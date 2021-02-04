Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME NEWS] Family Of 3, Including Toddler, Slashed Near Battery Park, NYCBy artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:32am |
PAROLE thing just NOT WORKING; even kumbaya DeBlasio willing to say so straight out.
By Ali Bauman @ CBS New York, April 1
NEW YORK — A young family is recovering after being randomly slashed near Battery Park. Police say the suspect was out on parole. The youngest victim was in a stroller.
City officials told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Thursday there is a pattern with these recent random assaults and hate crimes. Many of the suspects are homeless, mentally ill or recently incarcerated. Experts say the revolving door between prison and the shelter system is getting worse and finding solutions would make all of us safer.
Surveillance video shows a Hasidic couple walking near Battery Park with their 1-year-old on Wednesday evening when a man attacks from behind, slashing all three.
Police arrested 30-year-old Darryl Jones. He has 12 priors and was just released on parole in February after serving time for attempted murder.
One day earlier, police arrested Brandon Elliot for stomping on a 65-year-old Asian woman in Hell’s Kitchen. He was living in a nearby homeless shelter after being released from prison on lifetime parole in 2019 for murdering his own mother.
“The parole system in New York state does not work. It takes people coming out of prison, dumps them in New York City with no plan, no housing, no job, no mental health support,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Right now, there are about 1,500 state parolees living in New York City shelters [....]
Previous Crime News thread HERE, starting with "AFTER A VIOLENT YEAR, A SEARCH FOR ANSWERS" on 3/19 and continuing with articles & discussion thru early 4/1.
- Add new comment
- 7503 reads
Comments
Why is it so hard to believe that some people are just truly dangerous and are not fit to be free in society, for whatever reason? We haven't been able to solve that, so until we do, they need to be locked up or supervised 24/7, whether in a jail, halfway house, mental institution or whatever? One wouldn't let the toddler run around free without supervision, why do these guys get that benefit? Yeah, it's a problem that they are wandering around homeless, but sorry, I just don't believe that getting them an apartment is going to keep them from slashing toddlers or kicking Filipino-American ladies in the stomach while they are walking down the street. They need to be watched 24/7.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:44am
I'm reading comments on George Floyd in Chauvin's trial, and i don't know what to make if it. Here's a huge guy with 8 priors, some quite violent, who's hanging out across from a shop where he just passed a fake twenty, and when police arrive acts all loopy, crying, freaked - apparently from a literal buttload of fentanyl plus amphetamines - enoughh that it takes him minutes to show his hands, get out of the car, can't get handcuffs on him, won't sit in the squad car...
put this in context of "broken windows" - where picking up people for urinating, yet passing counterfeits is a step above. This isn't stop-and-frisk either - it's a known con being questioned for an actual crime. People say "George Floyd's not on trial here", but kinda yeah - he's sitting in a car with his dealer and his junkie girlfriend acting all crazy after passing fake money across the street - that is the backdrop to Chauvin's actions.
I thought the cop was too aggressive in having his gun out and cursing at him, but at the same time we have the case of Reishard at Wendy's where what was a calm encounter turned into the guy flipping 2 cops, stealing their taser, and taking off running when they tried to cuff him. (and the cops guilty if "overreacting" after 40 mins talking a drugged up convict/parolee down). During a gun murder spike nationally, the cops don't know who's carrying guns until they search them (there was a mass knife killing recently as well, so be prepared...).
What are the procedures for cleaning up the streets, for apprehending and questioning? If the police follow those, are they still guilty? I can agree that the cops should've checked on Floyds breathing more*, even tho i doubt it was just neck compression - but most of the comments assume Floyd shouldn't even be questioned. It's easy to go from a death and roll backwards, but what happens next week when a guy hooping goes off and beats an Asian (or black or white) or shoots someone will we hold a protest for Asians or complain about too many guns and then move on? Hold dual conflicting but somehow merged protests?
*Based on comments, i can also believe 9 of 10 observers will blame cops knowing no further info, so having an EMT-trained firewoman is rather an exception. Yet there's the video of the security guard and the black guy beating an Asian woman out front - within seconds people jump to conclusions, fault the security officer (black as well, i believe) who seems to have acted responsibly outside the misleading clip, and still, what do we expect police and security to do, and how will the crowd react?
