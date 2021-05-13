Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
CDC Says Everybody Just Ditch Masks Indoors, MostlyBy NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 2:13pm |
"If you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the C.D.C. said ... Fauci: “We’ve got to liberalize the restrictions so people can feel like they’re getting back to some normalcy,” “You can’t inhibit people from doing the things they want to do, which is one of the reasons they wanted to get vaccinated in the first place, because other people are not getting vaccinated,” he added... " ... The move could raise alarms among more cautious Americans, who may be more reluctant to engage in public activities when more people are unmasked. There is no way to know who is vaccinated and who is not, and the majority of the population is not yet fully vaccinated. ...
DUHHH... Anti-vaxxers have been "doing what they want to" all along, there is no scarlet letters No V on those who did not get vaccinated, and this CDC BS will certainly not give them any incentive to get a vax. Vaccinated have too been going back to normal, masked, in places where masks are required, the caveats - - from the link:
Why those places are any different from a crowded supermarket, mall or bar the CDC did not say.
And this was with masking indoors. No mention of how many vaccinated got COVID sick but were missed completely or just excluded from the survey results.
Could this relate to politics again, specifically, the latest job creation numbers, which were not so great?
by NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 3:23pm
If we need future vaccinations, the CDC will be asked why they gave us a false sense of security.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 3:54pm
The NYT linked article says the CDC decision was based on a study from Israel, which has a far higher vaccination rate.
Yet .... Israel still requires indoors masks.
And has the Republicans anathema, 'vaccine passports'.
by NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:07pm
For some reason they made the vaccination card too large to fit in a normal wallet
Get it laminated and you may have problems if we need future shots
Fortunately, my medical system has an app that updates lab results and vaccines so you can keep updated documentation on your phone
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:14pm
Well, politically, Joe's obviously going with "be proud and celebrate this":
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:16pm
Somebody should introduce Biden to anti vaxxers, obstinate Republicans and the "chip in the vax nutcases", they are not going to wear masks unless everybody does and Wal mart, etc, makes them.
This is going to cfeate chaos.
by NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 6:11pm
Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner who, I have noticed is preferred by business type conservatives to Fauci for covid info:
He also just retweeted both of Joe Biden's tweets above.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:23pm
WaPo analysis:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:27pm
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding doesn't like it, wrote one of his long twitter threads starting here:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 4:45pm
The CDC didn't do a great job last March - only thanks to Trump bizarroworld weirdness did they come out unscathed
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 5:26pm
The NBA has more integrity\competence on Covid than the CDC. They were upfront shutting down and protecting fans and players.
When the NBA says fans in arenas do not need masks it will mean more than some political bs from CDC.
Somebody should ask Fauci, the CDC referenced an Israeli study on this, why is Israel still advocating masks indoors? And what about vaccine passports like used in Israel for admission to events? Wouldn't that be a way to encourage vaccinations?
by NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 6:56pm
COVID antibody levels are likely to fall
Variants are going to increase
I don't know why the powers that be are not emphasizing that this mask relaxation rule may only be temporary
We take influenza shots every year
Repeat COVID vaccination does not seem an impossibility
My mask is staying in place.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 10:29pm
Agree with Eric. Fauci is an idiot on this, Gottlieb too. It's political bs.
So wearing a mask is a personal admission and public sign of normalcy inhibiting stupidity and vax guilt? No one will do it, very few will get a vax because of this premature announcement, half the country is not yet vaccinated.
by NCD on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 12:42am
I'm not a doctor, but 1) vaccines aren't 100% effective, so some vaccinated people will still get Covid, 2) there are 3-4 types of vaccines with some differences in effectiveness, behavior, transmittability , 3) some transmission will still take place from vaccinated people passing it on, 4) it might be even with high vaccination that 1 or 2 months of play it safe (masks and some forms of distancing/low grouping) is useful to bring presence of the virus down in the population to really lower the probability of transmission. Not herd immunity but rareness in the herd.
PS - the New Yorker embraces (but doesn't explain) the global confusion and uncertainty. (repeat link)
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/03/01/why-does-the-pandemic-seem...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 2:32am
along those lines, on the stupid way the droplet vs. airborne transmission mess came about:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 10:13am
link
by NCD on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 9:45am
My heart sort of sunk when I went for vaccination at Yankee stadium and all I got was a stupid little handwritten CDC card. I asked the sign-in guy how/where a doctor could access the record. All he would say is that you would have the lot number of the vaccine you received written on the card and the card is your proof and a lot of people are having it laminated. So basically he was saying there is not much usuable proof, it's just a lot number for Pfizer to send notices for recall, similar to auto recalls. Pfizer and CDC probably have my address in a computer database, that is all. I really would have preferred to get it from a doctor or hospital for that very reason, as then they would have the record, but beggars can't be choosers, I wanted to get vaccinated ASAP.
(the whole electronic records systems suck, none of the "MyChart" kind of databases intereract as they are intended to. I was just trying to do that right now, either share an MRI report from one system to another or allow access to the other system. Someone has started a "Share Everywhere" software and it's on the site, but when I click to share with the other system, it says "there is an error in retrieving the authorization file. please check with this organization for more details" that's because they are nowhere near having the ability to synch yet. Ask any doctor--if you are not obligated to stay in a certain network by insurance, that is--they'll tell you.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 10:41am
Tennessee has a Covid vaccine form anyone can download and fill out by theirselves. link
I don't think the Harvard professor running CDC gives a damn if thousands more get sick or worse from this bs.
The CDC sez no way no how .... nope, the White House had nuthin to do with it. Surprised them too.
by NCD on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 7:37pm
thanks for letting me know about that, shows how useless the card will be, like for example, a foreign airline
here one can just presume everyone's lying
NYC has really great stats right now and I just saw a fancy doc who mentioned it like: cross fingers, the worst is over.
Still, Joe is taking a big risk that the main part is over. Maybe he's cynical enough to think about what kind of unvaccinated voters would die from a resurgence or a variant, rather than those who might just get sick. Also treating it along the lines of "another disease" among many we have to deal with in life?
The doctor said she is going to continue to wear her mask, especially on the subway, maybe for the rest of her life. We both noted how little flu there was this winter.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 10:51pm
The numbers are on Joe's side, esp with 2 weeks to Memorial Day ( another 10 million to 63% of adults, 90% seniors?)?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 12:42am
I found I had saved this April 7 article from NYTimes which says
this from that is a good suggestion
from What You Need to Know About Your Vaccine Card
For now, the best way to show that you’ve been inoculated against the coronavirus is a simple white card. Here, your key questions answered.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 12:50am
as to libertarian concerns about big gummint knowing something about you, I find that ridiculous if they don't object to being a registered voter. You could easily opt out of any record system by just being a person who doesn't want to say whether they've been vaccinated or not: vaccinated? yes, no or not saying, your choice and deal with the consequences of your choice like a grownup.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 10:40am
Agree. It's not a slippery slope to socialism.
Zuckerberg owns half a Hawaiian island with money he made selling every like, click, contact and detail of FB users to any company that can write a check. Yet they are afraid of their own government.
by NCD on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 7:51pm