Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threatBy artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:41pm |
By Zachary Cohen & Lauren Fox @CNN.com Updated 1:33 PM ET, Fri April 2
The US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.
An announcement made over the PA system told everyone to stay indoors and away from windows..
CNN's Lauren Fox reports seeing ambulances and a helicopter outside the building. One person was seen on a stretcher.
DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo says they are responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/02/politics/us-capitol-incident/index.html
- Add new comment
- 1193 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 1:43pm
they have a name for the (now deceased) attacker
If you haven't checked updates: one of the police officers also died
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:43pm
the attacker may have been a follower of Nation of Islam:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:45pm
Like it or not, we now have an "immediate reaction force" of National Guard in D.C.
Extremists of all political persuasions should be aware when planning protesting activities, just sayin'.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:32pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:23pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 3:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:37pm
Daily News' cover gets the fear thing, and also, by using the word "maniac" sort of wipes out a lot of conspiracy thinking. I have a tendency to think that is a good way to approach it! Makes readers rethink where they are putting their thoughts, i.e., are we doing a post 9-11 thing again?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:31am
Nancy Pelosi:
Hmmm, where's the statement about how if a mentally-ill white person had hit two white cops with his car at a barricade and came at them with a knife, he would not have been fatally shot? That there was no need to use their gun, they did so because he was a young black male?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 4:37am
Jan 6 deep dive report
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 8:48pm
Proud Boy's cmd & control
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 9:29pm
DoJ protest strategy shifts
No longer "low hanging fruit"
Likely building up confessions & plea deals to get to higher-ups. (we've seen a number of items that might lead to Roger Stone, for example. The Matt Gaetz diversion gave him a chance to blow off steam, vent against Dems, but won't last)
And at what point does it tangibly touch Trump?
Still, it won't be quick. But unlike Mueller investigations, there's more chance of real followup than the illusory one under Barr and predecessors, esp. because there's no Rosenstein snake playing both sides but really helping Trump. Instead it's the actual DoJ. But still, these things take time to get to actually desirable targets, not small fish.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 3:59am