It’s working in Eugene, Olympia, Denver: More cities are sending civilian responders, not police, on mental health calls

Up to 50% of fatal encounters with law enforcement involve someone with a mental illness, a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine estimated. And nearly 1 in 4 people fatally shot by police since 2015 had a mental illness, including a disproportionate number of people of color, according to a Washington Post database of fatal shootings by on-duty officers.

There has been a growing consensus that armed officers are not the responders best-suited for mental health emergency calls after Daniel Prude , a 41-year-old Black man, died in police custody in Rochester, New York, in March 2020 as he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Instead, advocates say such calls should be treated as health crises rather than crimes. After George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last May, support for diverting funding from police department to other social services grew in cities around the U.S., often referred to as the "defund the police" movement .

Nearly 8 in 10 voters support diverting 911 calls related to mental health and substance use to trained, non-police responders, according to a June survey by the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

In turn, a growing numbers of localities are exploring mental health emergency response programs that do not involve police officers. At least three are now operating civilian programs dispatched through 911, and many more are drafting or piloting programs.