When I first started blogging here at Dagblog, I had just interned for a major conservative think tank. Blogging here provided a much needed ideological detox. If you dig far enough, some of my posts that got on that think tank's blog are still viewable. I saw warning signs of the rise of the Alt Right while I was there, and posted about that here.

There was another experience that I did report to people in charge, and a direct intervention did occur. I wanted to write about it here in connection with the Matt Gaetz situation, where the congressman is facing calls for resignation and federal investigation upon sex trafficking charges. Making it public didn't really seem like a good idea, since I'm a little person in this world and these were clearly much bigger people I was in the midst of. I wrote about a lot of racist stuff I heard there and that got me in enough turmoil. It also involved someone who had nothing to do with the think tank and was just at a nightclub that interns frequented.

While I was at that nightclub, a very overweight man started to physically ram himself toward a woman I was with. Everyone interceded to stop what was going on. The man was stereotypical in his appearance: white, male, with that same smug demeanor we've seen so many times in the past few years. The woman was just silent - looking down in shame as all her friends interceded and got her away from the club. The man was quickly scolded, removed and reprimanded. I brought it up, along with other things, with fairly significant people when I resigned from that internship.

That experience, on top of all others, reinforced the stereotypes of conservative world. The man wasn't in the circle of people I was working with, and in fact victimized one of them. There are good people who attract to conservatism (Michael Medved, Mitt Romney, we talk about them frequently here) and bad people in progressivism (I'll let you guys think of those people yourself). However, it felt like working there made seeing something like that exponentially more likely than if I were somewhere else. Many people in that world reinforce stereotypes to the point that it's pathetic. I hated my time there to the point that my roommate noted that it was "obvious" that I did.