[Police] Faulted For Loving Their Jobs in LovelandBy NCD on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 12:54pm |
The Woke mob strikes again, cancel cops protecting public from mentally ill 80 lb. elderly woman, Loveland's finest - serving, protecting and, yes, proud and ENJOYING doing it ..!
"Loveland police officers who violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year laughed about the incident afterward and congratulated themselves about the arrest...The officers fractured Garner’s arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest, her family said.
“Ready for the pop?” an officer identified by Garner’s lawyer as Hopp said to other officers while re-watching the footage together.."
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/04/26/karen-garner-booking-video-loveland-police/
Just FYI,
since the rest of us have all been posting all stories and discussion on police killings, brutality, abuse here:
POLICE BRUTALITY & INTERACTIONrmrd0000 started 1 month ago
instead of doing individual news entries.
Rrmd posted the WaPo version of your story back on April 21 here at this link; I'll copy it below
some discussion also follows right after that.
Then it was brought up again later on the thread
here at this link
http://dagblog.com/comment/304521#comment-304521
and here at the end of this comment it's mentioned in a tweet
http://dagblog.com/comment/304570#comment-304570
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 3:43pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 3:43pm
Now the booking video is out of the cops laughing about abusing the woman. That's new..
If, as you have accused him, RM is a racist, why did he post this on a white woman?
Why do you object to an update on bad cops?
Is it because there is no easy way to blame BLM or antifa?
by NCD on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 5:54pm
I'll give the very short version, but she does the main argument better
There are plenty of bad cops, probably about the same percentage as bad accountants and sales people, but probably way less percentage than bad doctors and it is absolutely the case that the latter cause much more maiming. death, and even humiliation, 20 times more at least.
I think it is DELUSIONAL and bad for the country and media to focus on this problem right now. As well as totally counterproductive to the cause of solving that problem if one wanted to devote time and energy to it.
Liberals are following a faux created narrative that bad cops and racism are a major thing that's wrong with our nation and that's delusional and it's been that way for a year.
It is probably because the horror of Covid is too much for their brains to handle, so cops are authority, they are using as a scapegoat and anarchist white elite kids are happy to fuel that delusion by "helping" craft the narrative (which BTW includes chants like "fuck Joe Biden"))
Bad cops stories dominate the news when the numbers are the same as always and very low, it's just that people have an agenda of filming them.
Rising violent crime is a much much much worse problem, with many more deaths and mayhem and particularly affecting minority communities. But national media is not reporting on that, they are reporting on bad cops.
BUT a large majority know crime is the problem, not police, that this focus is delusional because a large majority want more cops on the streets.
more confirming polls here.
You are in a small minority, being obsessed by these stories, despite what you are reading in the news. Can't stop you from being nearly as deluded as people who think Trump won the election, it's a free country. But I can collate evidence and share with others who get wassup.
I am certain the mania/hysteria does not include the current President and V.P., who wish you and your like-minded friends would stop feeding this delusion, come to your senses and focus on other more important things.
THAT'S IT, I'm done I am not going to repeat all 100+ comments on rmrd's thread and elsewhere, if you really wanted to know my opinion, you would have read them all and been following along.
You just want to fight and rant about cop hate. I'm not interested in fighting about it and I think cop hate is a silly thing to be obsessed with. Often being jerks is part of their job, world wide.
Why do you think you can just march in here and dis others on this site by expecting them to repeat everything they already said? It's kind of absurd. Instead of thanks for pointing you to the discussion we've been having, I get anger and stupid challenges i.e. "put up your dukes!"
The rest of us aren't into trying to convince, we're trying to help each other analyze.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 8:57pm
Hispanic man pinned to death
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/video-mario-gonzalez-death-police-alameda...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 8:28pm