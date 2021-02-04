Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CANCELLING Issues] YouTube Won’t Pull Video Amid Staff Outcry Over Anti-Asian LyricsBy artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 12:45pm |
Executives said that the song’s lyrics violated the company’s hate speech policy, but it’s staying up because of an exception made for music videos’ “artistic context”
By Evan Minsker @ Pitchfork.com, March 30
YouTube has declined to remove YG’s 2014 song “Meet the Flockers” after the company’s staffers called for the video to be pulled due to lyrics about targeting “Chinese neighborhoods” during burglary attempts, Bloomberg reports. Employees’ request to YouTube’s Trust & Safety team was denied in an email from executives to the staff on March 22.
“We’ll start by saying we find this video to be highly offensive and understand it is painful for many to watch, including many in Trust & Safety and especially given the ongoing violence against the Asian community,” the statement reads. “One of the biggest challenges of working in Trust & Safety is that sometimes we have to leave up content we disagree with or find offensive.”
The statement noted that the song’s lyrics violated the company’s hate speech policy, but said it will stay up because of an Educational, Documentary, Scientific or Artistic exception, citing the video’s “artistic context” and noting concern about setting a precedent that would lead to the removal of more music videos.
“While EDSA is not a free pass for any content, there are likely thousands of music videos that would otherwise violate policies including Sex & Nudity, Violent or Graphic Content and Hate Speech were it not for these sorts of EDSA exceptions [....]
- Add new comment
- 2060 reads
Comments
edit to add his addendum:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:34am
FOX clearly canceling Matt Gaetz even though it's proven to be a very viral story, I would note:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:37pm
Timothy Egan op-ed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:03pm
72% of adults say they’ve heard about “cancel culture.” Of them, 23% say the gov should prioritize cancel culture + related issues over substantive policies like jobs/health care, including only 27% of Republicans.
New poll from The Economist/YouGov
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:30pm
Media "moderators" and journalists would be wise to confer with linguist. After all, the problem they are dealing with is "Mass Communications". Which ironically, many of them may have actually majored in college!!! As in: COMMUNICATING accurate messages as to thoughts in head; as in: something they learned and forgot in Mass Comm 101:
this I haven't listened to this yet but plan to:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:21am
a Twitter mob of some kind has currently caused this hashtag to trend, so experiment on topic ongoing:
#StuffWeShouldCancel
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 4:46pm
here's ye olde "bitching about appropriation" meme:
begs the question: do you want to be a globally popular culture or not?
there are still a few places left in the Amazon rain forest where one can live unappropriated, but they are going fast.
It's hard to imagine anyone in like, the K-Pop industry, saying the equivalent to this:
Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 6:43pm
Uh, a white person created gifs, so stop using gifs if u ain't white. How's that?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 6:56pm
In view of all the imperial transgressions of the black entertainment & sports empire, we need to repatriate Kevin Hart's new Vette back to the whypipple tribe from whence it came!
Furthermore I've been thinking about this Picasso that just went to Justin Sun, a 31-year-old Chinese tech entrepreneur and the founder of cryptocurrency platform Tron. Who let that go over there?! How dare he think he can appropriate it to China! It needs to be repatriated to the E.U.! France, if not Spain. Let him try hanging his frigging NFT's on his walls.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 10:26pm
I'm not sure who I should complain about. A white man using a black reaction meme or a black man using a white Picard reaction meme. Mostly though I complain about gif's in general. I hate them. They're so distracting when I'm trying to read
by ocean-kat on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 7:03pm
I bet Kevin refuses to go to the new Wakanda in the Amazon unless you let him bring his new1959 Vette and his custom 1970 Dodge Hellraiser along:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 10:04pm
and I doubt Vernon would go under any circumstances, he's decided don't like that culture:
so how do you define what "black" is if you can't use skin color?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 10:07pm
Editor of Current Affairs cannot take The Woke Mafia one minute longer and resigns effective immediately:
sounds just like the Yglesias story and many similar recorded on this long thread about him leaving Vox
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 9:57pm
excerpt from the above
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 10:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 10:21pm
The opposite of cancelling: recognizing fellow human beings. Just a reminder that contrary to many narratives, people of many colors. ethnicities, styles and income classes really can get along off the internet and even feel empathy for "the other", like in a Zales store in Atlanta:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 6:46pm
What a great man! I know whenever I think about making the world a better place buying engagement rings for poor people is the top of my list.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 8:04pm
Wasn't there a Good Samaritan Law, something like "Jamie's Law", that required rich people to pay off poor people's engagement rings? But what happens if they don't smile? Shaq would be sad. I've never seen him sad.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:04am
"Does the Woke Mob Have the Guts to Cancel Rap? An anti-Asian song just got censored: fluke or harbinger?"
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:07am
No, it won't change you into a violent prejudiced criminal but a sufficient amount of propaganda will shift the consciousness of enough people to precipitate change. It was the propaganda in films and TV that was a major part of what shifted the consciousness of people to a more accepting attitude toward gays. Let's not trivialize it Let us at least acknowledge that propaganda can be effective.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 5:27am
My mom was sure watching Death Race 2000 would turn us into maniacal homicidal criminals (& bad drivers, which I think showed a surprising lack of appreciation for David Carradine's motor control)
But yes, we live in an age of data-fueled propaganda, now aided with Deep Fakes, micro targeting, et al.
It does have an effect on politics, on general social attitudes, even though there's something to say for improving our ability to reason & withhold quick judgement as an antidote to impacted free speech & hair-on-fire mentality.
I'm not sure how much of TV/movies shifted public consciousness on The Gays - part was simply living around enough of them to realize they were normal enough, & worse characters to fear - even in Southern states (my mom again).
I think the gay marriage issue in the 2004 elections made things *worse* for a while, and then after a year or so things settled down, and most realized they weren't coming for your kids (except those who were actually gay), and more right wing politicians with gay kids kind of took its toll. (except with Dick Cheney). So word-of-mouth/direct experience is what I think had more effect than TV, though people talking about it more from say 2000 on turned it from a Liberace edge case and the less it was associated with just HIV & diseased people helped lower the scare.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 6:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:27am