems to have acted responsibly outside the misleading clip, and still, what do we expect police and security to do, and how will the crowd react?
Should they have tased Floyd to avoid 15 minutes of wrestling, drama, and finally death? Will they then be called out for using tasers too quick? Would the taser have killed a guy raving on fentanyl and meth (and lungs apparently full of fluid)? Who exactly is responsible for all these pre- and post-encounter rules and expectations, and who actually takes responsibility for them? Or let Floyd or similar go, hoping he's not one who kills, and if he does, tut-tut over the 314th anonymous uncommemorated murder this year and why "someone doesn't do something" , or blame Republicans for their pro-gun policies and be satisfied with ourselves?, We think it's clever to take down Al Capone for tax evasion, but when is it clever to get a serial criminal off the streets?
We have these "legalize drugs" movements, but I'm reading about brilliant Wayne Kramer of MC5 who wasted a decade hooked on heroin, of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis who went on 1 tour with Rod Stewart and came back a hopeless (for a decade) junkie, George Floyd & his girlfriend who are trying to hide their addictions from each other, all these terrible tales. While i start to get pissed at this glorification of killing et al in rap music - which is of course worse killing others than yourself - my own culture or peers are guilty of downplaying the dangers of harder drugs over the last 60 years, from that amazing piece* on the wasted drug-laden waistrel babylon in Haight-Ashbury, there for the "free love, good vibes", stay for the addiction, prostitution & overdose (look at San Francisco now - oddly Covid may have started a "solution" for the unsolvable, or just made it worse).
*Joan Didion, http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/08/24/out-of-bethlehem
Speaking of which, what will New York do with legal recreational grass - will it turn people on to harder drugs, what we laughed at our parents for believing, or will it be a buzz to get back to coding or listening to music...? The culture in NY and LA are different from hippietown, so we might expect more gangbanging or other adverse effects, or we may get lucky. But i bet few have thought about what it means for policing in other types of crimes - a relief or makes more difficult?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:29am
I really appreciated you writing up and sharing your thoughts at length on this. In a way it does get at the main thing that bothers me, which I was just refocused on by seeing this news from the Chauvin trial:
Which is: I DON'T THINK POLICE BRUTALITY IS A MAJOR PROBLEM! Most police are good! The brutality is by outliers, it is a minor problem. We have been fooled into thinking it is a major problem.
The fooling, now that on the other hand, is not a minor thing because we have been fooled WORLDWIDE! It is a major hysteria for the history books that went on during a pandemic. I swear, it's going to be in the history books, no different than Savonarola type nuts preaching after the Black Death.
The fooling, it was fueled by social media, by people becoming police and reporters at the same time, with their cell phone videos. During a pandemic, people have these new tools to record and post the evil they see around them. And then we all hear about it, day after day after day. Videos of police doing good, if taken at all, those don't get posted much and don't go viral.
It is mass hysteria created out of narratives about outliers, "reported" by amateur journalists. Just that simple. Or that complicated. Why did the hysteria happen? Perfect storm of "justice millennial" generation, and journalists not doing their job but following the audience along, where it wanted to go, and a frightening world-changing pandemic with massive deaths where basically everyone alive has PTSD from incompetents in charge worldwide (most notably Trump in the position formally held by leader of the free world.)
Nobody was keeping us safe. We all can't face reality, it's too horrible. Police got to be the scapegoat.
Can we go back to reality now? And back to judging with perspective and not knee-jerk emotions and fear.
Chauvin is being tried. Good police are testifying against his innocence. Even if he is acquitted, the system is working as it is supposed to! Bad things sometimes happen to good people, that is reality too. This kind of death is horrible and unfair, but so are massive deaths from Covid and from gun violence.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 4:12pm
I didn't see his whole testimony - did he explain what he would have done with Floyd freaking out, how he would have secured Floyd when he refused to get in the police car and instead chose to go to ground. No restraint needed, tho he seemed inclined to get up, continue thrashing about. "Totally unnecessary"? All of it? Seriously?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 4:39pm
I see no problem with police behavior until Chavin puts his knee on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes. Floyd was handcuffed and not a danger to the police. He simply wouldn't cooperate in getting into the police car. He could have been subdued on the ground in other ways without the knee on his neck. Four cops could have held him down by his arms and legs. Or perhaps if the knee on his neck was needed 2 minutes would have been sufficient. This is a type of relatively extreme torture not for protection or to restrain but to make the situation so unpleasant for Floyd that he would become totally docile and completely submissive and do what he was told.
Perhaps there is pressure on cops to resolve situations quickly so they can be reassigned to the next situation. Perhaps their pay or promotions is contingent on the number of situations resolved in a day. Perhaps this type of extrajudicial punishment is ordinarily effective in gaining compliance. But clearly some situations require more patience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:48pm
I assumed the knee was unnecessary until I saw a police training video with it. Yes, 9 mins seems long, but then again what's duration of a typical encounter.
