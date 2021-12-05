Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Yang & His $$ Man Scheming to Pillage NYC?By NCD on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 9:06pm |
(Rich investtor) Mr. Tusk recently called Mr. Yang 'an empty vessel'.... “Tusk spent the past decade defending billionaires and corporate interests,” said Monica Klein, a progressive political strategist. “If Yang won, there’s no question his agenda would mirror Tusk’s ... Yang now uses Mr. Tusk’s NYC office for storage.
One of Mr. Yang’s very first proposals after announcing his run for mayor was that the city should put a casino on Governors Island... Critics immediately pounced, noting that the island in New York Harbor is a peaceful respite so ill-suited to gambling halls that they are expressly forbidden in the island’s deed. ..
Mr. Yang did not back down. Nor did Mr. Tusk, whose interest in casino investment is longstanding.
In 2018, his casino management company, then called Ivory Gaming, mounted a bid for a casino site in Las Vegas. ..if he won, he would put an ax-throwing facility inside the casino.
- Add new comment
- 368 reads
Comments
here's the new "what's the price of a gallon of milk?" question for candidates:
GEEZ, and Yang is supposedly naive? I myself am shocked. Complete and utter idjits about the real life of the people that they claim to want to serve! It's really terrifying in a way.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 5:13am
Yang's losing it, isn't he...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 8:04pm
She sounds like a poster girl for the corrupt Democratic machine:
and people wonder why New Yorkers are drawn to outsiders, independents or Republicans to run their city. Day in, day out, this is the kind of shit we live with. They can always talk liberal p.c. too, they love that, while lining pockets of everyone involved. Nice paying city desk jobs for all (as long as you are my relative who votes Democrat or related to a political donor....), push paper, do "social work", create and collect fines for idiotic stuff, make life harder for residents...
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 10:51pm
elaboration on the above:
this is the kicker, many are really like this, see little wrong with what they do:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 10:48pm