Early success Noted In Sending Mental Health Workers Instead of PoliceBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 8:15am |
It’s working in Eugene, Olympia, Denver: More cities are sending civilian responders, not police, on mental health calls
Up to 50% of fatal encounters with law enforcement involve someone with a mental illness, a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine estimated. And nearly 1 in 4 people fatally shot by police since 2015 had a mental illness, including a disproportionate number of people of color, according to a Washington Post database of fatal shootings by on-duty officers.
There has been a growing consensus that armed officers are not the responders best-suited for mental health emergency calls after Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in police custody in Rochester, New York, in March 2020 as he was suffering a mental health crisis.
Instead, advocates say such calls should be treated as health crises rather than crimes. After George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last May, support for diverting funding from police department to other social services grew in cities around the U.S., often referred to as the "defund the police" movement.
Nearly 8 in 10 voters support diverting 911 calls related to mental health and substance use to trained, non-police responders, according to a June survey by the Alliance for Safety and Justice.
In turn, a growing numbers of localities are exploring mental health emergency response programs that do not involve police officers. At least three are now operating civilian programs dispatched through 911, and many more are drafting or piloting programs.
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/nation/2021/04/05/george-floyd-daniel-prude-911-mental-health-response/6819744002/
A pilot program is being considered for Harlem
All programs are being monitored to make sure the mental health workers are not being put at risk
Can they be honest and distinguish mental illness from substance use to substance abuse and criminal behavior?
A guy whacked out on PCP diving down stairs is not having a "mental health crisis" - he's whacked out in a usually self-administered condition, and can frequently be more dangerous due to pain deadening and heightened self-assurance/aggressiveness. George Floyd seems like a freak, and if it wasn't a matter of him stealing 3 hours of work pay from the guy at the counter, maybe a mental health worker could have helped him with his opioid addiction problems rather than taking the time of 4 cops and an ambulance for 30-60 minutes (even if he hadn't died). But let's be clear - there are a lot of people not shoving fentanyl up their butt and smoking meth who don't get help from our society but need it. There are a lot of mentally ill not doing crazy self-inflicted shit who need more help as well. There are a lot of people of color who could use that help, but much of our money and addiction goes to stupid fuckers with drugs and guns, not to people with out of whack hormones it structural brain issues. Plus there were so many people shot in the last 1+ years with this new gun craze, but no one much cares about shooting victims unless they can scream about the police. So happy if the mental health worker stuff is effective, and there are indeed real "mental health issues" to call about, but I'm still concerned 1) that positive results will be over hyped/exaggerated, and 2) irresponsible people will suck up most of the resources, not the mentally ill and in need.
Maybe George Floyd was both a junkie and mentally ill. He exclaims to the officer, "Don't shoot! I just lost my Mom!" Except she died 2 years earlier. But he repearlts "Momma!" over and over throughout the ordeal, and i don't really believe he was talking about his girlfriend.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 9:33am
We are in the early stages of the programs
Cities will evaluate the data
They will be fact checked by universities and other organizations
George Floyd was likely hypoxic from being lynched while on the ground.
It is hard to decipher his thought process.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 11:16am
You're making unwarranted misleading excuses for him - why exactly?
Floyd was ranting this crazy shit from the moment the cops got to the car, before even touching him. Did you watch the full video?
https://youtu.be/0gQYMBALDXc
(he was acting real strange in the store as well - AA posted video yesterday)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 11:25am