Should they have tased Floyd to avoid 15 minutes of wrestling, drama, and finally death? Will they then be called out for using tasers too quick? Would the taser have killed a guy raving on fentanyl and meth (and lungs apparently full of fluid)? Who exactly is responsible for all these pre- and post-encounter rules and expectations, and who actually takes responsibility for them? Or let Floyd or similar go, hoping he's not one who kills, and if he does, tut-tut over the 314th anonymous uncommemorated murder this year and why "someone doesn't do something" , or blame Republicans for their pro-gun policies and be satisfied with ourselves?, We think it's clever to take down Al Capone for tax evasion, but when is it clever to get a serial criminal off the streets?
We have these "legalize drugs" movements, but I'm reading about brilliant Wayne Kramer of MC5 who wasted a decade hooked on heroin, of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis who went on 1 tour with Rod Stewart and came back a hopeless (for a decade) junkie, George Floyd & his girlfriend who are trying to hide their addictions from each other, all these terrible tales. While i start to get pissed at this glorification of killing et al in rap music - which is of course worse killing others than yourself - my own culture or peers are guilty of downplaying the dangers of harder drugs over the last 60 years, from that amazing piece* on the wasted drug-laden waistrel babylon in Haight-Ashbury, there for the "free love, good vibes", stay for the addiction, prostitution & overdose (look at San Francisco now - oddly Covid may have started a "solution" for the unsolvable, or just made it worse).
*Joan Didion, http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/08/24/out-of-bethlehem
Speaking of which, what will New York do with legal recreational grass - will it turn people on to harder drugs, what we laughed at our parents for believing, or will it be a buzz to get back to coding or listening to music...? The culture in NY and LA are different from hippietown, so we might expect more gangbanging or other adverse effects, or we may get lucky. But i bet few have thought about what it means for policing in other types of crimes - a relief or makes more difficult?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:29am
I really appreciated you writing up and sharing your thoughts at length on this. In a way it does get at the main thing that bothers me, which I was just refocused on by seeing this news from the Chauvin trial:
Which is: I DON'T THINK POLICE BRUTALITY IS A MAJOR PROBLEM! Most police are good! The brutality is by outliers, it is a minor problem. We have been fooled into thinking it is a major problem.
The fooling, now that on the other hand, is not a minor thing because we have been fooled WORLDWIDE! It is a major hysteria for the history books that went on during a pandemic. I swear, it's going to be in the history books, no different than Savonarola type nuts preaching after the Black Death.
The fooling, it was fueled by social media, by people becoming police and reporters at the same time, with their cell phone videos. During a pandemic, people have these new tools to record and post the evil they see around them. And then we all hear about it, day after day after day. Videos of police doing good, if taken at all, those don't get posted much and don't go viral.
It is mass hysteria created out of narratives about outliers, "reported" by amateur journalists. Just that simple. Or that complicated. Why did the hysteria happen? Perfect storm of "justice millennial" generation, and journalists not doing their job but following the audience along, where it wanted to go, and a frightening world-changing pandemic with massive deaths where basically everyone alive has PTSD from incompetents in charge worldwide (most notably Trump in the position formally held by leader of the free world.)
Nobody was keeping us safe. We all can't face reality, it's too horrible. Police got to be the scapegoat.
Can we go back to reality now? And back to judging with perspective and not knee-jerk emotions and fear.
Chauvin is being tried. Good police are testifying against his innocence. Even if he is acquitted, the system is working as it is supposed to! Bad things sometimes happen to good people, that is reality too. This kind of death is horrible and unfair, but so are massive deaths from Covid and from gun violence.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 4:12pm
I didn't see his whole testimony - did he explain what he would have done with Floyd freaking out, how he would have secured Floyd when he refused to get in the police car and instead chose to go to ground. No restraint needed, tho he seemed inclined to get up, continue thrashing about. "Totally unnecessary"? All of it? Seriously?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 4:39pm
I see no problem with police behavior until Chavin puts his knee on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes. Floyd was handcuffed and not a danger to the police. He simply wouldn't cooperate in getting into the police car. He could have been subdued on the ground in other ways without the knee on his neck. Four cops could have held him down by his arms and legs. Or perhaps if the knee on his neck was needed 2 minutes would have been sufficient. This is a type of relatively extreme torture not for protection or to restrain but to make the situation so unpleasant for Floyd that he would become totally docile and completely submissive and do what he was told.
