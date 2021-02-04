Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Georgia Reps Arrested After Gov Signs Voter Suppression BillBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 10:08pm |
From AJC
Georgia state troopers arrested state Rep. Park Cannon on Thursday as she knocked on Gov. Brian Kemp’s door, interrupting his livestreamed announcement that he had signed an elections bill into law.
This bill even makes giving people standing in a long voting line food and water a crime.
Less available days for citizens to vote
This is the first attack on voting in 2021
There are many more attacks to come
URL:
https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-representative-arrested-after-governor-signs-elections-bill/OTVKYHMIYBHRBOVYY5M6HRIVYI/
Comments
The will of the people has been overruled
Voters are not choosing their legislators
Legislators are choosing the voters
Corporations are going to have to take a stand to help the citizens of the state
Atlanta based companies
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 10:24pm
Why the Georgia G.O.P.’s Voting Rollbacks Will Hit Black People Hard
The state’s new Republican-crafted law is set to restrict voting access in ways that Democrats and voting rights groups say will have an outsize impact on Black voters.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/25/us/politics/georgia-black-voters.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 11:49pm
THE ASSAULT ON VOTING RIGHTS
By rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 11:34pm |
43 states have legislation aimed at suppressing votes
Georgia just passed a bill that makes serving food and water to people standing in long voting line a misdemeanor
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/25/us/politics/georgia-voting-law-republicans.html
Texas Republicans are gearing up to make their assault on voting rights
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/22/texas-republicans-voting-restrictions/
The Republican assault on voting is happening across multiple sites and targets minority communities
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/03/republicans-are-taking-a-sledgehammer-to-voting-rights
Democrats are going to have to address the Republican attack in short order
Infrastructure is supposedly next on the block, but if Democrats do nothing to address voter suppression, they will lose the enthusiasm they have built up
The filibuster may have to be altered for any voting bill to pass in the Senate
If Joe Manchin and others block filibuster reform (if necessary), a part of their legacy will be as the people who failed to save democracy.
At his press conference today, Biden said that filibuster is being abused
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/joe-biden-says-senate-filibuster-being-abused-must-be-changed-n1262079
The assault on voting is a major threat to our democracy.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 4:51am
Elias self-describes as “The most dangerous lawyer in America.” Lou Dobbs told the GOP to “get me out of the way” with $500 million.@DemocracyDocket Founder.
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 1:38pm
Jay Rosen makes the important point that it is not just to discourage Dems but to fix the problem of their base now no longer trusting voting; they created this pickle that discourages their own voters and now they got to pretend to do something about it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 1:47pm
72 Black Executives Call on Corporations to Fight Restrictive Voting Laws
Dozens of the most prominent Black business leaders in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of voting-rights bills being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states. The campaign appears to be the first time that so many powerful Black executives have organized to directly call out their peers for failing to stand up for racial justice.
The effort, led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, is a response to the swift passage of a Georgia law that they contend makes it harder for Black people to vote. As the debate about that bill raged in recent weeks, most major corporations — including those with headquarters in Atlanta — did not take a position on the legislation.
“There is no middle ground here,” Mr. Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/31/business/voting-rights-georgia-corpor...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:01am
Corporate allies, devil's bargain?
I'm glad they're speaking up here, but is relying on profit-focused companies to uphold civil & other rights is fraught with peril. How to define this new BFF relationship?
Germany has works councils to coordinate the relatiinship between management and labor. Could US companies act so adult?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_60669517c5b6c55118b1c441
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:08am
Nate Silver and Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight analysis of possible affect
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:19pm
Psst: he looks white!
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 1:29am
President supports firms that condemn Ga. voting law but says leaving state may hurt hourly workers
President Biden called it “reassuring” to see brands such as Coca-Cola and Delta protest the law but warned that when a company goes out of state, it could harm “the people who need the help the most.”
By Reis Thebault 1 hour ago @ WashingtonPost.com
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 8:45pm