House Democrats press forward with a bipartisan proposal to create a Jan. 6 commission.By rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 12:16pm |
House Democrats are pressing forward with a bipartisan proposal to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, after reaching agreement with a key Republican to drop his party’s demand that such an inquiry look into left-wing violence at racial justice protests.
The deal announced on Friday between Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Representative John Katko of New York, the panel’s senior Republican, could break a partisan logjam that has persisted for months around the commission.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/14/us/politics/jan-6-commission-capitol-riot.html
Photographer who works for Roll Call:
By the way, previous thread on Jan. 6 related topics is here, with news posted through May 14
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 1:57am
Bitter anger over Jan. 6 riots lingers in the House, prompting a week of tense standoff and legislative stalemate
Analysis by Paul Kane @ WashingtonPost.com, May 15
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 4:28pm
geez, can't someone lock him up quicker?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 12:02am