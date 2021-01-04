Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Asian Americans Flex Political MuscleBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 8:51pm |
Asian Americans want political power
Two Democratic senators expressed their frustration over the Biden administration’s shortage of senior Asian Americans — and were swiftly given assurances that things would change.
The promise of representation was a hallmark of the Biden campaign, and many groups have gotten that in his historically diverse Cabinet. But some in the Asian American community felt they got short shrift at a moment when increased attention is on its plight. In the wake of last week’s shootings in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent, that sentiment came to a head.
Frustrated with the White House’s slow movement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D.-Ill.), the first Thai American woman elected to Congress, said she has repeatedly offered names to the White House of “many well-qualified” Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Cabinet positions. But those individuals in the AAPI community “never even got a phone call,” said the lawmaker, who was on the shortlist for vice president. As a result, Duckworth said Tuesday she would no longer support many of President Biden’s nominees.
“I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive, so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” she told reporters. “I’ll be a 'no’ on everyone until they figure this out.”
“You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ,” Duckworth added. “But anybody else, I’m not voting for.”
There’s been a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes, an economic downturn that disproportionately hurt Asian Americans compared with White Americans and an array of challenges from immigrants from Asia. The country’s various Asian American communities are demanding to be put on equal footing with other groups
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/25/asian-americans-wield-their-political-power-more-representation-washington/
Different ethnic groups are jockeying for political power. The underlying issue appears to be a lack of trust. There are many people who do not feel that we are all in this together. It will likely take people who look like each different group in positions of power and enacting legislation that is seen to benefit their communities for citizens to feel that someone has their back. This will not be an easy task.
Comments
Pakistani-American liberal, child of immigrants, pro-rationality, against irrational fear mongering and tribalism, pleads the case well below for sensible risk analysis. Will it work? Probably not. Tribalist victim Olympics is still the meme du jour. even with Trump unable to stoke that as much as he once did, and with a president and (half Asian-American married to a white dude) vice-president pleading for unity: (SAD! Betcha Drumpf loves it tho.)
I know the feeling I tried to Trojan horse certain people on this website into caring about a horrific rise in shootings and murders going on all summer and they took it as trying to distract from their important arguments about nice black kids being humiliated by being wrongly handcuffed for a few minutes.
Listen to FDR and fear fear itself when it goes off the rails.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:26am
My last line goes only if you still desire to live in these United States, of course. If, on the other hand, you are a separatist, segregationist, supremacist (of any variety) or seditionist, then stoking illogical fear will serve you well in your fight against "the other".
Keep in mind every group has nuts within it, all are equal that way unless you truly come from a family with inherited psychiatric disorders.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:24am
New Yorker cover Asian violence
Commentary at HuffPost
The New Yorker Makes Subtle But Powerful Point About Anti-Asian Violence On New Cover
“The way R. Kikuo Johnson captures this moment and simultaneously breaks my heart,” author Jenny Han tweeted of the poignant illustration.
The New Yorker’s new cover has been described as a “gut-wrenching” and “heartbreaking” commentary on the rise of anti-Asian violence in the United States
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/new-yorker-cover-asian-american-violence_n_60645ee2c5b6b6bedaf3e949
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 1:37pm
Thanks for posting the actual pic
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 1:45pm
Perhaps I just lack visual acuity but nothing about that picture says anti-asian violence to me. Then there's the tweet in the link, "it’s the tennis shoes that hit home for me. 9/10 times when I leave my house I will be wearing shoes like these in case I need to run away or defend myself." Which I don't get at all, since when I go to town I wear tennis shoes and almost everyone I see there is wearing tennis shoes. It's the casual wear shoe of choice no matter what your age or race.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 3:43pm
The child looking around to see if there are threats
The woman glancing at her watch
Worried about the train being late
Wanting to leave before danger comes to the platform
Wondering if there is danger waiting on the train
The tennis shoes to be ready to flee
You didn't get the message, others had no problem.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:00pm
People read what ever they want into a picture based on their preconceived notions or the story they want to tell. Children don't spend most of their time looking around? Most people wear a watch but only look at it if they're worried about getting attacked?
