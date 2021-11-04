Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Man Who Boasted He Was at Capitol Riot Is Charged in Bomb PlotBy artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:22pm |
Seth Aaron Pendley was arrested on Thursday and charged with plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, prosecutors said.
By Michael Levenson @ NYTimes.com, April 10
A Texas man who boasted that he was at the United States Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building in January has been charged with plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, the Justice Department said on Friday.
The man, Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Thursday after he took what he believed were explosive devices from a bomb supplier but were in fact inert objects provided by an undercover F.B.I. agent in Fort Worth, prosecutors said.
He was charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive, Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement. If convicted, Mr. Pendley faces 20 years in prison. Federal officials said they had begun investigating the plot after a concerned citizen contacted the F.B.I. on Jan. 8 about alarming statements posted on MyMilitia.com, a forum dedicated to organizing militia groups.
A user with the screen name Dionysus wrote that he was planning to “conduct a little experiment” that he said would “draw a lot of heat” and could be “dangerous,” prosecutors said. According to the statement, when another user asked what Dionysus wanted, he responded, “death.” A confidential source provided the F.B.I. with the user’s email address, which was registered to Mr. Pendley, prosecutors said.
“We are indebted to the concerned citizen who came forward to report the defendant’s alarming online rhetoric,” Mr. Shah said in the statement. “In flagging his posts to the F.B.I., this individual may have saved the lives of a number of tech workers [....]
Members of the “Grizzly Scouts” Allegedly Conspired to Obstruct Investigation and Proceedings Involving the Murder of a Federal Officer in Oakland, California....
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:27pm
^ BTW, the above is related to the Boogaloo who killed a federal security officer during the chaos of early BLM protests in Oakland; he went there specifically from his home in Ben Lomond, after hearing that there would be protests, to try to shoot cops, shooting out of his van. He got away in the van. A week later, back home, he got into a shootout with sheriff's deputies looking into the van as implicated in the Oakland shooting, as described
so these other guys are seen as accessories. Note the indictment does come from a grand jury.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:53pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 10:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 4:53pm
Insurrection guns stashed in VA
https://digbysblog.net/2021/04/unpremeditated-insurrection/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 7:51pm
Rightwing disinfo, iowa protest
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 6:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 7:04pm
Data Diffs at Capitol
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 5:13pm
(Gen. Russel Honore retweeted)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 10:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/18/2021 - 5:11pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 1:35pm
FBI still looking for lots of Jan. 6 participants. I was browsing the tweets on that by the Washington Field office and was surprised to find some "p.o.c." on the list, like these
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 1:49pm
They still got nothing on the DC pipe bomber, but they have added additional videos to the originals:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 2:00pm
"His trial will explore an important question: how much should the gov't police violent rhetoric on social media?" Especially against sitting politicians, we see that all the time!
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/22/2021 - 12:48am
as regards big picture about Jan. 6, see her whole thread ending with this summary:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 12:51am