Perhaps there is pressure on cops to resolve situations quickly so they can be reassigned to the next situation. Perhaps their pay or promotions is contingent on the number of situations resolved in a day. Perhaps this type of extrajudicial punishment is ordinarily effective in gaining compliance. But clearly some situations require more patience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:48pm
I assumed the knee was unnecessary until I saw a police training video with it. Yes, 9 mins seems long, but then again what's duration of a typical encounter.
But what are those other ways to subdue him on the ground? Are they dangerous too? And again, what's the most definitive autopsy say cause of death was?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 6:03pm
I'd have to see that video or some sort of definitive proof that 4 full grown men couldn't hold one handcuffed man on the ground without putting a knee on his neck. They were able to get him face down onto the ground without putting their knee on his neck. They couldn't hold him there without it? Until I see that proof I'll continue to believe it was punishment designed to coerce submission.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:51pm
The video i posted claimed the knee on the neck is standard police procedure, and showed a person flat down with handcuffs on. You don't change procedures in the field, though you do check that they're working right. Considering how much wiggling and twisting Floyd did when officers tried putting him in the back seat, all while screaming "i can't breath", i do not know that Floyd would have stayed down if 3 cops weren't pinning him. Note it was also Floyd who screamed he wanted to lie on the ground.
Undoubtedly the number of times Floyd screamed "I can't breath" when standing being pushed into the car decreased how seriously the cops took his "i can't breath" while on the ground. The video does show the cop's knee moving up when Floyd twisted - whether the knee was applied wrong to block blood or air, i don't know, though presumably an autopsy would show that. Similarly an autopsy should show if his lungs were full of fluid. To me it seems like he had a medical emergency tied to freaking out on being apprehended, whether some kind of additional drug+addrenalin influenced ti, etc.
I don't have the original full video, so I don't know if Chauvin's pressure on his neck was sustained for several minutes, presuming a hard 1 1/2-2 minutes is enough to make someone unconscious.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJlQvOgEx58
[this article notes training using the neck method stopped in 2016, and there were other methods preferred by 2020.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/29/us/knee-neck-george-floyd-death.html
Note i still think it misleading to say whether 3 cops were "needed" to pin Floyd - once they have a suspect pinned, they reduce risk to keep the suspect from doing something unexpected. Yes, less likely to be dangerous with handcuffs on, but still a consideration. If Floyd got up and smashed a cop into the car, who's going to show sympathy for the cop?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:59pm
The video i posted claimed the knee on the neck is standard police procedure
Then that standard needs to change. Nothing you've said convinces me otherwise.
so I don't know if Chauvin's pressure on his neck was sustained for several minutes
Then you haven't been following the story as every reputable source claims Chavin's knee was on his neck for over 8 minutes.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:47am
1) the standard has changed, as i noted with the 2nd link
2) even if the standard has changed, that procedure may be needed (if still approved in certain cases), but if shown to be sometimes dangerous, needs to be monitored carefully - not 5 minutes without checking.
3) as someone noted, almost every arrest will have screams of too much physical force, and for observers any bump, bruise, scratch or more serious will be proof that "abuse" is taking place. This will likely distract from the needed attention and intensity when serious abuse *is* taking place.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 12:51am
I don't care if he was screaming or not. The knee was on his neck for over 8 minutes. He died while handcuffed. Clearly it's not appropriate police procedure. Perhaps if it was the only way to get the handcuffs on him but otherwise I just can't see it. He was controlled, even man handled, directed and pushed around, enough for them to attempt to put him in the police car. He was placed face down on the ground. I don't see how anyone could think he couldn't be restrained on the ground without putting a knee on his neck but you're entitled to your opinion.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:06am
I'm not a cop. If the police have knee on neck as a common approved procedure, it's been vetted and that's what they do. Could they do it another way? Who cares if it's an accepted way and the cops chose to use that, unless it has been shown to be dangerous and they were advised not to do it, or to do it with specific care - i.e. prescribed precautions X, Y, and Z.
