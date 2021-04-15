Feds turn into cyberfirefighters and hose down the web shell bonfire raging on hundreds of unpatched Exchange servers.

By Chris Duckett @ zdnet.com, April 14

[....] "Today's court-authorized removal of the malicious web shells demonstrates the department's commitment to disrupt hacking activity using all of our legal tools, not just prosecutions," Assistant Attorney General for national security John C. Demers said [....]