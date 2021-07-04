Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Joe Biden Calls To Ban Assault WeaponsBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:07pm |
Biden wants to ban assault weapons sales
“While we’re still waiting on more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the modifications to those weapons that have apparently taken place here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said from the White House.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added.
The 1994 Crime Bill included a ban on assault-style weapons for civilians, but the provision was allowed to expire in 2004. The measure also contained certain loopholes ― for example, it only applied to weapons manufactured after the bill was passed.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-assault-weapon-ban_n_605a1fc2c5b6cebf58d2571d
We will see if Congress fails to act again
Comments
Biden wants to close the Charleston loophole which allows gun sellers to proceed with a sale if the National background check system does not contacted the seller immediately and the FBI does not contact them within three days.
(from HuffPost link above)
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:15pm
Columbine, Aurora and now Boulder: Colorado once again home to a public mass shooting
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/03/23/boulder-shooting-colorado-mass-shootings-include-aurora-columbine/4796081001/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:18pm
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/23/how-many-more-have-die-before-gop-rethinks-its-opposition-gun-control/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 3:40pm
Judge Blocked Boulder’s Assault Weapons Ban Just Days Before Deadly Shooting
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/boulder-assault-weapons-ban-shooting_n_6059fa75c5b6cebf58d1ea4f
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 4:45pm
a libertarian criticism against using mass shootings like this to support Biden controls at Reason magazine by Jacob Sullum:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:08pm
Joe's thinking about 1994. And Ted Cruz et. al. are playing that up with a here we go again.
Same as with quite a few other issues "both sides" among national politicians and national media are falling into the same old same old demagoguing of the issue that's been going on since the Reagan era, almost as, like with abortion, they have a vested interest in doing that, that it benefits them to not talk negotiation.
But an argument could be made that the politics among the polity itself away from the Beltway have changed, and a lot, a new reality especially after the rioting and looting allover the country this last summer. This from my August 2020 thread BLACK AMERICANS NOW ACCOUNT FOR THE HIGHEST INCREASE IN GUN SALES OF ANY DEMOGRAPHIC is thought-provoking along those lines
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 4:03am
what DOES continue to have OVERWHELMING public support, gaining more with every incident of mass shooting over the years, is not banning selling of certain firearms, BUT far stricter enforcement of background checks. To focus on the purchasers, not on the product. With that system in place and better funded nationally, you can still have different laws in different states.
A reminder that the House bill passed two weeks ago was EXACTLY THAT, BACKGROUND CHECKS, with the support of 8 REPUBLICANS.
that's what the public wants, that's what they highly support! Including closing the gun show "loophole".
What screws that theory up, though, that the publicnow totally wants this because they believe it will help more than anything else, is the massive increase in gun manufacture and purchases over the last year.
Because that has put many more new guns that will last a long time, into private hands, where they can be sold and traded by private owners without any background checks involved!
What happened last year, with a massive protest movement against law and order enforced by police and the Feds, by both far left and right radicals, towards self-protection in more of a state of anarchy, that resulted in tons more new guns on the streets.
They are already out there, you have to confiscate them and melt them down to have massive reduction in violence. Background checks at dealers will not do the trick enough anymore, after the damage done by people buying lots more NEW guns over the last year.
NYC under Bloomberg tried to do that, lesser the numbers of guns out there, and it had a very good effect in reducing crime. The city and state already has tough gun laws; UNFORTUNATELY it was again flooded with illegal guns from outside this last year. It's like all the progress was erased! Also, part of the former effort to find and confiscate illegal guns, to the numbers of guns out there available way down, was the much berated "stop and frisk". And that won't be started up again. So we are fucked as to getting the number of them back down.
Closing the gun show loophole will no longer have as much effect, because over the last year there is massive amount of new product out there that can be traded on like, Craig's List, for years to come.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 4:31am
I would just like to point out that handguns are killing and maiming far more people by doing it every single day: Minority people, people of color. Not police handguns, handguns wielded by civilians.
edit to add: and in Louisville, a key hospital has more gunshot victims than Covid patients, but Breonna is the only name among them that we are supposed to remember for the correct narrative of what's going on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 4:43pm
The Google says that the Governor of Kentucky has been speaking out about the homicide rate in Louisville
https://www.whas11.com/article/news/local/beshear-louisville-homicides/417-cf18ca06-96c0-4e72-a2c9-89415a0439f1
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 5:20pm
On the level of hand guns, the issue can become more about countering other people with hand guns. Addressing the problem on that level is going to be very difficult. Many people view having a gun helps keep them safe. It is not an easy thing to decide in different situations
But emphasizing the need to reduce access to weapons of war is not about solving the killing of each other with guns in our society. The military efficiency of the killing seems worth opposing if all the other ways to kill each other were left in place.
by moat on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 5:40pm
I agree, and it's almost an important ideological position as to "common good" about what the nation is to be. (Hence, the quick decision to ban in other countries after one mass shooting event)
At the same time, it's not solving much on a practical level. And again, I think much very difficult-to-repair damage has been done over this past summer already. Tons more handguns out there now that can be traded illegally via person-to-person sales even if the gunshow loophole is closed.
Police forces have a real hard time confiscating those being used by people without a license even if we should be so lucky as to enact national licensing, which we won't. It's a gnarly thing Bloomberg and his group worked a lot on, especially as he learned as mayor that the problem in NYC was illegal handguns coming in across state lines.
They're out there now, and they'll last a long time. I despaired every time I read an article citing an increase in gun sales during the height of BLM protests. The resulting shootings will be with us a very long time. Look, good people will be the first ones to give them up if they decide they don't need them anymore, and more bad people will get them. And cops can't confiscate until they are already used (hence trying to confiscate them with things like "stop and frisk")
We're doomed to be a handgun-riddled society for a long time, and I for one do blame BLM-related riots and looting as increasing that situation a great deal. After all, buying a handgun is a rational thing to do when there are massive protests that support defunding police, even if they were 100% peaceful, which they weren't.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 1:12am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 12:53am
We can find real solutions to gun violence if we recognize the trauma it causes. By Madison Armstrong and Jennifer Carlson Ms. Armstrong and Dr. Carlson research gun violence, gun policy and gun culture. Dr. Carlson is the author of “Policing the Second Amendment” and “Citizen-Protectors.”
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 8:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 12:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 3:41am
I Helped Lead the Gun Control Movement. It’s Asking the Wrong Questions. (why an assault weapons ban is the stupid)
A campaign galvanized by mass shootings and assault weapons will inevitably find itself in a dead end. But there’s a way out.
By Dan Gross @ NYTimes.com, April 8. Mr. Gross was the president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence from 2012 to 2017 and is co-founder of the Center for Gun Rights and Responsibility.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:35pm