There have been videos of cops surrounding a suspect on the ground, hands behind his head - maybe 10 cops, weapons drawn - it seems like overkill to me, but maybe that's the procedure to avoid cases like Rodney King, the appearance of ridiculous is a small price to pay.
I don't know that Floyd with apparently 3 1/2 times a lethal dose of fentanyl up his bum and an adrenalin rush would have survived lying on his side on the ground for 9 minutes. And then there would be complaints that no suspect should ever be put on the ground (which Floyd asked for).
Did Chauvin etc all choose the wrong police procedure for the situation? Did he apply too much pressure to the carotid artery (if he did) for too long for an already subdued non-threatening situation? Did he and the other officers ignore obvious signs they were doing these procedures wrong or not taking required precautions (e.g. health/breathing/consciousness check)? Did they seem to do it maliciously, as per physical signs or comments? Even if Floyd overdosed, how much should the police have been aware of that possibility and taken more urgent and alternative measures? These are the types of questions i would like to see resolved, not whether they did things the way I'd like them done.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:21am
Full video - screaming thru being put in car, dropped on ground (per his request) then 4 1/2 more minutes complain couldn't breath while cops noting he's doing a lot of talking + kicking from the outset). At 5 mins Lane asks if they should turn him on side, other cop says he's fine. At 7 mins cop appears to check his pulse, feels a couple more times, so I don't know at that point why they don't get him up then at the latest.
He's screaming from around 40, 40:30 that he can't breath while they're putting him in the car, he says he's claustrophobic. At 42 they out him on the ground, and he's screaming heavy and raspy plus kicking for the next 4 1/2 minutes (while the cops note if he stops screaming he might be able to breath)
At 47:40 (5:40 on ground) i think a cop says he's passing out - can still hear him a bit, maybe one last kick?
https://youtu.be/0gQYMBALDXc
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 10:14am
Police dispatcher contacted a police supervisor because something wasn't right
Mixed martial arts participant called the police on the police
Firefighter rejected after offering help
Police officers say Chauvin was not following training
Edit to add:
It is likely that the prosecution will bring in training officers to verify that choking is not taught at the academy.
If the prosecution does not bring in training officers, the defense likely will press the training officers on how they would have dealt with the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 10:46pm
"Something wasn't right" - well no shit - a huge grown man was crying and hysterically screaming "Mama! Mama!" before the police even opened the door. He had trouble walking on his own, was staggering, falling. He was shouting "I can't breath!" as they tried to get him into the back seat when he wouldn't go on his own (yelling he's claustrophobic) and he instead yelled "Put me on the ground!" but still wiggling all around when they did this.
Now, if he's acting like this, the cops should take extra precautions that he's not having a medical emergency - which could have been triggered by adrenalin - that would seem common in an arrest - along with the meth and fentanyl he said he'd been "hooping" (inserting rectally). The same hysteria and weirdness that made it hard to control him should also signal a need to be careful - not just of him getting away, but also of him passing away.
But people are making a lot of Chauvin's supposed "cold" look, as if he was supposed to be having fun with wrestling around with a suspect and then having a crowd say how horrid he is. Too much psychoanalyzing.
Note that Lang asked about putting Floyd on his side, and Chauvin calmly said no, he's good where he is. Was his calm "no" hiding some hidden hatred, feeling of cold blooded murder? Was Lang playing Pontius Pilate and washing his hands?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:04am
Senator Cory Booker:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 2:58am
One really sad thing is that he feels he needs to say this! Why do some deaths rate so much more attention than others?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:13am
updates on Chicago case of the cop shooting the 13 yr. old (note Chicago Tribune link at bottom of his tweet after his summary):
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 8:09pm
He shot right into their car driven by her husband while he was driving around them! She was in the passenger seat and it killed her! Just didn't care what happened, felt entitled to use his gun because he was mad? Watched too many Diehard movies, doesn't take guns seriously or what?
