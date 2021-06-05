Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Mothers of the MovementBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 11:07pm |
Mothers of the Movement is used to describe Black Mothers who lost children to gun violence
The gun violence comes from within the community and from the police.
The mothers tell stories of the difficulty of forming bonds with the police department
Investment in the community is a priority
Some support defunding the police to reinvest in the community
From the article:
The priorities of some people concerned about racist violence at the hands of the police — those who want to reduce the presence of officers — are often framed as being in tension with those of Black people who want their communities to be safer. That’s simply not true. It’s a misconception that exists in part because we don’t hear enough from those who are touched by both components of the crisis and lead the fight against it. So over the past eight months, I asked Black mothers across the country — who are the true experts on the issue — to tell me about the gun violence that has shaped their lives. As killings by the police and mass shootings continue to make headlines, it’s time we listen to them.
This is an excellent read with multiple views expressed.
6% killed by police unarmed; 2% killed by police were black and unarmed. If you don't want to be killed by police, the best thing you can do is not carry a gun. But then you might be killed by a "member of the community". A lot more of those killings - near 100,000? - than the what, 1000 police killings yearly, <half black. Some of the mothers do note they need to see more police, including more black police, talking to their kids, making inroads, also treating blacks better and with more respect. And that costs money. But still, 99% of these black killings are by black punks. Most of black deaths by police are black punks attacking police or other blacks, or otherwise doing something heinous. Just not enough malicious police killings to stack up against malicious black punk killings. These aren't for the most part "super predators" - they're just dumbfucks obscenely given a gun, so they're homicidal (even if by accidental jackass criminal stupidity) dumbfucks. Yeah, police should be much nicer, given. But better to address 100 unneeded visits to the morgue than 5-10 cases of police being stupid and not nice enough. Priorities. It's beyond stupid. Maybe Kap & Nike should take a knee to that: "hey, homeboys! Stop killing each other and innocents around you!" But that would be taking responsibility. Easier to complain, search for the keys under the streetlight rather than the tall grass, blaming someone else - cops - for the rash of murders.
Imagine how many cops die of Covid and how many black people die of Covid. If lots of blacks die, should we care if cops aren't very good about wearing Covid masks, even if 0.5% of black Covid deaths are from cops? Or are the 2 issues largely unrelated, only 1 heavily affecting the black community. The gun logic is almost as twisted. If we switched "shot by police while attacking police or others" to "killed running out into the freeway at rush hour", would we put # of freeway deaths and gang/criminal killings in the same headline? At some point someone will realize these are real murders of real people and get sick to shit of the misleading word games + lies with statistics, equating a probability 100x another as if they were apples and apples - me choking on a pencil vs me dying in a car wreck. It's obscene, as obscene as equating black deaths with "support the troops" and football pride nonsense. But many like selective logic, to hear what they want to hear, to focus on what they want to focus on. All this "innocents" out there ripping up their neighborhoods, yet blood is thicker than water, in all senses.
https://www.maciverinstitute.com/2021/04/the-truth-about-police-shooting...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:17am
The post was about the comments made about mothers who lost sons to gun violence.
Many did not have good things to say about their local police.
Did you remove a portion of the discussion on police brutality dealing with Milwaukee paying out $750K for police misconduct?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 9:39am
You said my experienc didn't matter, so I removed your whole thread. Act like a douche, be treated like a douche.
Mothers had multiple things to say, including wanting to see more police and increase funding. You cherry pick what you want to see.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:33am
You were comparing your specific experience with those in different situations
So thin skinned
In the article about the mothers, you overlook the complaints about police
One mother agreed with defunding the police
Another described the aggressive action police took against her husband
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 12:02pm
Article struck me as woke NYTimes selecting out quotes that blame policing to confirm "the narrative."
Sorry, I like to think all people with black skin are not that deluded about where the most damage is really coming from.
Police do profile by physical appearance, not going to stop, could be a life or death decision, I'm sure with most it's unconscious. So do TSA agents.
Let's not tippytoe anymore: Maybe people who fit the profile of those who commit most crime should deal with that reality, maybe give them more evidence to profile differently, as in: less crime by people of that profile!. Doing so is not "racist" when a physical profile fits the largest number of criminals, it's part of the job.
They've removed skin color from most media "wanted" descriptions for perps because of "racism." BUT THEY STILL USE ALL THE OTHER DESCRIPTORS like sex, height, weight. How ridiculous is that?
