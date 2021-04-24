Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Louisiana special election results: U.S. House 2nd district (New Orleans, majority black)
By Chloee Weiner @ NPR.org, Sept. 24
Two Louisiana state senators will go head-to-head in a runoff election Saturday that will determine who will succeed a White House adviser in the U.S. House.
State Sens. Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter, both Democrats, will compete for the 2nd Congressional District seat left vacant by Cedric Richmond, whom President Biden tapped to serve as the White House's director of public engagement.
The majority-Black district includes most of New Orleans.
Carter and Peterson were the top two finishers in a crowded open primary last month. In that contest, Carter received about 36% of the vote, while Peterson finished second with 23% of ballots cast, narrowly edging out Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers Jr. for a spot in Saturday's runoff.
Both candidates have previously made unsuccessful bids to represent the 2nd District.
Carter won an endorsement from Richmond earlier this year, just before the former congressman left his position for the Biden administration. Carter, a former New Orleans City Council member, has also received the backing of Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and other notable members of Congress [....]
looking like a MAJOR Progressive wing fail:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 10:31pm
Why a progressive wing fail? Centralism is trending. Biden's the good centralist now, passing stuff more progressives pushed for for years due to the crises right wingers made much worse - Bush especially for Katrina. Will the wise Morgan Freeman type win over the screeching female, esp. sidling up to the Republicans? Sure, bring on kumbaya land. Yeah, I'm not for defunding the police, but i also remember the way the cop went to Floyd's window with gun pulled screaming "get the fuck out of the car" as first sentence. I do think police can and should be less abusive and still do their jobs. It still pisses me off that take-a -knee was so controversial. Took 4-5 years for centrist Americans to embrace the obvious. They're part of the reason the messy riots are happening now - Kap was silently peacefully protesting and was treated as a traitor.
Whether Peterson embraces a compelling, useful model of reform along with reasonable solutions all the other ills plaguing NOLA is another matter. If she just comes across as an extension of tlThe Squad, that prolly doesnt okay well for many, justified or not.
Bit Carter's bit about sexual predators seems like a punk shot.
So yeah, progressives pushed for someone different and she lost. In the conservative south. No shame in trying. More shame in not trying.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 11:46pm
I suspect that with the kind of serious voters that show up for special elections, the major thing is that when progressive candidates get endorsements from national figures that are seen as culture warriors (fairly or unfairly) and flaunt those, and then also indicate interest in some culture warring in campaigns, that's the main thing that bothers. Not policy per se, even on like, policing. That they are sick of that, and want peace and at least making appearance of trying to work with the other side. They want to send uniters, not dividers, to D.C., that that's the main alternative many want, they don't want "fighters" and zealotry? If you explained this or that progressive policy without bringing in talking about how the GOP is the enemy all the time, they might go for it. They prefer calm, grownup candidates who can't easily be trolled by right wingers into playing culture wars. I.E. moderate people not firebrands, not necessarily moderate policy?
This is what made me think of that:
Those 4 in 10 Dems and 2 in 3 Independents are more of the type who show up for special elections. They are actually into trying to legislate and govern and not just posture culture war messaging.
It's not everyone, of course, just enough to get like a 55-45 type result.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:43pm
this too, made me think of that. They all knew him by now, and likewise, he knew what they wanted to hear:
He may have seemed boring before, but now boring is what they want?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:45pm
Yes, boring is wired. Wired is tired.
Next year it'll be different, I'm pretty sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:51pm
Yes, a lot of people dislike conflict, and are tired of being splained to all the time. And outsiders may not be welcome (Northerners?) whether they make sense or not. And then there's the comforting male figure vs a female - i imagine that's worth 5 points right there. Still, getting the Republican *endorsement* surprised me.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:49pm
Troy Carter, Karen Carter Peterson clash in final debate; here's what they said
'Angry,' 'desperate,' discombobulated' pepper exchange two days before congressional election
BY TYLER BRIDGES @ Nola.com, APR 22, 2021 - 9:37 PM
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 10:51pm
edit to add, she didn't even win a huge percentage of her own state Senate district:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:20pm
this guy mentions NM-1 and watch for same trend in upcoming OH - 11:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/25/2021 - 12:25pm