Republicans Believe in Nothing ... But TrumpBy NCD on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 11:02am |
... Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who has been conducting focus groups of Trump voters for years, said that since the election she had found an increased openness to what she calls “QAnon curious,” a willingness to entertain conspiracy theories about stolen elections and a deep state. “A lot of these base voters are living in a post-truth nihilism where you believe in nothing ...
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/08/us/politics/trump-republicans-liz-cheney.html
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/09/2021 - 12:42am
Trump prefers being the unfairly cheated greatest of all time should be still the President, Speaker is grunt work, demeaning, tedious.
Trump can control things, purge members, raising $$, tax breaks for himself, ....stuff related to a Republican controlled House anyway, all from the Mar-a-Lago links.
by NCD on Sun, 05/09/2021 - 1:58am
Yglesias quoting Beauchamp and sort of combining both memes:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/09/2021 - 6:18pm
MITT speaks:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 6:17am
judge says it as if he is also seeing the entire Trump ethos "cold-blooded fraudster"
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 7:42pm