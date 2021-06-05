Mothers of the Movement is used to describe Black Mothers who lost children to gun violence

The gun violence comes from within the community and from the police.

The mothers tell stories of the difficulty of forming bonds with the police department

Investment in the community is a priority

Some support defunding the police to reinvest in the community

From the article:

The priorities of some people concerned about racist violence at the hands of the police — those who want to reduce the presence of officers — are often framed as being in tension with those of Black people who want their communities to be safer. That’s simply not true. It’s a misconception that exists in part because we don’t hear enough from those who are touched by both components of the crisis and lead the fight against it. So over the past eight months, I asked Black mothers across the country — who are the true experts on the issue — to tell me about the gun violence that has shaped their lives. As killings by the police and mass shootings continue to make headlines, it’s time we listen to them.

This is an excellent read with multiple views expressed.