Meanwhile I keep hearing in news commentary about the Chauvin trial that police officers don't have "respect for life" anymore. Like so many gun wielding civilians do? It ain't one-sided, this respect for life thing. (So many shootings at crowded parties lately! If that doesn't show a lack of respect for life, I don't know what does; Just start shooting into a crowd because you're mad at two people in it, right.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 3:30am
Columbia Journalism Review is totally aware of a "the narrative" problem regarding gun violence, not only admits it but is using it to advertise a virtual summit to work on solving it!
It’s time to rethink how journalism covers guns and mass shootings
By Kyle Pope, March 29
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 10:57am
^ this does get at my own query about why one kind of death gets so much more public interest than another kind of death, even to the point where people get irrational emotional obsessions about telling narratives about one kind that is very rare and totally inured themselves to not feeling anything about and no interest in deaths that have vastly more commonality, have become everyday boring.
It really does point to an opening! In the age of everyone taking a video on their cell phone and posting it on the internet and transferring their own personal emotional reaction reaction to the internet to go viral, which can cause hysteria, a virtual variant of the forming of a mob of fear, the media could, should somehow make rational, not emotional reaction interesting.
The old lighting strike metaphor used to work well: i.e., the possibility of this happening is as rare as being struck by lightning, vs. the possibility of this happening to you is very likely.
this is at the heart of the job of "the fourth estate" in a democracy. If voters don't have a realistic picture of what actual dangers are, how can it be fixed? Yes, emotional illogical reactions are natural for people, but isn't it the whole idea of the media to be informed about the reality of situation, not to stoke those emotions more ? It's the whole "click bait" thing, the sleazy tabloid problem, and how do you make real problems more interesting?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:15am
There is a narrative problem in America? No shit, Columbia. Here is one is a one narrative I have used as an example before. This scene pissed me off when I first saw it with my kids and it pisses me off still. Though the movie makers intent was just to make a buck, I see that coming of age movie as "effectively" the same as deliberate "propaganda" the derogatory sense of that word. People loved that movie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:39am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:14pm
S.O.S. Bronx: stop shooting, start living.
https://www.courtinnovation.org/programs/save-our-streets-sos
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 4:04am
NEW report on rise of violent crime in 2020; includes suggested BLM protest effect in some cities:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 5:12pm
Note there is this section of stats on gun violence at the end:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 5:51pm
I know how cops in Portland spent a lot of their time last year:
An Armed Encounter Between Warring Political Factions Shows How Close Oregon’s Protests Come to Deadly Violence
Someone among the leftists maced the driver. He winced, then pulled a Beretta M9 pistol from the waistband of his trousers.
By Justin Yau @ Williamette Week, March 30, PHOTOS AT LINK
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 11:21pm
Gosh, now here's a guy who definitely looks mentally ill; they should have been sending a social worker to talk out the family issues?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 11:55pm
hit me after watching the video(s) here that this incident makes a good compare and contrast with the George Floyd incident, how things can turn out way different:
This guy had been "under the influence", as it says they later gave him a DUI, also was a big guy.
One thing that came across clear to me: cops should have been handling it, they should have been inside. NO WAY do Walmart employees get paid enough to fist fight and tackle people to the ground! Especially someone way bigger than them. And other customers certainly shouldn't get involved! Either could end up in big liability trouble for doing that.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 12:18am
I'm not sure what you see as the "contrast" - this is just a slow shoplifter/no mask wearer. Kind of an old school confrontation before people were armed.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 3:03am
and Floyd gave a cashier a lot of trouble before and about passing a counterfeit bill after acting strange and high in front of him for many minutes, (I watched that video and listened to cashier's testimony.). I don't see much difference. Also this guy was not just a slow shoplifter, but a drunk shoplifter who first drove into someone else's car before he entered the store (hit and run charge). Took the mask, took it off. Surly, acting crazy the whole time from before entering. You don't know what he's going to do next.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 3:17am
And Maurice Hall, his presumed dealer buddy in the car, had tried passing fake bills twice that day, and was in the store with Floyd ((suddenly reached down to the floor for something), but left early without buying anything. So presumably he could've set up Floyd to pass the counterfeit for him.
