Mothers of the MovementBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 11:07pm |
Mothers of the Movement is used to describe Black Mothers who lost children to gun violence
The gun violence comes from within the community and from the police.
The mothers tell stories of the difficulty of forming bonds with the police department
Investment in the community is a priority
Some support defunding the police to reinvest in the community
From the article:
The priorities of some people concerned about racist violence at the hands of the police — those who want to reduce the presence of officers — are often framed as being in tension with those of Black people who want their communities to be safer. That’s simply not true. It’s a misconception that exists in part because we don’t hear enough from those who are touched by both components of the crisis and lead the fight against it. So over the past eight months, I asked Black mothers across the country — who are the true experts on the issue — to tell me about the gun violence that has shaped their lives. As killings by the police and mass shootings continue to make headlines, it’s time we listen to them.
This is an excellent read with multiple views expressed.
6% killed by police unarmed; 2% killed by police were black and unarmed. If you don't want to be killed by police, the best thing you can do is not carry a gun. But then you might be killed by a "member of the community". A lot more of those killings - near 100,000? - than the what, 1000 police killings yearly, <half black. Some of the mothers do note they need to see more police, including more black police, talking to their kids, making inroads, also treating blacks better and with more respect. And that costs money. But still, 99% of these black killings are by black punks. Most of black deaths by police are black punks attacking police or other blacks, or otherwise doing something heinous. Just not enough malicious police killings to stack up against malicious black punk killings. These aren't for the most part "super predators" - they're just dumbfucks obscenely given a gun, so they're homicidal (even if by accidental jackass criminal stupidity) dumbfucks. Yeah, police should be much nicer, given. But better to address 100 unneeded visits to the morgue than 5-10 cases of police being stupid and not nice enough. Priorities. It's beyond stupid. Maybe Kap & Nike should take a knee to that: "hey, homeboys! Stop killing each other and innocents around you!" But that would be taking responsibility. Easier to complain, search for the keys under the streetlight rather than the tall grass, blaming someone else - cops - for the rash of murders.
Imagine how many cops die of Covid and how many black people die of Covid. If lots of blacks die, should we care if cops aren't very good about wearing Covid masks, even if 0.5% of black Covid deaths are from cops? Or are the 2 issues largely unrelated, only 1 heavily affecting the black community. The gun logic is almost as twisted. If we switched "shot by police while attacking police or others" to "killed running out into the freeway at rush hour", would we put # of freeway deaths and gang/criminal killings in the same headline? At some point someone will realize these are real murders of real people and get sick to shit of the misleading word games + lies with statistics, equating a probability 100x another as if they were apples and apples - me choking on a pencil vs me dying in a car wreck. It's obscene, as obscene as equating black deaths with "support the troops" and football pride nonsense. But many like selective logic, to hear what they want to hear, to focus on what they want to focus on. All this "innocents" out there ripping up their neighborhoods, yet blood is thicker than water, in all senses.
https://www.maciverinstitute.com/2021/04/the-truth-about-police-shooting...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:17am
The post was about the comments made about mothers who lost sons to gun violence.
Many did not have good things to say about their local police.
Did you remove a portion of the discussion on police brutality dealing with Milwaukee paying out $750K for police misconduct?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 9:39am
You said my experienc didn't matter, so I removed your whole thread. Act like a douche, be treated like a douche.
Mothers had multiple things to say, including wanting to see more police and increase funding. You cherry pick what you want to see.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:33am
You were comparing your specific experience with those in different situations
So thin skinned
In the article about the mothers, you overlook the complaints about police
One mother agreed with defunding the police
Another described the aggressive action police took against her husband
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 12:02pm
Article struck me as woke NYTimes selecting out quotes that blame policing to confirm "the narrative."
Sorry, I like to think all people with black skin are not that deluded about where the most damage is really coming from.
Police do profile by physical appearance, not going to stop, could be a life or death decision, I'm sure with most it's unconscious. So do TSA agents.
Let's not tippytoe anymore: Maybe people who fit the profile of those who commit most crime should deal with that reality, maybe give them more evidence to profile differently, as in: less crime by people of that profile!. Doing so is not "racist" when a physical profile fits the largest number of criminals, it's part of the job.
They've removed skin color from most media "wanted" descriptions for perps because of "racism." BUT THEY STILL USE ALL THE OTHER DESCRIPTORS like sex, height, weight. How ridiculous is that?
I admire mothers who are out there in high crime neighborhoods trying to ameliorate the situation. I'd be passionately supportive if a lot more of them were working on gun trade-in and meltdown campaigns to go with the community dinners.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 1:12pm
For chrissake police are often mean to those they suspect are up to no good. Not just to young black males. They're not babysitters and they are not rocket scientists. Taxpayers can't afford to hire rocket scientists to police. Profiling is unfair because life is unfair, it still needs to be done in policing. Not much use putting out an A.P.B. saying looking for a person or Amber Alert! looking for a car being driven by a person. Your driver's license has a picture to show skin color and describes sex, eye color and height and weight, birthday to show age. Because?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 1:23pm
The offices in Milwaukee screwed up
The crime was a parking violation
The city paid out 0.75 million.
We are not a police state (yet)
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 1:57pm
yes, yes, yes, great comparison, this is the way I feel, too: It's obscene, as obscene as equating black deaths with "support the troops" and football pride nonsense.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 12:52pm