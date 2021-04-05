From WaPo

In the early ‘70s, in the shadow of the civil rights era, Kenneth Chenault often stayed up late talking with other Black students at Bowdoin College in Maine about how to fight for racial equality. Most argued you needed to push from the outside. They wanted to become activists and educators. Chenault was different. He thought it was best to work from inside the corridors of power, recalled former classmate Geoffrey Canada.

“We didn’t think you could knock those doors down,” Canada said.

Chenault did. He went on to run American Express for 17 years, one of just 19 Black chief executives ever at a Fortune 500 company.

Chenault recently used that same formula of fighting for change when he and another Black chief executive, Kenneth Frazier of the pharmaceutical giant Merck, helped push much of corporate America to publicly oppose the restrictive voting rights bills being considered in dozens of states.