Here's another pic of Asians, many are wearing tennis shoes in case they need to flee. Some are looking at their phone in preparation for calling 911 if attacked.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:45pm
Here's another picture of a white woman and her child wearing tennis shoes in case they need to flee from attackers.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:33pm
But theyr protected on both sides by privileged white people's luggage - why would they? Prolly filled with cash from exploiting the poor - just looking for sympathy.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 4:55pm
well, Satan-worshipping black gays are known to put drops of blood in their Nikes, so there's that. (Only 666 pairs were made available, and all were sold out shortly after going on sale. )
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 7:59pm
If only he had read Heinlein's The Number of the Beast he could have sold more tennis shoes.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 8:20pm
You missed a career in marketing and mass persuasion.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 4:04am
Let me see how to say this. I see what you didn't see in the same way you didn't see it. That is; I didn't see what so many are said to have seen either, but if given a script or a headline telling me how to see it maybe I could see it that way too, I guess.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 5:42pm
Seems that many others did not need a script
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 6:28pm
Did you? Did you look at the picture and before reading anything say, "Oh my god!! They're wearing tennis shoes!! They're preparing to flee from attackers!!"
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 6:32pm
New Yorker covers often reflect issues of the times.
I saw an Asian woman with her daughter
The child is looking around
The mother is checking the time and looking around
She is holding on to her daughter's hand.
My impression was "tension", given the attacks on Asians
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 7:16pm
When I got my copy, the first thing I thought of was that the title, The New Yorker, was perfectly depicted by the image below. A caption, if you will.
It is a strong suggestion for other places to be more like us.
by moat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 7:23pm
It was not hard for me to see the anxiety being depicted.
Edit to add:
Also not hard to get the impression that the train was late.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 7:41pm
I didn't mean to dismiss the anxiety nor the recognition of the violence that happened here.
As a New Yorker in the belly of the covid beast, the picture reminds me of how all of us here navigate the subway with fear and outrage at varying levels of compliance and the form of asshole that has gained a unique platform because of that.
Every time I strap on the masks to prepare for a trip on the MTA, my wife intones: "Try not to getting yourself arrested."
by moat on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 10:47am
I have no problem with how you viewed the art The problem is that some suggest that people who saw the anxiety don't have valid opinions. I use an app called Magzter on my iPad. The app aggregates 200+ magazines. New Yorker is one of those magazines. When you go to the magazine location, you see the cover of the magazine. When I saw the cover, I understood the message. I saw comments on web pages on other sites that indicated others received the same message. I linked to HuffPost and Mashable as examples.
Have a great day
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 7:45pm
You may also have your eyes trained for this kind of thing like a frog's wired for flies.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:33am
I only gave my reaction to the cover as a way of seeing it to include something I didn't hear in others. It wasn't an argument against other views.
by moat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 9:13am
Sorry for the misunderstanding, I was not talking about you.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 9:28am
The subway is even more of a hellhole as you get older, every trip of any length, a major scary ordeal. Especially if you are traveling where you haven't been before! The New Yorker picture is actually too mild a depiction for many users and the depiction having an Asian angle is unnecessary; you could just as well be a middle class white lady scared shitless that that scruffy looking asian-american homeless guy is gonna push you on the tracks any minute. right as the train comes. If it's not a regular trip that you take all the time, an incredibly tense state of alertness is called for the minute you go underground. The subway is not for the lily-livered. That's why you see lots of retirement-aged people taking the bus instead (of all colors.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 5:36pm
It could be a picture of any other group but it makes sense to me to see the universality through the particular. Each group has contours of the experience unique to their circumstances. Being recognized by others as a type in New York City is multifaceted where in many other places the differences become the either/or of dichotomy.
That is the cause for the carefully concealed sense of superiority I possess when comparing my culture to many others.
by moat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 9:47am
truth be told, after you raised your points about the image, and then I thought about them, I have this rather complex read of the image and it does have to do with elitism. If the message was meant to be about violence against Asian-Americans in the news, it is not even strong enough for many New Yorkers to get that, because as we have both noted, most New Yorkers get fear and anxiety taking the subway. BUT BUT BUT here's the kicker: the illustrations and cartoons in The New Yorker have always been like that, very subtle and hard to interpret unless you are one of their elite readers. It is a hallmark of their brand, to the point where people famously complain that they don't "get" their cartoons: messaging to the elite.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:25am
Or at least the message is directed to those who can view art for art's sake, as Flaubert put it. That does involve a discussion of the discussion amongst elites. I don't think the quality itself is only a product of class.