I admire mothers who are out there in high crime neighborhoods trying to ameliorate the situation. I'd be passionately supportive if a lot more of them were working on gun trade-in and meltdown campaigns to go with the community dinners.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 1:12pm
For chrissake police are often mean to those they suspect are up to no good. Not just to young black males. They're not babysitters and they are not rocket scientists. Taxpayers can't afford to hire rocket scientists to police. Profiling is unfair because life is unfair, it still needs to be done in policing. Not much use putting out an A.P.B. saying looking for a person or Amber Alert! looking for a car being driven by a person. Your driver's license has a picture to show skin color and describes sex, eye color and height and weight, birthday to show age. Because?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 1:23pm
The officers in Milwaukee screwed up
The crime was a parking violation
The city paid out 0.75 million.
We are not a police state (yet)
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 2:40pm
That's right, torts, they are our system for rectifying damages from malpractice in all professions.
Call and ask how much they've won for clients, I bet it's a lot more and much more often
https://www.cannon-dunphy.com/practice-areas/medical-malpractice/
Bad practioners happen! Local governments fail at stuff they do; they don't always run things right or have the best hiring practices. So you vote them bums out and try the next ones. Meanwhile, responsible parties gotta pay. Anything else new? Is it an epidemic of police brutality? NO NO and NO, about the same as always. Absolutely easy to prove a much bigger epidemic of medical malpractice causing far more harm, far more.
Clearly, both pp and me think you have zero big picture perspective on how serious a problem this is. And I think you are obsessed with it so that you jump on anything, including current delusionary amount of media coverage (they like that you click, you understand) that will confirm your bias that is a problem of utmost priority to the nation.
And I don't. And I don't think more "social workers" will help. I grew up in a neighborhood with lots of families on welfare, and I remember how social workers were loathed more than cops in poor neighborhoods, as they are always butting into your private business and telling you how you should live your life...
Here's one thing that popped into my mind reading the moms article: if this is all a big systemically racist thing, then how come the moms are all still alive and healthy and their sons are the only ones that are injured and dead? They share skin color, after all, but for some reason the cops just don't seem to shoot at the moms as much. Maybe it's their behavior?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 2:48pm
Gender discrimination.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 4:44pm
Repeating stupid fucking arguments doesn't strengthen your case. Just as George Floyd passing fake money doesn't either say he wasn't whacked out on opioids nor that he deserved to die. The basketball player parked across 3 handicapped spots - which is a parking violation. But if he shot the investigating cop, it's no longer about a parking violation, is it. So shut the fuck up with your continually misleading arguments - grownups are present and sick of it. The case involved first whether he refused to back up and show his hands. But when he's standing relaxed with the backup cops present (even though more came than the first cop asked for) *that moment has passed*, so the abuse case is then only about *what came after*. I mentioned the initial video which you somehow couldn't find or see, but that was only to note my surprise that supposedly cowed people who've been given "The Talk" seem to act in a bold confronting manner that doesn't bear any resemblance to the advice of "The Talk", quite the opposite, and a way i as a "privileged" white dude would never do. But that still has pretty much nothing to do with the seconds that preceded the tasing and the damages he sued the city for. (and i also noted the weird "gotta splain to the violator his mistake & get him to recognize it" attitude, rather than just a "you parked across 3 cripple spaces - even though it's 2am the law still applies - so here's your ticket". Again, that's irrelevant to the later tasing and lawsuit, tho it does highlight bad, unnecessary, counterproductive, and probably not even very satisfying policing that only serves to antagonize and escalate. It's a bit similar to how the cop talked to Sandra Bland - instead of just giving her an undeserved ticket if he was going to fuck with her, he had to start interrogating her about how her day was going or why she seemed angry or shit that was none of his business and certainly didn't lead towards solving any crimes or reforming any behavior or keeping the streets safe. It's just bored cop nattering.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 5:23pm
You are the one making the same arguments and practicing cancel culture.
Thus you remove content
Cops are agents of the state and are armed.
They have the higher responsibility
Arguing verbally with a cop should not result in an assault.
The grownups at the DOJ are reviewing the actions of Minneapolis and Louisville PDs because of behavior of police officers.
It does not matter if citizens are pissed off and don't adhere to the "Talk".
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 6:36pm
You ignore any substance to what i write *at length* and instead wire your simplified talking points over and over. This is not "see Dick run". Yes, cops have higher responsibility to stop shootings and selling hard drugs, so filling their time with stupid woke people talking smack to feel all haughty is just counterproductive as fuck.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 6:52pm
The bottom line:
It doesn't matter if Floyd was drugged out
The parking violation does not matter
What matter is the force used by the police.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:17pm
Still trying to simplify your equations to 1 variable. Kind of useless at that point
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:41pm
That 1 variable is why Chauvin is guilty and the DOJ investigations are underway
You focus on diversion
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:43pm
If your equation has 1 variable, it's a constant. Not very real life. If you want to scream "Chauvin guilty, Chauvin guilty, Chauvin guilty..." in your bath all day, no skin off my back. But with a blog we're usually looking for causes, reason, shades of nuance. "All cops bad", "blacks always oppressed", etc, don't really light the fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:50pm
The police are the variable
Improve the police, improve the outcomes.
