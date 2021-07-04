Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for U.S., records showBy artappraiser on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 8:59pm |
By Joby Warrick @ WashingtonPost.com, April 7
In confidential interrogation reports, Iraqi detainee M060108-01 is depicted as a model prisoner, “cooperative” with his American captors and unusually chatty. At times, he seemed to go out of his way to be helpful, especially when offered a chance to inform on rivals within his organization, then known as the Islamic State of Iraq.
Over several days of questioning in 2008, the detainee provided precise directions on how to find the secret headquarters of the insurgent group’s media wing, down to the color of the front door and the times of day when the office would be occupied. When asked about the group’s No. 2 leader — a Moroccan-born Swede named Abu Qaswarah — he drew maps of the man’s compound and gave up the name of Abu Qaswarah’s personal courier.
Weeks after those revelations, U.S. soldiers killed Abu Qaswarah in a raid in the Iraqi city of Mosul. Meanwhile, the detainee, U.S. officials say, would go on to become famous under a different name: Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi — the current leader of the Islamic State [....]
Comments
I have heard from a lot of people from that part of the world and from Africa that they believed Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram came about with the aid of the west.
by Orion on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 11:47am
People believe a lot of weird crap. I've heard this stuff for decades. Is any of it true? Who knows.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/09/2021 - 2:05am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:34pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:39pm