Gotta go. Zizek just knocked over my schnapps and is asking me to "take it outside."
by moat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:56pm
so I should reply tweet to say he's in hiding with you?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:31am
New Yorkers are notoriously impatient. The woman looking at her watch was probably a subtle dig at fly over country for their flippant attitude toward time and punctuality.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 7:57pm
The artist who created the New Yorker cover makes clear that he wanted the image to impart that that mother was displaying both fear and vigilance.
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cover-story/culture/cover-story/cover-story-2021-04-05/amp
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 8:21pm
so here is a subway video to go with that cover. which, I agree, is intended to depict Asian-American anxiety and fear taking the subway in NYC, which is a real thing, the anxiety.
edit to add still of perp tweeted by NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit, note he has a bounty on his head
I don't agree, if that is what you intend to say, that the cover says opines that the fear is rational or irrational, one way or another, it is merely recording that it exists.
Back during another epidemic of crime, certain people got fear and anxiety about being on the subway, too.
Bernard Goetz was one notable example. He was so afraid that black men would hurt him on the subway, that he shot and wounded four of them.
Should Asian-Americans go back to fearing black men on the subway and on the street, is that what you'd like to see happen? And carrying guns for their protection, because many BLM protesters are agitating to defund police? You think stoking fear about other races attacking them is a good thing?
News sources have now found out more about another recent black male attacker, the incident Jilaini referenced upthread:
Do you think he should have been out on parole? a lot of BLM-oriented protesters call for letting more black men out of prison, some even call for prison abolition.
Also on the same case, the whole community protecting community thing instead of having so many police, that doesn't work out so well. Neither does it also work out so well blaming non-police for not helping.
This was retweeted by Wesley Yang after the above.
This is just another example of: more information might be helpful before stoking fear based on assumptions of what is going on.
As a matter of fact, with the first video I post here, we don't know why that fight broke out. It might be totally something other than hatred of Asian Americans, or blacks for that matter.
I think your sympathy for Asian-American fear here is in total conflict with your oft-stated sympathies for BLM theories.
You can't have your cake and eat it too.
Asian-Americans support the police forces in all the cities that are experiencing these attacks from all colors of people, I haven't seen a single story in all the stories I have posted about attacks on Asian-Americans, not a single one wasn't happy to see police and have more police on the streets protecting them. If victims and their families are not anti-black (and I don't believe most are), they certainly are anti-BLM
Your sympathies are in conflict here. You want to stoke anti-police sentiment and Asian-Americans don't. I dare say if Asian-Americans that are overly fearful now knew your sympathies for BLM, they might have the desire to beat on you. Take that idea back to the actual topic of this thread: Asian Americans starting to flex political muscle. Who exactly do you think they are planning to use that political muscle against?
ARE YOU REALLY THAT NAIVE? The ones that are doing that are looking at why they get worse than zip for being a highly performing "tribe" in your favored tribal system. They want back the preferences given to other minorities who don't perform as well: the college acceptances, the cabinet positions, the monetary and government resources, etc. given to blacks instead of Asians. Why is it that you don't get that your beliefs are in conflict with what is happening here? The tribes in your system are not one whole happy family, they are competitors.
There is a solution: you are all Americans; no tribes based on race and ethnicity, just economic classes. And stop making news fit a currently popular narrative until one knows the full story.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 1:40am
I noted on Twitter that 1 way of gaining access is to create a diversion that distracts security guards - you can see this in countless movies. So leaving your post is *not* the immediate answer. Of course if it's not a bank/too security bldg, the response may vary.
And then there's the "5 seconds of situational info = need to jump to conclusions and judgment"
I was thinking of psychological shifts that define an age, and they get shorter . Googling (just search-no memory needed) is already last-gen. But maybe this immediate shared-personal opinion is our new zeitgeist - we asked for Electronic Town Halls in the 90's - now we got em. Every moment of the day. Enjoy. Yum.
