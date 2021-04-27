The Woke mob strikes again, cancel cops protecting public from mentally ill 80 lb. elderly woman, Loveland's finest - serving, protecting and, yes, proud and ENJOYING doing it ..!

"Loveland police officers who violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year laughed about the incident afterward and congratulated themselves about the arrest...The officers fractured Garner’s arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest, her family said.

“Ready for the pop?” an officer identified by Garner’s lawyer as Hopp said to other officers while re-watching the footage together.."