Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
The Social Construction of Racism in the United StatesBy artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:19am |
The Social Construction of Racism in the United States (Executive Summary, Table of Contents and PDF download at link)
by Eric Kaufmann, April 7, published at Manhattan-Institute.org
Foreword by Coleman Hughes
In the 1980s, people all around America became convinced that day care centers were secretly practicing demonic ritual sex abuse on children. These allegations stayed in the national news for the better part of a decade. Hapless day care workers were falsely convicted of running sex rings. Evidence of their guilt was manufactured as necessary. In hindsight, this episode looks absurd. How could anyone have believed that there were Satanic day care centers throughout the country? Yet at the time, many reasonable people were swept up in the delusion—as were the prosecutors and elected officials who promised to put a stop to the fake problem. Such is the nature of moral panics. What looks like obvious absurdity from the outside seems totally reasonable to those on the inside.
Some moral panics are mysterious in origin. Others are the product of specific ideas. Since about 2014, we have been facing a new moral panic surrounding race, gender, and sexuality. Unlike Satanic day cares, this one is not a complete fabrication. Bigotry is real. Yet the public perception of bigotry has surpassed the reality to such an extent that it has become a moral panic. White supremacy is said to be rampant. Black people should fear for their lives when going for a jog, one New York Times op-ed argued.
Yet as political scientist Eric Kaufmann lays out in this paper, the public has a mistaken perception of how much racism exists in America today. This misperception is not only driven by cognitive biases such as the availability heuristic, it is also driven by ideas. Critical race theory and intersectionality—formerly confined to graduate seminars—have seeped into corporate America and Silicon Valley, as well as into many K–12 education systems. With their spread has come an increase in the misperception that bigotry is everywhere, even as the data tell a different story: racism exists, but there has never been less racism than there is now.
If America’s racial tensions ever heal, it will be because we were able to align our perceptions with our reality and leave moral panics at the door.
- Add new comment
- 316 reads
Comments
One thing about racism in the US: Americans are so overeducated and take in such media that they often think something like racism works the way professional analysts and academics say it does and not in the fluid way it often does in real life.
I had a good friend, a black guy, who I knew at work. He was friends with a maintenance guy who was very clearly from a rural country area. All 3 of us got along really well. The maintenance dude dropped the n-bomb really, really loud, with the "full E-R" while just the 2 of us were talking once. He was talking about a traffic altercation he had with a black driver. Based on the liberal analysis of how racism works, I wondered if maybe he faked his friendship with the other guy and secretly loathed him but, as I continued working there, I observed their interaction and realized their relationship was exactly like it seemed at the onset. Also, the black guy in question that he was friends with was no "uncle tom" - he was extremely progressive and voiced it frequently. Cognitive dissonance? Maybe. It is a thing. Spike Lee also depicted people like this at the Italian pizza place "Sal's" in Do The Right Thing.
I also had a black employer at one point who would very much talk black victimhood - lynchings, police harassment, African immigrants looking down on him as lazy, etc. - but when it came to hiring, seemed racist as hell. He was holding on to dear life to me while making it very difficult for anyone black, especially women, to stay in his employ. He tried putting various white people in the job even though they clearly were not good fits. Self-hatred? Maybe.
That doesn't mean that the maintenance guy wasn't racist, or that the black employer wasn't genuinely black, only that racism didn't quite operate the way the narrative says. I think that other societies have a more fluid understanding of how tribalism and prejudice works, but we like to see things as simple/black and white here.
Also, I won't say it was intentional but racial identity in the US has worked to split working class interests. Black people are often conservative about literally everything except race, and that works to supercede everything else and keep them voting for progressives, even when gun ownership is high and you see active churches and pro-life billboard ads in black areas.
by Orion on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:39pm
Orion, I always enjoy your personal anecdotes and insights very much; thank you for taking the time to write them up!
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 5:08pm
I'm looking for writing jobs. Give me a letter of recommendation!
by Orion on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 7:56pm
From your description of the event, the maintenance person used the slur when only the two of you were in conversation. Did your Black friend ever hear the maintenance person use the word in his presence? If the maintenance person never used the word in the presence of your Black friend, the Liberal,analysis would say that your Black took took the relationship at face value and could in no way be called an Uncle Tom.
Did you ever work for Black bosses who hired on a fair basis? Otherwise, it would seem that the Black boss was simply a hypocrite.
Do you think Blacks, while conservative, see Republicans as foes because of things like voter suppression? Progressives often the only option.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 5:35pm
The maintenance person never said that around the black friend, that I know of (I was usually working when they talked to each other).
The only other time I worked for a black man was at a hip-hop magazine in the 2000s. There were similar dynamics - both had a white guy working with him that they were really close to and didn't seem to mind sharing power with. At the hip-hop magazine, it was still majority black being employed. The hip-hop guy was not a hypocrite and that's what the guy I referenced was - there was a big separation between what he said about the world and what he did. He preferred being around white people and working with white people but he liked to use all the grievance to keep the working relationship going.
I think that mainstream conservatism generally turns off black people. I met black conservatives before Trump but it's like something talked them in to it or it was a rebellious phase. During Trump, I met young black guys who really liked Trump and had very thought out reasons for it.
If you go back and look at history, you actually see blacks voting for Democrats at the same time Dixiecrats were pushing Jim Crow laws.You see Nation of Islam with George Lincoln Rockwell. I think it is strictly economic. Conservatism isn't overtly hostile to them but it doesn't give them economic opportunity. And it's not just them - that whole ideology never appealed to a majority of any minorities, even Jews.
by Orion on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 8:15pm