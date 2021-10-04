Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
What Will Trump Loyalists’ Sensed Powerlessness Mean For Politics?By artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 4:16pm |
@ DemocracyCorps.com (Stan Greenberg), March 26
[....] Democrats have only a 2-point lead in party identification and 43 percent still approve of his behavior — unchanged after the insurrection. Fully 58 percent are Trump Loyalists who strongly approve of Trump and another 12 percent Trump-aligned who “somewhat approve” of him but are very conservative or Evangelical
Trump’s base is angry about government restrictions on their freedom and believe they are fighting to save the “American way of life” from cancel culture and Black Lives Matter’s violent attacks on police and white people.
We conducted focus groups in March with Trump Loyalists in Georgia and Wisconsin and Trump-aligned, non-Trump conservatives and moderates in suburban and rural Georgia, Ohio, and Wisconsin. It took a long time to recruit these groups because Trump voters seemed particularly distrustful of outsiders right now, wary of being victimized, and avoided revealing their true position until in a Zoom room with all Trump voters — then, they let it all out.
And here are the conclusions that emerged from this new research:
- The Trump loyalists and Trump-aligned were angry, but also despondent, feeling powerless and uncertain they will become more involved in politics;
- Trump’s base saw Biden, as a white man, as not threatening, controlled by others, unlike Obama who represented everything Tea Party-Republicans were determined to fight;
- Even Trump’s base is curious about the extent to which they benefit from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and Biden’s signature program, compared to Obamacare that they viewed as a new entitlement for Blacks and immigrants that must be stopped;
- The Trump loyalists and the Trump aligned are animated about government taking away their freedom and a cancel culture that leaves no place for white Americans and the fear they’re losing “their” country to non-whites;
- They were angered most of all by Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa that were responsible for a full year of violence in Democratic cities that put white people on the defensive – and was ignored by the media; [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 4:28pm
I would like to add their kiss of death to the Amazon unionization effort, i.e., I can imagine a racially-antagonizing message along these lines coming across loud and clear: we're here to help the bipocs, you whiteys should shuddup and sit down.
Look, as per above, Trump sympathizers will listen to and be intrigued by some things coming from Joe Biden. But when he tried to help the Amazon unionization effort, it was all for naught, partly because BLM was there stressing race uber alles. They are so counter-productive precisely because they seem to have a habit of excusing and protecting, even lauding, those even more left of them (antifa types), and never publicly denouncing bad behavior by same (people like Al Sharpton have to do it for them). While dissing anyone to the slightest to the right of them, even those still left of center.
And another thing, the official organization tarnished the slogan forever now, moderates can't even use it (example: Romney once did, he even marched for a while in a peaceful protest. I doubt you'll ever hear the words "black lives matter" from him ever again.)
They're political poison; most extremists of any variety are, even if non-violent (a good example is what anarchists did with Occupy Wall Street, it started out hitting a mass nerve and they just whittled away at those that agreed with them slowly but surely they lost most supporters, left only with the purist of the pure nut cases, which had to be cleaned out by cops and nobody cared anymore.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 4:52pm
Trump fans abused Twitter
May the real investigations begin
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 9:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:48am
Cook Political Report:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 9:15pm
I'm all in favor of greater ballot access. Everyone should get to vote without much difficulty. But there is a reality no one mentions. The Georgia voter legislation just passed gives people much more ballot access then I had when I voted the first time at 18 and for years/decades after. When I started voting virtually everyone had just one day to vote, the first Tuesday in Nov, and had to go to the polls to do it. To get a mail in ballot you had to be military or government employee stationed over seas or living abroad.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:04pm
This isn't pre-history. Nor is having fewer voting stations for blac districts in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, even for Ohio or Florida when needed, long lines abounding.laws don't always work as advertised, esp. when combined with others and people of mal-intent. Look at Georgia's governor..
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 2:22am