I should remind, Asian-Americans were the one ethnic group where violence was most frequently carried out by *non-members* of that group. Who were the "non-members"? Black Americans. So pretty sure BLM crashes into a wall in this very point. Now, the frequencies and magnitudes of different things affect this, but still, it's a very salient poignant point -Asians are more likely to be hurt by Blacks than their much more massive own culture. This seems a problem that should be fixed as much as police harassment and abuse.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 4:14am
I say we need police reform
You keep repeating defund the police
You repeatedly talk about sending mental health workers toms gunfight
You are stuck in a bubble
Regarding the art, I linked to the artist's intentions.
Edit to add:
Regarding eating cake
There is never going to be a deal where we cannot complain about actions taken by the police
Minneapolis paid out $20 million dollars to a family after an unarmed white woman was killed by an officer
The Floyd family was paid $27 million after George Floyd was choked to death.
Police training has to be better
We need police
The police can't be screwups
Eating my chocolate cake now.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 8:57am
I listen to Michael Moore's podcast and he regularly talks about how America is becoming more ethnically diverse and that it will be majority minority by 2050 and that that is a good thing and white America needs to accept it.
He is right on every note, of course, but he is saying that with the intent of lecturing the white American world that he is 100 percent socialized in to. Because of that background and mindset, someone like him largely sees non-white people as a conglomerate of people who have been historically wronged.
The reality is that non-white people come from places with ancient histories all their own, and even with an ancient history with one another that's a lot older than American history. (For instance, India had a slave trade with Kenya for centuries. How will that fit with the 1619 Project?)
They won't all share one large non-white identity, but will jockey within the system based on their various identities and histories. It will play out in ways that are hard to predict, and white people that assume any given group will be on their side might be in for a shock.
by Orion on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:07am
It is well known the many Cuban Americans tend to vote for Republicans, while other Latino groups can be more Democratic.
Edit to add:
Democratic leadership realizes that Democrats did not get the expected share of the Latino vote and that they lost some Black males.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:53am
"Democratic leadership realizes that Democrats did not get the expected share of the Latino vote and that they lost some Black males."
I'm not sure Michael Moore gets that. He is on the trip that we're on the road to utopia with a more diverse America, and not just on the road to a more diverse America that will have chauvinist Indian or Korean Americans instead of chauvinist Irish, Italian, German, etc. Americans.
by Orion on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 3:39am
You know i don't spend a lot of time thinking about it, but when people get all uppity about how the white race is gonna die off, get used to it, the come-uppance will be good for me/us, the more I feel like telling them to fuck off, maybe breed 10 kids just to drive the point home (and vote for pols who'll build more walls). Show me the cultural achievements of Latin America, Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East. Turkey occupied the Balkans for several hundred years and mostly left minarets and Burek. China 60 years ago was shit outta luck poverty without western countries sending manufacturing that mostly needed just a teeming mass of workers at first. Aside from the returned products that we designed, tell me what they've done to improve my life much. I've seen people from the world over fight hard to get into American and European schools - not so much the other way around.
(Not that i don't think of the US as a melting pot, or really care if we're less white naturally, but somehow it's ok for someone to promote non-white power/ superiority over white power - seems odd.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 12:06pm
I come at the aggravation from a slightly different angle, that this never was a WASP nation and we should be proud of all the mixed blood that we have, that we are not ethnographic and not tribal is the attraction, is our major feature and not a bug.
The original 13 colonies were tribalists come over to live free or die (Quakers vs. Catholics, etc.) They decided instead to form a Union, a great experiment, as Lincoln put it when he was attempting to save that. Thereafter, "miscegnation" begins.
Therefore those that have so much empathy for tribal grievance olympics, i.e., my tribe is more important than your group right now, you step back, don't even "get" the United States of America. They don't "get" what people want to come here for!
The only ones entitled to kvetch about the deal leaving them out are Native Americans and descendants of slaves. But over 200 years have passed now, time to love it or leave it. Seriously--I hated that slogan when it was used in the past, but if you don't like the model and want to continue to practice tribalism, this is not the country for you.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 12:26pm
The bills trying to suppress votes in 43 states are very much tribal in origin
Tribalism is the US of A.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 12:30pm
actually, if the U.S. is so tribal, then you've got to admit you have two Afro-American tribes, one that is sympathetic to a supposed Asian-American tribe, like you are (conveniently as of late only) and then one that is more than not sympathetic, like YG. And then you got Asian-Americans that support newly enhanced identity politics, and you have others like Wesley Yang who thinks his fellows who share the same skin color need to go in the opposite direction. Etc. etc.