Great bunch of guys.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 4:19am
The down side I got out of "compare and contrast" and thinking about the Geo. Floyd cashier testimony: the kid also said seeing what happened after he called the police made him wish he hadn't called and had just took the phony bill even though he would have had to eat the $20. That's bad, that's discouraging rule of law, just letting society all fall apart bit by bit.
It does go to the argument about certain communities not trusting police, which is rmd's argument all the time. But we differ on what "community" means, he uses it to refer to like all blacks not trusting police, and making it racial, and I think that's absurd. It's specific neighborhoods and areas where police are corrupt and that might as well include some rural areas affecting poor whites as well as well as certain inner city areas of minority dominant populations (i.e., Ferguson.) So this trial is important now, like it or not, this is where we are at, it is about accountability of police nationally and even globally, which is also "rule of law."
It's very important that people like those at Walmart feel comfortable calling the police and standing back while they do what they are supposed to do rather than going vigilante!
I'm happy with how the trial is being conducted so far and would feel comfortable with however the jury decides.Don't know if all the BLM sympathetic are going to be, though!
This certainly is not the best "test case" one could chose to show that the whole system can still work and is still working. But we had no choice in the matter, I think a worldwide mass hysteria partly fueled by Covid and BLM-affiliated anarchists chose it for us. (The latter probably hoping for a full and complete exoneration for Chauvin and mass rioting afterwards ) That's the way the cookie crumbles.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 4:04pm
Reminded again Sandra Bland is my test case - how could this woman end up dead driving away from an interview, moving over to the side to let a cop pass. This trial will once again not answer that for me. Instead it's whether drugged up people get to act crazy or not, a completely different issue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 4:21pm
How did Floyd's Covid affect his lungs? Even without "Long Covid", Covid can damage lung capacity, and Floyd was 49 with other risk factors - besides drug use hypertension, sickle cell condition, ... - perhaps a prime candidate for increased impact.
(he tested positive Apr 3, so seven weeks before his death)
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/20...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 9:49am
WaPo leading w GenZ "gut-punched" on social justice. Or is it that they have much higher (unrealistic?) expectations, have not had to fight for the change, but get to comment on it, amplify it in an echo chamber until each event seems like the totality?
I grew up with Vietnam, Civil Rights, John Sinclair's 9 year sentence for 2 joints, cops who'd shave hippies' hair & then release them, Manson & Son of Sam, tiptoe very carefully around being gay... But of course not so much gun nuttery as today.
Still someone was saying the conflict between our generation & Gen-Z's includes their "knowledge" that the world will be a much worse place - ignoring the huge decrease in war, overbreeding, extreme poverty & starvation, and the new generation of renewable energy & electric vehicles to limit effects of global warming. Not to mention whatever quick advances we make in healthcare off of this latest pandemic - vaccines & treatments & remote medicine... (which unlike 1918 killed mostly old people, not the already war-ravaged younger folk leading to the Lost Generation).
And now with Andrew Yang leading the charge into UBI, and education high on people's lists for reform - what exactly is the huge complaint? Trump was *voted out of office* - by a wide margin. Nixon wasn't (won by a landslide). Georgia passes anti-black voting legislation - & major corporations plus MLB complain, leave town. Not like the fight to get people to recognize Wallace & Bull Connor as racist and backwards. Chauvin is *on trial*, unlike the cops who disappeared 3 Northern organizers in Mississippi or whoever bombed the Birmingham church.
Oh, some shit didn't go your way? Must restrain my crack about crocodile tears.
4 million vaccines given yesterday, avg 3 million/day, 30% of country vaccinated - by end of April 250 million+ given - even as people run around Florida acting like irresponsible idiots.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 5:44am
I don't know what you talking about. I just bought a gun last summer when all those white kids starting talking about getting rid of the poh-lice.
