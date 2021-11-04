Seth Aaron Pendley was arrested on Thursday and charged with plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, prosecutors said.

By Michael Levenson @ NYTimes.com, April 10

A Texas man who boasted that he was at the United States Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building in January has been charged with plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The man, Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Thursday after he took what he believed were explosive devices from a bomb supplier but were in fact inert objects provided by an undercover F.B.I. agent in Fort Worth, prosecutors said.

He was charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive, Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement. If convicted, Mr. Pendley faces 20 years in prison. Federal officials said they had begun investigating the plot after a concerned citizen contacted the F.B.I. on Jan. 8 about alarming statements posted on MyMilitia.com, a forum dedicated to organizing militia groups.

A user with the screen name Dionysus wrote that he was planning to “conduct a little experiment” that he said would “draw a lot of heat” and could be “dangerous,” prosecutors said. According to the statement, when another user asked what Dionysus wanted, he responded, “death.” A confidential source provided the F.B.I. with the user’s email address, which was registered to Mr. Pendley, prosecutors said.

“We are indebted to the concerned citizen who came forward to report the defendant’s alarming online rhetoric,” Mr. Shah said in the statement. “In flagging his posts to the F.B.I., this individual may have saved the lives of a number of tech workers [....]