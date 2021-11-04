Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Blood Clots Linked to AstraZeneca Vaccine Stem From Rare Antibody ReactionBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 11:21am |
New research has identified unusual antibodies that appear to have caused, in rare cases, serious and sometimes fatal blood clots in people who received the Covid vaccine made by AstraZeneca.
Exactly why the rare reactions to the vaccine occurred is still a mystery.
Scientific teams from Germany and Norway found that people who developed the clots after vaccination had produced antibodies that activated their platelets, a blood component involved in clotting. The new reports add extensive details to what the researchers have already stated publicly about the blood disorder.
Younger people appear more susceptible than older ones, but researchers say no pre-existing health conditions are known to predispose people to the rare reaction. That is worrisome, they say, because there is no way to tell if an individual is at high risk.
- Add new comment
- 498 reads
Comments
From the NYT article
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 11:24am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 2:08pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 2:10pm
The Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are already available in the United States.
AstraZeneca had to correct data submitted to the FDA
The connection of AstraZeneca to bloodclots will make it an even harder sell to the citizens of the US
Even if bloodclots are connected to the currently available vaccines, the suspicion would be that the incidence of clots would be higher with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the general public since the clot connection was detected early on in controlled trials with AstraZeneca.
The FDA is likely to limit access to the AstraZeneca vaccine to a subset of the population
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 4:02pm
J&J vaccine paused because of blood clots
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/13/us/politics/johnson-johnson-vaccine-blood-clots-fda-cdc.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 10:00am