~ Co-anchor Michael Che's quip at the end of Colin Jost's minute-long anti-gun-people rant on SNL's Weekend Update last week ~
edit to add for those who don't know, and don't watch the vid, this is what Michael Che looks like
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 2:50pm
If you lie you can make things look bleak - i forgot about that rule. My bad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 7:01pm
Coverage of Mass Shootings Ignores Black Victims: Study
By TCR Staff @ The Crime Report (non profit publication by John Jay College of Criminal Justice), March 26, 2021
A recent study published in the journal Sociology of Race and Ethnicity about shooting victims in Chicago found Black people killed in predominantly Black neighborhoods in the city in 2016 received roughly half as much news coverage as white people killed in majority white neighborhoods, and were less likely to be discussed as “multifaceted, complex people.”
20 Mass Shootings in Two Weeks Since Atlanta, Capped by California Killings
By TCR Staff | April 1, 2021
In the two weeks since the three Atlanta-area spa shootings claimed the lives of eight people, 20 other mass shootings have taken place across the country, reports CNN. At least seven mass shootings occurred in the week between the attacks in Atlanta and in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. In the week that followed, that number more than doubled. Most recently, the Los Angeles Times reports that four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening and a fifth person was injured in a mass shooting at an Orange office complex.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 12:29pm
It's their April 4 editorial. They are a left of center publication. They are of the opinion now that cutting funds was wrong, was the opposite of what was needed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 12:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 11:18am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 2:18pm
Prosecutor to offer plea deals for girls, 13 and 15, accused in fatal D.C. carjacking !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Paul Duggan Crime reporter @ WashingtonPost.com, March 31
An Uber Eats driver’s killing was caught on video. It showed every immigrant’s worst nightmare.
Opinion by Amani Al-Khatahtbeh @ WashingtonPost.com, April 6, 2021 at 6:29 p.m. EDT
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh is founder of MuslimGirl.com and author of “Muslim Girl: A Coming of Age.”
Girls, 13 and 15, charged with murder after alleged carjacking attempt in D.C.
By Peter Hermann, Justin Jouvenal and Paul Duggan @ WashingtonPost.com, March 24
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:21am
copied from the last CRIME NEWS thread on the horror of this crime and how the original narrative of the news sucked big time WOKE because it's not no longer appropriate to imply black teens would intentionally endanger human life for property, don't believe your lying eyes:
People question the wording of a CNN article which reports the death of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar after he was allegedly assaulted and carjacked by two teenage girls as an 'accident' (especially because the girls were black)
that's the first 3 that I got at the "trending link"...continues and may be different when you access
DC carjackings up 350%; perpetrators often teens:
How can one even begin to staunch this horrific trend of ghetto kids hijacking cars without any indication to the public that serious consequences will be suffered, not even a trial? Are the victims truly to be treated as garbage because they are adult? WHAT KIND OF PARENTS DO THESE KIDS HAVE that they would even try hijacking a car with a stun gun in hand? Could it be publicly known that they were at least taken away from their parents? This just really strikes me as encouraging horrific crime by young people that don't even have a grasp of the serious nature of what they are doing! If it becomes known as "you get a hand slap if you're under 18, so just do it, Nike style" have fun wrecking other people's lives, they don't count, blacks can be the only true victims, need them some mulligans.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:42am
just look at the reaction above like a political scientist, and one can guess how this will be judged in a political vein.
any sympathy Geo. Floyd video got from people like this last summer: GONE. ERASED. ESPECIALLY AMONG IMMIGRANTS.
This is exactly why the Dominican store owners in the Dyckman area of the Bronx set up a baseball bat brigade during the worst nights of protesting last summer when there was looting and curfew, this is why there is racial animus, they feel that their lives will be treated as of lesser value than those of juvies, even though they are law abiding and the juvies are not, that they will hear the excuse that it's just the "cry of the unheard" and they have to take it. It's not all as glamorous as West Side Story might have one think.
Once again, Keisha Lance Bottoms's speech comes to mind. She knows how to talk about this kind of thing. You don't baby irresponsible youth, you publicly castigate them, make them pariahs. Somebody with authority has to do it, stop making excuses for them.