Police reform is the solution
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 7:57pm
The women in the NYT article talk about bringing resources to the community and the difficulty working with the police.
They do not expect crime to decrease without investment in the community.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 8:34pm
Never mind the shootings or drugs or criminal activity.
Let's talk about police kumbaya again - i like that.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 8:44pm
The women talk about increased resources targeting the community to improve education and employment.
Tell us your magic plan.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 8:55pm
Stop shooting each other?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 9:01pm
The purpose of the education and employment plan.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 9:32pm
yes, yes, yes, great comparison, this is the way I feel, too: It's obscene, as obscene as equating black deaths with "support the troops" and football pride nonsense.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 12:52pm
GOOD LINK, PP. Facts (like other people here say they like, stuff like this.) Reality, not fear-based delusion. You can shove it front of eyes, like this, and it still won't be read if the reality doesn't fit the narrative! None are so blind as those who won't see
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 10:58pm
and this is the statistic that we as a country must priortize getting further down, this is what is worth thousands of protests and a gazillion words and arguments, this is the crisis, this is the most important epidemic of our lifetime, that we must fight fight fight
Again, posting this over and over until someone watches it, because it's like she basically suggests: y'all trying to gaslight us with this narrative about a supposed massive abusive police problem, aren't you?
What it really is: delusional hatred of cops! It's blaming them for black civilians killing black civilians in bad neighborhoods! That's all it is! As if cops are supposed to go into a heavily armed community or situation and solve that problem like a Christian martyr in ancient Rome, holding only a crucifix, without shooting anyone! Supposed to take the risk of losing their own lives for a sub-culture that admires a man with a gun who shoots other men with guns? Absurd! Who is going to want such a job? In a subculture where the kids try to sneak behind mom's back and buy a gun at 13, like a right of manhood, and then mom screams it's all the cops fault when she loses him.
Black lives matter my ass.It's cop hate or at least irrational fear of being policed by someone with more authority (I.E. "manhood") is what I see. I see a culture as libertarian about handguns as any Boogaloo or Proud Boys. With the mothers wailing and moaning in the background over the horror of it, trying to rationalize away that they don't have a a major problem of worship of monster males on their hands.
Anyone that really cared about "black lives" would start by: TAKE AWAY THE GUNS That is the solution. Stop the libertarian ethos. Invite rule of law in (you already mostly live in cities run by Democrats.) Fundraise and buy them back, bribe them back with cash or tech toys or whatever and destroy them. Moms stop and frisk every fucking night. Moms don't do things like buy cars for sons who have a warrant out for having a gun...melt down the gun and get right with the legal stuff first, then you get a reward like a car. Until then, you take the bus. And, yeah, the girlfriend takes the bus too.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:32pm
At least two of the mothers mentioned were or had experience working with local police, one running sessions with up to 32 cops in trying to improve law enforcement and safety in her community.
One mentioned she had lived in Australia and "there it was hard to get guns, and no one carried them, I and my family felt safe."
Another asked, "where do all the guns come from?" A question many in Mexico ask, the guns come from the USA,
Our gun problem is due to the Republican Party using guns as a culture war bludgeon and scare tactic to win elections.
Republican campaign rhetoric mixes well with their general fear tactics, racism, their stoking of fear from blacks, immigrants, caravans', gangs and that personal battlefield weapons are an essential for your freedom and guaranteed by the Constitution, and guns are essential for overthrowing the government or for preventing another Holocaust.
Ergo, there is zero chance of any sane gun laws, registration, assault weapons bans, limit on clips, national registry of gun ownership and the killing will continue.
Mother's, families, dads and co-workers will weep and suffer, as the carnage continues unabated, As guns are a key and deadly prop that Republican's use for their campaigns - of lies, hatred, falsehoods, fear and division
by NCD on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 10:17pm
Thanks
Gun owners agree with gun control
The NRA opposes gun control
The Republican base agrees with the NRA
So, as you say attempts to enact gun control stagnate
Sandy Hook made this very clear
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 9:38am
The Republican Party and their media enablers, operatives, liars and con men, has taken Rhett Butler's maxim on "fast money" as their sole principle, as they go all in with Trump:
by NCD on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 11:18am
Hopefully, Democrats will be wise enough to use McConnell's statement that he is 100% focused on blocking Biden as a club against the GOP in 2022.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 11:26am
After Sandy Hook the gun control legislation passed 54 to 46 with republican votes. All it showed was that the minority can stop any law they want with a filibuster
by ocean-kat on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 2:33pm
Are you to talking about Manchin-Toomey?
The reality is that the bill needed 60 votes
The bill did not pass, it was defeated.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 5:33pm