Your belief in "tribalism" is actually bullshit, because as a racist what you really believe in, like a lot of white supremacists also do, is black vs. white and a continued civil war between blacks and whites (with our Civil War being simplistically about black vs. white as well.) That's where your grievance clearly is, you've shown zero interest in Asian-Americans until just recently, what you are interested in is black vs. white everything, there's black history or white history, black holidays and white holidays, etc.. Now that some Asian-Americans show an inkling of potential allies for your anti-white vision of the world, instead of being enemies assisting and enabling "the whites", now you're interested. You should just own up to being anti-white, that whites need to suffer instead of using tribalism is an excuse. There's only two tribes you've shown much interest in until now. AND BOTH ARE VERY SMALL MINORITIES in our population at large and also minorities within skin color groups.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:19pm
The tribes are people with similar interests working together.
You have Black activists fighting voter suppression
They are joined by Clyburn by others in Congresss
Clyburn is also joined by a number of Black executives.
I don't see how objecting to voter suppression is magically "anti-white"
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:26pm
The tribes are people with similar interests working together.
For chrissake on good friday, that's called POLITICS!
It is totally a different thing from racial and/or ethnic tribalism! People use the word "tribes" simply as a metaphor when they use it for politics, they don't mean racial or ethnic tribes.
Some might even (and easily) argue that politics was created to break up racial and ethnic tribalism.
You consistently equate race with politics even though you read that white males helped Biden win the presidency and more minority colored males voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016.
You ignore that lots of males with black skin are attacking Asian-Americans.
You think a majority of Americans with black skin vote for Democrats because they have black skin and that makes them a tribal unit, when in actuality it's voting preference related to economic class.
You cling to the racial thing no matter what, just shut those things out of your mind, think denial is a river in Egypt.
That makes you simple mindedly racist to me, as most racists are.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:11pm
I said that if Blacks are attacking Asians, they should go to jail
You repeatedly say that I said the opposite.
I admitted that I had no solution to keep people from thugging.
This is why I don't take you seriously.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 10:10am
Just one person, could be an outlier, but what the heck, it's worth sharing
because it might just be as I suspect: he's not an outlier. (I took five minutes to take a gander at his follower list of 44,000 +)
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:38am
44k followers may not all agree on this issue. Still,bit seems weird - does Chinese = Samoan = Thai in some meaningful way?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:56am
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/04/03/two-korean-lawmakers-pull-endorsements-from-sery-kim-after-her-comments-on-chinese-immigrants/
by Orion on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 3:36am
He's said he's of Korean ancestry. I don't know about you, but as a reasonably educated person, I would be really offended if I was lumped in as part of a tribal identity group that included like 400 different ethnicities, just because we all shared the same type of eyelids and a yellow tinge to skin color. ESPECIALLY as that was exactly what troglodyte idiot or mentally ill racists were trying to do.
And speaking of the latter, y'all know Chinese and Koreans are currently still fighting over the historical recognition of Japanese use of enslaved "comfort women" in the 1930's and 1940's...sounds familiar...
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 3:55am
I said it seems weird to think all 3 billion Asians would want to be lumped together (esp. considering Chinese, Korean, Japanese still fighting WWII, while Russians in Kamchatka and Vladivostok are also Asians, and some friction between Malay and peninsula Chinese (eg Singapore), along w spats over the "South China Sea", Indians concerned about Chinese invasion, Indonesians still bitter over their fight with the Communists mid-60s, Burmese having a very different approach to capitalism than Vietnamese, Nepalese have been fighting Marxist insurgents for a while, as have Filipinos... and what does any of this have to do with Pacific Isles?
That said, it's naive to think all followers agree on all issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 4:09am
Another outlier
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 9:31am
There are many Black, Latino, Asian, etc. people qualified to be judges. Diversity does not mean less qualified.
If we look back on the Trump administration, we saw an affirmation action program for white people.
Biden nominated 3 Black women for federal court positions, none of them are unqualified.
