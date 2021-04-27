Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Police] Faulted For Loving Their Jobs in LovelandBy NCD on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 12:54pm |
The Woke mob strikes again, cancel cops protecting public from mentally ill 80 lb. elderly woman, Loveland's finest - serving, protecting and, yes, proud and ENJOYING doing it ..!
"Loveland police officers who violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year laughed about the incident afterward and congratulated themselves about the arrest...The officers fractured Garner’s arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest, her family said.
“Ready for the pop?” an officer identified by Garner’s lawyer as Hopp said to other officers while re-watching the footage together.."
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/04/26/karen-garner-booking-video-loveland-police/
Comments
Just FYI,
since the rest of us have all been posting all stories and discussion on police killings, brutality, abuse here:
POLICE BRUTALITY & INTERACTIONrmrd0000 started 1 month ago
instead of doing individual news entries.
Rrmd posted the WaPo version of your story back on April 21 here at this link; I'll copy it below
some discussion also follows right after that.
Then it was brought up again later on the thread
here at this link
http://dagblog.com/comment/304521#comment-304521
and here at the end of this comment it's mentioned in a tweet
http://dagblog.com/comment/304570#comment-304570
[PERHAPS it's time for moderator PP or rmrd to start a new thread if they don't want separate discussions allover the place, that old one goes on for 2 pages, has 380+ comments--not real inviting to others? Just a suggestion.]
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 3:43pm
Now the booking video is out of the cops laughing about abusing the woman. That's new..
If, as you have accused him, RM is a racist, why did he post this on a white woman?
Why do you object to an update on bad cops?
Is it because there is no easy way to blame BLM or antifa?
by NCD on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 5:54pm
I'll give the very short version, but she does the main argument better
There are plenty of bad cops, probably about the same percentage as bad accountants and sales people, but probably way less percentage than bad doctors and it is absolutely the case that the latter cause much more maiming. death, and even humiliation, 20 times more at least.
I think it is DELUSIONAL and bad for the country and media to focus on this problem right now. As well as totally counterproductive to the cause of solving that problem if one wanted to devote time and energy to it.
Liberals are following a faux created narrative that bad cops and racism are a major thing that's wrong with our nation and that's delusional and it's been that way for a year.
It is probably because the horror of Covid is too much for their brains to handle, so cops are authority, they are using as a scapegoat and anarchist white elite kids are happy to fuel that delusion by "helping" craft the narrative (which BTW includes chants like "fuck Joe Biden"))
Bad cops stories dominate the news when the numbers are the same as always and very low, it's just that people have an agenda of filming them.
Rising violent crime is a much much much worse problem, with many more deaths and mayhem and particularly affecting minority communities. But national media is not reporting on that, they are reporting on bad cops.
BUT a large majority know crime is the problem, not police, that this focus is delusional because a large majority want more cops on the streets.
more confirming polls here.
You are in a small minority, being obsessed by these stories, despite what you are reading in the news. Can't stop you from being nearly as deluded as people who think Trump won the election, it's a free country. But I can collate evidence and share with others who get wassup.
I am certain the mania/hysteria does not include the current President and V.P., who wish you and your like-minded friends would stop feeding this delusion, come to your senses and focus on other more important things.
THAT'S IT, I'm done I am not going to repeat all 100+ comments on rmrd's thread and elsewhere, if you really wanted to know my opinion, you would have read them all and been following along.
You just want to fight and rant about cop hate. I'm not interested in fighting about it and I think cop hate is a silly thing to be obsessed with. Often being jerks is part of their job, world wide.
Why do you think you can just march in here and dis others on this site by expecting them to repeat everything they already said? It's kind of absurd. Instead of thanks for pointing you to the discussion we've been having, I get anger and stupid challenges i.e. "put up your dukes!"
The rest of us aren't into trying to convince, we're trying to help each other analyze.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 8:57pm
You didn't answer one question, more of your typical groundless ranting and vitriol.
by NCD on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 10:34pm
The officers laughing at breaking an an arm was disgusting
Police officers in Aurora, Colorado filmed themselves mocking fellow officers choking an autistic man to death
A NC sheriff's department is dragging its feet in releasing video of the case
The DOJ has been forced to open an investigation in the NC case
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/27/andrew-brown-jr-fbi-opens-civil-rights-probe-into-police-shooting.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 11:22pm
NCD, you're out of touch. There have been *thousands* of posts around all this. It occupies this blog much of the time. 1 token white abuse post doesn't whitewash years of discussions and an extreme lack of white characters as sympathetic in one's output, just as Trump liking Kanye doesn't make him less racist. But you knew that, right?