Carjacking is not minor acting out, it is extremely dangerous, same as burning police cars or looting stores that belong to others and may represent their blood and toil of many years. Zero respect for lives of "the other", just me me me me, me and my wants, me and my problems, me and the unfairness, I'm gonna take me some.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:59am
They drove off with the owner hanging out the window. It's gone far past a standard carjacking.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:11am
The Floyd story that's lost - dealer who'd been stopped passing fake twenties *twice* that day gets one of his junkies to pass it while standing in the store, sits by silently while junkie gets arrested in car and dies, pleads the 5th Amendment to avoid self-incrimination in the hottest racial trial of the year.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:21am
"Is Ft. Washington MD a good place to live?" (where the older truant/murderer was from)
Sure, it's a real estate agent writing it, but it's not Anacostia by any means. "Ghetto" just gives another excuse. These are bored amoral murderous kids.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:09am
Plea deals. Hmmm. I wonder what the rest of the story is. Whatever. Reading through this thread caused some dormant neurons to fire, I guess. Older Pakistani man, under-age girls. Synap! UK child-grooming scandals, e.g. Rotherham, Rochdale. Not saying that is what is going on in this case, just that absent the complete story, the brain makes its own connections. Mine tends to look for fiction writing prompts and it found one here.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 8:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 3:37pm
For the politics angle, contrast how Fox News is handling the story of Tishaura Jones' crime plan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:37pm
Doctor and His Grandchildren Among 5 Fatally Shot in South Carolina
The victims included the doctor’s wife and two of their eight grandchildren. The gunman, identified as a former N.F.L. cornerback, was found dead at a nearby home.
By Maria Cramer, Michael Levenson and Ken Belson @ NYTimes.com, April 8 Updated 4:20 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:26pm
Daily Beast story on the SC shooting by Phillip Adams has photo of the Lesslies who were killed:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 8:38pm
earlier on Bryan, Texas shooting:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 8:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 8:39pm
Spate of fatal shootings pushes up D.C.’s homicide count
By Peter Hermann @ WashingtonPost.com, April 5, 2021
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:24pm
three days later:
Two dead in Takoma Park after off-duty Pentagon police officer fires gun during alleged car break-in
By Dan Morse and Peter Hermann April 7, 2021 at 9:31 p.m. EDT
Police identify two they say were fatally shot by off-duty Pentagon police officer
By Dan Morse, Katie Mettler and Rebecca Tan April 8, 2021 at 2:19 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:48pm
anybody gonna remember her name or protest on her behalf? she was only 3 yrs. old
here's a two-year old, just happened:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 9:55pm
Andrew Sullivan, not afraid to be blunt:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 10:34pm
on NYC situation - very frank discussion on the politics
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/09/2021 - 8:38pm
NYC teen named as shooter who killed a 29-year-old woman after she confronted him for groping her -3 bullets to the chest!
By MORGAN CHITTUM and ROCCO PARASCANDOLANEW YORK DAILY NEWS | MAR 19, 2021 AT 11:15 AM
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 6:41pm
nasty results of the fake tribalism riled by professional sports:
Description of the attack(s) in court by witnesses:
Friend Gives Disturbing Account Of Bryan Stow’s Beating At Dodger Stadium
June 6, 2012 at 11:20 pm @ CBS local
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 8:24pm
did anyone say "lead poisoning"?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 10:33pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 4:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 4:36pm
FWIW, comments on Knoxville PD'S tweet on the shooting (with warning to stay out of area):
I have not checked for the accuracy of his claim that there have been other shootings there recently.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 4:41pm
even if not totally accurate, that guy is on the right meme, there is something really fucked up about our society as regards which shootings are covered heavily by the media, which are not and what conclusions people draw. Grateful that Jilani and Yglesias are pointing to the problem:
edit to add: the tweet that Yglesias was replying to was later deleted; I saw it, it said something like the sad thing is that our children were safer stuck at home during a pandemic
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 5:39pm
holy shit, adding extreme irony to their points:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 5:50pm
deserves it's own comment on this thread: the number of minors killed by guns increased 50% in 2020 to 300 of 5,100 shot in total!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 5:35pm
this "disaffected liberal" does have a point:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 6:29pm
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:08pm
was a car chase with 3 officers shot, one suspect killed and another in custody
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:08pm
Published April 11 @ 12:40 pm.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:14pm
DC:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:33pm
Dallas: 11-yr. old shot dead by another child in Walmart parking lot
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 9:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 10:18pm