Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Andrew Yang Hasn’t Done the MathBy ocean-kat on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 7:00pm |
What I do know is that Yang’s big ideas are demonstrably wrong. Shouldn’t that be cause for concern? Yang’s claim to fame is his argument that we’re facing social and economic crises because rapid automation is destroying good jobs and that the solution is universal basic income, a monthly check of $1,000 to every American adult. Many people find that argument persuasive, and one can imagine a world in which both Yang’s diagnosis and his prescription would be right. But that’s not the world we’re living in now, and there’s little indication that it’s where we’re going any time soon.
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/15/opinion/andrew-yang-automation.html
- Add new comment
- 208 reads
Comments
You can automate warehouses - Wendy's still not there. You won't automate much of healthcare, childcare, education, housing, even fire protection & policing. Growing food has some efficiencies, but still far from robot grown for most things. Even cars & trucks won't be full self-driving til 2039 or later. Our biggest automation is annoying marketing, which is largely self-congratulatory.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/17/2021 - 9:54am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 4:09am