(plus the laser focus on anything wrong done to blacks and insistence on police reform including at times defunding, while ignoring skyrocketing black-on-black shootings including lots of little kids just gets infuriating. But thanks for dropping by.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 1:25am
If there have been thousands of posts, another is a very small addition.
Which, as usual, because it even slightly contradicts her endless fountain of pro-cop posts, drives AA to make, above, in one comment, the following unsupported personal attacks and accusations, while of course, praising herself:
1. Accuses me of "being obsessed" with "these stories".
2. "says I am "as deluded as.... Trump supporters"
3. claims criticizing depraved cop behavior is "mania and hysteria".
4. attacks my "like-minded friends" and rants about my "delusions" again.
5. says I need to 'come to my senses".
6. claims I "march in here" to "dis others".
7. throws me under the "anger and stupid challenges" bus.
8. claims to represent "the rest of us", and attests that she is "helpful".
Plus you throw in the "black on black" shootings, irrelevant to cop's breaking the arms of elderly mentally ill women, and entirely related to the the Republican Party blocking sane gun control, while using cops as campaign props.
Have you ever suggested AA cool off, even a single solitary time? She did call RMRD a racist recently, a totally unsupported and nasty attack.
by NCD on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 1:23pm
The judge in the Elizabeth City Andrew Brown homicide case rejected a request for immediate release of available video
The family can receive "redacted" versions
Whatever the intent, this makes it look like there is something to hide
BTW, thanks for your support
They thrive on getting you to respond to their taunts.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 1:32pm
I thrive cuz I'm a badass. The rest is for shits & giggles.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 2:37pm
Suggested not wanting black people to shoot each other, esp.not kids, isn't quite pro-cop, but yes, many ppl think cops a necessary sometimes-evil without condoning abuse, fancy that - how complex a position. And Ms. Appraiser was reposting some articles & analysis that pointed out screaming "defund the police" while burning down storefronts wasn't gaining Dems any votes - another bewildering take on things.
Race doesn't explain everything, believe it or not.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 2:30pm
"She did call RMRD a racist recently, a totally unsupported and nasty attack."
Yes, she did but it wasn't unsupported. She also included her reasoning, right or wrong. If you disagree you need to challenge her reasoning. Not just claim it was unsupported. You're the one whose claim is unsupported.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 3:21pm
Here is part of a recent reply to me in the Undumbing Down thread:
I consider that to be a pretty loose, and totally incorrect use, of one of the most damning charges that can be made of a person in today's American culture. It didn't seem worth even responding to at the time.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 5:07pm
More evidence you are "being obsessed" with "these stories" and you are "as deluded as.... Trump supporters".
Your "like-minded friends" suffer from "mania and hysteria".
Please 'come to your senses".
Stop "marching in here" to "dis others".
Stop the "anger and stupid challenges".
by NCD on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 5:26pm
Hispanic man pinned to death
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/video-mario-gonzalez-death-police-alameda...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 12:31am
Portland too, it's not in the headline here, but it's a major part of the problem, they got help from the Feds again because there's nowhere near enough to handle the spike in homicides. And of course, in Minneapolis there's plenty of stories how lots left after the City Council kneejerk defunding and then it was tough getting anybody to apply back. Hence, now there's an article saying it's Murderapolis again.
I gotta say, though, I don't think we have that much of a problem in NYC, as much as as media emphasizes the stereotype that the NYPD is a bunch of white joey buttafucco yahoos from Long Island, that's not true--that recent Peter Moskos article made me realize (in a doh kinda way!) that even I was affected by the stereotyping! Truth is that we have a lot of immigrant police officers from allover the world, they want those jobs! Plus the professional Brooklyn lefty protestor types are tolerated but I don't think most agree with them, they really seen as just another wacky minority by many (a minority which is accepted without bashing for the most part, just like any other.)
P.S. I think 9/11 really still hangs in the back of everyone's mind here if they are old enough, it's not as looked down upon as elsewhere, many of them may be assholes, but they're our assholes, you tolerate them because you need them.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 1:13am