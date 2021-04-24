Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Louisiana special election results: U.S. House 2nd district (New Orleans, majority black)By artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 10:30pm |
By Chloee Weiner @ NPR.org, Sept. 24
Two Louisiana state senators will go head-to-head in a runoff election Saturday that will determine who will succeed a White House adviser in the U.S. House.
State Sens. Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter, both Democrats, will compete for the 2nd Congressional District seat left vacant by Cedric Richmond, whom President Biden tapped to serve as the White House's director of public engagement.
The majority-Black district includes most of New Orleans.
Carter and Peterson were the top two finishers in a crowded open primary last month. In that contest, Carter received about 36% of the vote, while Peterson finished second with 23% of ballots cast, narrowly edging out Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers Jr. for a spot in Saturday's runoff.
Both candidates have previously made unsuccessful bids to represent the 2nd District.
Carter won an endorsement from Richmond earlier this year, just before the former congressman left his position for the Biden administration. Carter, a former New Orleans City Council member, has also received the backing of Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and other notable members of Congress [....]
Comments
looking like a MAJOR Progressive wing fail:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 10:31pm
Why a progressive wing fail? Centralism is trending. Biden's the good centralist now, passing stuff more progressives pushed for for years due to the crises right wingers made much worse - Bush especially for Katrina. Will the wise Morgan Freeman type win over the screeching female, esp. sidling up to the Republicans? Sure, bring on kumbaya land. Yeah, I'm not for defunding the police, but i also remember the way the cop went to Floyd's window with gun pulled screaming "get the fuck out of the car" as first sentence. I do think police can and should be less abusive and still do their jobs. It still pisses me off that take-a -knee was so controversial. Took 4-5 years for centrist Americans to embrace the obvious. They're part of the reason the messy riots are happening now - Kap was silently peacefully protesting and was treated as a traitor.
Whether Peterson embraces a compelling, useful model of reform along with reasonable solutions all the other ills plaguing NOLA is another matter. If she just comes across as an extension of tlThe Squad, that prolly doesnt okay well for many, justified or not.
Bit Carter's bit about sexual predators seems like a punk shot.
So yeah, progressives pushed for someone different and she lost. In the conservative south. No shame in trying. More shame in not trying.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 11:46pm
Troy Carter, Karen Carter Peterson clash in final debate; here's what they said
'Angry,' 'desperate,' discombobulated' pepper exchange two days before congressional election
BY TYLER BRIDGES @ Nola.com, APR 22, 2021 - 9:37 PM
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 10:51pm