But what are those other ways to subdue him on the ground? Are they dangerous too? And again, what's the most definitive autopsy say cause of death was?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 6:03pm
I'd have to see that video or some sort of definitive proof that 4 full grown men couldn't hold one handcuffed man on the ground without putting a knee on his neck. They were able to get him face down onto the ground without putting their knee on his neck. They couldn't hold him there without it? Until I see that proof I'll continue to believe it was punishment designed to coerce submission.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:51pm
The video i posted claimed the knee on the neck is standard police procedure, and showed a person flat down with handcuffs on. You don't change procedures in the field, though you do check that they're working right. Considering how much wiggling and twisting Floyd did when officers tried putting him in the back seat, all while screaming "i can't breath", i do not know that Floyd would have stayed down if 3 cops weren't pinning him. Note it was also Floyd who screamed he wanted to lie on the ground.
Undoubtedly the number of times Floyd screamed "I can't breath" when standing being pushed into the car decreased how seriously the cops took his "i can't breath" while on the ground. The video does show the cop's knee moving up when Floyd twisted - whether the knee was applied wrong to block blood or air, i don't know, though presumably an autopsy would show that. Similarly an autopsy should show if his lungs were full of fluid. To me it seems like he had a medical emergency tied to freaking out on being apprehended, whether some kind of additional drug+addrenalin influenced ti, etc.
I don't have the original full video, so I don't know if Chauvin's pressure on his neck was sustained for several minutes, presuming a hard 1 1/2-2 minutes is enough to make someone unconscious.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJlQvOgEx58
[this article notes training using the neck method stopped in 2016, and there were other methods preferred by 2020.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/29/us/knee-neck-george-floyd-death.html
Note i still think it misleading to say whether 3 cops were "needed" to pin Floyd - once they have a suspect pinned, they reduce risk to keep the suspect from doing something unexpected. Yes, less likely to be dangerous with handcuffs on, but still a consideration. If Floyd got up and smashed a cop into the car, who's going to show sympathy for the cop?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:59pm
The video i posted claimed the knee on the neck is standard police procedure
Then that standard needs to change. Nothing you've said convinces me otherwise.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:41am
Police dispatcher contacted a police supervisor because something wasn't right
Mixed martial arts participant called the police on the police
Firefighter rejected after offering help
Police officers say Chauvin was not following training
Edit to add:
It is likely that the prosecution will bring in training officers to verify that choking is not taught at the academy.
If the prosecution does not bring in training officers, the defense likely will press the training officers on how they would have dealt with the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 10:46pm
Senator Cory Booker:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:58am
One really sad thing is that he feels he needs to say this! Why do some deaths rate so much more attention than others?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:13am
updates on Chicago case of the cop shooting the 13 yr. old (note Chicago Tribune link at bottom of his tweet after his summary):
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:09pm
He shot right into their car driven by her husband while he was driving around them! She was in the passenger seat and it killed her! Just didn't care what happened, felt entitled to use his gun because he was mad? Watched too many Diehard movies, doesn't take guns seriously or what?
Meanwhile I keep hearing in news commentary about the Chauvin trial that police officers don't have "respect for life" anymore. Like so many gun wielding civilians do? It ain't one-sided, this respect for life thing. (So many shootings at crowded parties lately! If that doesn't show a lack of respect for life, I don't know what does; Just start shooting into a crowd because you're mad at two people in it, right.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:30am
Columbia Journalism Review is totally aware of a "the narrative" problem regarding gun violence, not only admits it but is using it to advertise a virtual summit to work on solving it!
It’s time to rethink how journalism covers guns and mass shootings
By Kyle Pope, March 29
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 10:57am
^ this does get at my own query about why one kind of death gets so much more public interest than another kind of death, even to the point where people get irrational emotional obsessions about telling narratives about one kind that is very rare and totally inured themselves to not feeling anything about and no interest in deaths that have vastly more commonality, have become everyday boring.
It really does point to an opening! In the age of everyone taking a video on their cell phone and posting it on the internet and transferring their own personal emotional reaction reaction to the internet to go viral, which can cause hysteria, a virtual variant of the forming of a mob of fear, the media could, should somehow make rational, not emotional reaction interesting.
The old lighting strike metaphor used to work well: i.e., the possibility of this happening is as rare as being struck by lightning, vs. the possibility of this happening to you is very likely.
this is at the heart of the job of "the fourth estate" in a democracy. If voters don't have a realistic picture of what actual dangers are, how can it be fixed? Yes, emotional illogical reactions are natural for people, but isn't it the whole idea of the media to be informed about the reality of situation, not to stoke those emotions more ? It's the whole "click bait" thing, the sleazy tabloid problem, and how do you make real problems more interesting?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:15am
There is a narrative problem in America? No shit, Columbia. Here is one is a one narrative I have used as an example before. This scene pissed me off when I first saw it with my kids and it pisses me off still. Though the movie makers intent was just to make a buck, I see that coming of age movie as "effectively" the same as deliberate "propaganda" the derogatory sense of that word. People loved that movie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:39am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:14pm