Edit to add:
From the standpoint of the courts and unqualified nominees, it seems that he is talking specifically about the Trump administration.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 10:36am
From the standpoint of your response, it seems you're not actually addressing what Emma wrote at all. Could you please use less boilerplate, and more (i.e. at least some) post-specific points?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 10:53am
Not boilerplate
From the article
The judge brought up the idea that the Democrats argued for equity. The implication is that Democrats argue for skin pigment over qualifications. Since he sits on a court, I addressed the situation in the courts. The Trump court nominees were not diverse, their skin pigment was mostly white. Many of the nominees were unqualified.
He categorizes Democrats as putting forth a racist agenda. I point out that in the court system, the racism in the appointments seems to come from the Republicans.
The judge targeted Democrats. I observe skin-based appointments like DeVos and DeJoy who are incompetent. I note Guiliani and Kushner as being unqualified. I consider my interpretation of judge's comments to be accurate. The Republicans argue for "equity" for the unqualified. The Democratic appointments are diverse, but qualified.
Edit to add:
An example:
Trump judge nominee, 36, who has never tried a case, wins approval of Senate panel
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-judge-20171110-story.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:47pm
You can't keep from arguing about Republicans rather than the article you're reading, which wasn't about Republicans.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:39pm
right here is the key point: No one should ever assume that I’m more likely to favor Asians or immigrants or anyone else
rmrd wants people as judges that "understand" his tribe better, most others read that as someone favoring his tribe. that is precisely what the founders didn't want, the judiciary is not to be politicized in any way. it's there to protect the rights of individuals, individual rights, not tribes or political parties, rather it's there to protect against tyranny of groups like political parties or tribes
a reminder that word conservative as to legal theory is not the same thing as conservative in politics
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:11pm
And at the top of this thread is a story about Asian-American legislators agitating for more power in the executive to represent what they see as the interests of their tribe in policy making. They're blatantly not saying it with a simple affirmative action motive in mind, not at all, they're saying it because they think "others" don't understand their security and other needs as well as someone from their tribe.That their ethnic tribe needs more representation of needs and perspectives. That's absolutely permitted in both those two branches of government (whether it's wise politically is another issue totally). But Judge Ho is 100% right that that kind of thinking is anathema to the judicial branch; it's supposed to be a safeguard from that practice
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:23pm
Again I'm not sure it's that clearcut. There's the "reasonable man standard" which at some point had to adapt to a previously ignored "reasonable woman" standard, which might than acknowledge a "reasonable senior", "a reasonable black person", other prisms. It's a bit like the famous calling a cab in Manhattan - in theory it's a matter of physics. In practice it's a matter of skin color, etc. And thus our courts have evolved in a way that recognizes sometimes subtle, sometimes large differences in plaintiffs & claimants and defendents. Yes, it's trying for a more difficult diverse standard of equality and rights, not equity.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 3:06pm
I read the article. I disagree that Democrats are arguing for equity in outcomes. The diverse group of appointments made by Democrats are all qualified.
The argument that the judge makes about being able to make unbiased judgments when it came to other "Asians" is particularly interesting because Trump said that a Latino judge was not qualified to make an unbiased judgement on a case specifically because of the judge's ethnicity. The judge makes a judgment about Democrats as a group. He overlooks the biases of Republicans.
Republicans picked unqualified whites. Democrats selected from a diverse group of qualified people. Republicans took the blindfold off of Lady Justice. They bent the rules.
Looking outside of the judicial system, Republicans are trying to keep non-white groups from voting. I bring Republicans into the discussion because the judge made a statement about Democrats. The judge's testimony did not get national attention because of an infrastructure bill, the Floyd trial, the Gaetz , scandal, the death of a Capitol Police officer, etc. The judge's argument is also a load of crap.
Editted to change biased to unbiased
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:44pm
That implies there is always a clear winner based on the merits and usually that's not the case. Back when I played trumpet and I paid attention to job opportunities there was an opening for a trumpet player for the Chicago Symphony. 250 trumpet players auditioned. These were the best of the best. Even if a player was disqualified for the tiniest mistake probably 30 or 40 had a perfect audition and were virtually indistinguishable. How likely is it that the top applicants for computer programmer at google or a city fireman or plumber are similar. There's probably dozens that may rise above the pack but having done that are virtually indistinguishable from each other. Something beyond pure merit and qualifications has to be considered. I don't have a problem if after the merits are looked at race is one thing considered among those final top applicants.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:39pm