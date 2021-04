Chief of @NYPDDetectives James Essig plans to combat violence by targeting the small percentage of criminals who commit the vast majority of crime — an approach that resulted in a historic crime reduction when he was head of the Gun Violence Suppression Unit.



Via @AliBaumanTV pic.twitter.com/FbbK7FXWRY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 9, 2021

Found via Hate Crimes Task Force account; they retweeted with this intro Meet our Chief of Detectives, James Essig, and please follow him @NYPDDetectives

PREVIOUS CRIME NEWS and discussion thread HERE, April 1 thru 14.