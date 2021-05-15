Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A Kevin Spacey Accuser Tried to Sue Anonymously. A Judge Said No.
As sexual assault cases proliferate, judges must weigh accusers’ requests for anonymity against the tradition of open courts and fairness toward defendants.
By Graham Bowley @ NYTimes.com, May 14
The man said he was 14 years old when he was sexually assaulted by the actor Kevin Spacey in the early 1980s. Last year he filed a lawsuit against Mr. Spacey in which he sought to maintain anonymity, identifying himself in court papers only as “C.D.”
Earlier this year the judge in the case, which is being heard in the Southern District in New York, ordered the man’s lawyers to identify him privately to Mr. Spacey’s lawyers. And this month the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, went further: he ruled that C.D. would have to identify himself publicly if he wanted to continue on to trial.
The man’s lawyers responded Thursday that he would not, writing that the “sudden unwanted attention that revelation of his identity will cause is simply too much for him to bear.” They said in a letter to the court that they expect him to be removed from the case — which involves another plaintiff, who is using his real name — but suggested that they plan to pursue an appeal [....]
Comments
Then they came for Bill Gates
(Silicon Valley likes substituting Scooby snacks and beanbag chairs for real dreams, but they don't make movies about people getting more time at the fußball table - they make movies about people fucking, mad passionate often disapproved or illicit sex, along with fast cars, extreme sports, Loud music & dancing, conspicuous consumption, and lots of do-gooder bullshit, all the trappings of success. Peel away the most important of these and you've got the most dour of Bolsheviks again all dressed in gray. "If I can't dance, i don't want to be part of your revolution". If the richest person in the world can't get his/her rocks off, the goals are pretty warped.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/16/tech/bill-gates-allegations/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:48am
And the sparsity of male friendships - our virtual worlds and decreased time for friendships have an impact on psychological health and productivity/happiness in later life. If anyone cares about the Fate of the privileged white male species anymore.
https://www.sarahcunningham.org/male-friendship-guy-friends
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 1:58am