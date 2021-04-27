NY Post reporter says she was pressured to write a false story

A reporter for the New York Post whose byline appeared on a story suggesting that copies of a book by Vice President Harris was given to children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border has resigned.

Laura Italiano announced on Twitter that she turned in her resignation on Tuesday. She claimed that she unsuccessfully tried to push back against the story, and called it her “breaking point.”

“An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” Italiano tweeted.

“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” she said. “It's been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I'm sad to leave.”