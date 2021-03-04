Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A Personal Anecdote Regarding the Matt Gaetz SituationBy Orion on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 5:09pm |
When I first started blogging here at Dagblog, I had just interned for a major conservative think tank. Blogging here provided a much needed ideological detox. If you dig far enough, some of my posts that got on that think tank's blog are still viewable. I saw warning signs of the rise of the Alt Right while I was there, and posted about that here.
There was another experience that I did report to people in charge, and a direct intervention did occur. I wanted to write about it here in connection with the Matt Gaetz situation, where the congressman is facing calls for resignation and federal investigation upon sex trafficking charges. Making it public didn't really seem like a good idea, since I'm a little person in this world and these were clearly much bigger people I was in the midst of. I wrote about a lot of racist stuff I heard there and that got me in enough turmoil. It also involved someone who had nothing to do with the think tank and was just at a nightclub that interns frequented.
While I was at that nightclub, a very overweight man started to physically ram himself toward a woman I was with. Everyone interceded to stop what was going on. The man was stereotypical in his appearance: white, male, with that same smug demeanor we've seen so many times in the past few years. The woman was just silent - looking down in shame as all her friends interceded and got her away from the club. The man was quickly scolded, removed and reprimanded. I brought it up, along with other things, with fairly significant people when I resigned from that internship.
That experience, on top of all others, reinforced the stereotypes of conservative world. The man wasn't in the circle of people I was working with, and in fact victimized one of them. There are good people who attract to conservatism (Michael Medved, Mitt Romney, we talk about them frequently here) and bad people in progressivism (I'll let you guys think of those people yourself). However, it felt like working there made seeing something like that exponentially more likely than if I were somewhere else. Many people in that world reinforce stereotypes to the point that it's pathetic. I hated my time there to the point that my roommate noted that it was "obvious" that I did.
Very well-done essay on something I would find hard to write about if I were you!
so since you have a little experience in that world I just saw this tweet that you might be able to offer an opinion on (note is part of a trending hashtag)
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 1:38am
It seems like he already tried to rat out Tucker Carlson:
One thing about Tucker - he's a bit of a professional asshole, like Richard Spencer. Maybe Gaetz thought there's enough people mad at him that he could pull it off with him.
by Orion on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 8:45am
At the very least, they should be arrested for their criminal fashion statements.
by moat on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 11:02am
You got a problem with Ross Dress for Less (bargain bin)?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 11:20am
by Orion on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 1:44pm
Piper stole the show. But even she couldn't make Matt Gaetz look good. (plus there should be a restraining order keeping him 1000 miles from her whereabouts. Even though she could probably kick his ass, he's such a pussy.)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 2:28pm
by Orion on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 1:50pm
Clearly written for him by an expert who told him to STFU. It's the Trump defense and Trumpies are his base and it's gonna work:
The socially conservative evangelical types that didn't like that behavior about Trump have already either left that planet or made peace with the rationalizations required.
Unless he doesn't STFU with the babbling and follow the script, it's handled. (He's a "florida man" after all.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 2:23pm
"I'm a joker
I'm a smoker
I'm a midnight toker
I sure don't want to hurt no one..."
- the Steve Miller defense
(lucky Jimmy Buffett was all booked up)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 2:32pm
Joy Reid tweeted a take on Gaetz that might interest you:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 8:46pm
I would say that part of the reason they got so far is that, at the time, it seemed like a left that is infatuated by fourth wave feminism was hostile to all men. That's what rapper Tom MacDonald has said in a song that has been circulated by conservative circles. Trump got elected when #metoo was taking off and people like Al Franken fell under the bus.
Four years later, though, Al Franken has a hit pocast on Spotify and Joe Biden became president despite going through #metoo himself, so we can see people like Gaetz in perspective. I'm almost certain Franken will return to politics at some point, BTW. He was a pioneer in making progressive talk radio in to a thing and it helped him get elected to the senate to begin with.
by Orion on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 9:44am
compare Australia's parliament:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 2:14am
here's another fun anecdote:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/20/2021 - 10:26pm
sounds like there is some method to Fed investigation of Gates, not just witch hunt for being a naughty boy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 8:10pm