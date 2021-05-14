From NYT

House Democrats are pressing forward with a bipartisan proposal to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, after reaching agreement with a key Republican to drop his party’s demand that such an inquiry look into left-wing violence at racial justice protests.

The deal announced on Friday between Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Representative John Katko of New York, the panel’s senior Republican, could break a partisan logjam that has persisted for months around the commission.