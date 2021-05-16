Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Referendum on Police Reform?By rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 3:45pm |
2021 will be a referendum on the call for police reform
It has been less than a year since George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, spawning a national movement to reimagine the American criminal justice system and end race-based abuses.
Yet with shootings spiking in cities nationwide during the pandemic, there are growing signs that the thirst for change is being blunted by fears of runaway crime.
Critical tests of just how far the pendulum has swung will come in the next several days and weeks, with a nationwide flurry of elections for mayor, district attorney and members of Congress. Although Republicans have long been skeptical of reform efforts, the races are concentrated in big cities and other areas that are friendly terrain for Democrats. They should offer, at least in theory, fertile ground for the sort of systemic overhauls that protesters who flooded the streets last summer were demanding.
Comments
Bodycams haven't lived up to promises of exposing police misconduct. One reason: The police decide what to release.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/05/16/police-body-cameras-have-mixed-legacy-criminal-justice-reform/5064170001/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 3:47pm
well Rochester just released 40 frigging minutes of bodycam footage almost immediately:
I would not be surprised if we are going to see more and more of that kind of thing as more and more police departments (especially those led by black heads of police) get fed up and basically say here you REALLY wanna see what we have to deal with all the time? we'll show you! how come more of you aren't signing up for this job, huh? Basically a giant "fuck you" to anti-police activists, show them everything, every little thing they live with on the job.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 5:20pm
From the bodycam article, states like North and South Carolina resist releasing bodycam data.
Releasing the data could serve to increase community trust in the police.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 5:29pm
When I first saw your post, I thought: WaPo can't be that clueless! I was right, they're not, you changed the headline and made it seem like the article was saying something else:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 4:25pm
This is interesting about Atlanta, I missed this in the news
If she can't bridge the divide about the issue, I don't know who can, very depressing news.
Oh and in New York, he's right, and about the whole country, not just NYC, we've posted the recent polls here to show it, that a majority of people nationwide, including a majority of black people and other minorities,.want more police, not less
You just seem to have it in your head that just because a lot of people viscerally objected to what happened to George Floyd, all of those people also thought police forces need reform and that a lot of police act like that. They are not one and the same thing and never were. BLM movement has been a massive failure, they didn't use the sympathy for Geo. Floyd the correct way at all, just the opposite. Nobody wants their "Defund" ideas; they want police, they just think criminal police should be prosecuted (and even persecuted) like other criminals (who they also want arrested, prosecuted and persecuted.) Criminals, that's it, that's what it's all about, that's what it's always been about, people like law and order, go figure.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 4:40pm
I think the bipartisan agreement about the Congressional bill very much reflects where the majority populace is on any reforms, and it's not with at all in synch with BLM activist programs; I did this whole thread on that
POLICE-OVERHAUL EFFORTS DRAWS BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON KEY ISSUES
the initial WaPo article makes it clear in its subheading what would be agreeable with the majority and what wouldn't: Negotiators reach compromise on military equipment, no-knock warrants and chokeholds; differences remain on prosecution and liability of individual police officers
Needless to say, "defund police" or is not even being brought up, and attacking policing in this country as systemically racist or some such is not in the program nor is attacking what they do in profiling suspects. If you think that's been done in a locality, there's laws they made already and you work with the DOJ, no reform needed there.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 4:56pm
What I posted
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 5:25pm
Ha, the wanton uneducated thirst for change has been blunted by the natural fruits of that change.
aka "be careful what you ask for- you just might get it".
Or as Private Benjamin put it, "but I signed up for the *other* Army - the one with proper hair salons and shopping and ..."
It's like all those fucking Libertarians - if they had to go live in an anarchic shithole like Liberia where their fucked up non-rules, non-laws are put into practice, they'd shit themselves hourly as their lives went from grave danger to simply grave.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 6:04pm
The actual election results will give us a clue to what the communities want.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 7:50pm
Huh? In 18 months? And no, most of the time elections don't provide that much clarity except for a couple issues that get stoked to the top, in high likelihood those that inflame the majority, not many of the issues that drive the "community". What was the clarity Nov 2020 gave, aside from "more attention to what black people need"?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:34am
The article is about challenges politicians who used police reform as a major part of their initial campaigns will face during their bids for reelection.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 9:01am
The article is also another example of how RACIALIZING A POLICY ISSUE IS COUNTERPRODUCTIVE IN U.S. POLITICS
P.S. I note the coder for WaPo article url thought it was about this
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/police-reform-push-sputters/2021/05/15/5e075848-b426-11eb-a3b5-f994536fe84a_story.html
You summarize strangely, it's like you have to reframe everything to your agenda. Again, the headline of the article is With violent crime spiking, the push for police reform collides with voters’ fears.
Much of "police reform" has become unpopular. Who caused that is one question you might ask.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 1:14pm
My post clearly says that increased crime has blunted calls for police reform
The NYT has an article today on the issue today.
Can a Progressive Prosecutor Survive a 40% Spike in Homicides?
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/17/us/philadelphia-prosecutor-election-Larry-Krasner.html
There is no attempt to hide anything
We will see some sense of how much impact the increased homicides have on reelection of police reformers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 1:57pm
My interpretation of your writing on this site is this ^ comment is the first time you have clearly said this.
Until now, it seemed to me you have labored mightily any which way possible to see the two things as totally unrelated. I.E. "no one knows the reason for the rise in crime, but that has nothing to do with BLM, absolutely nothing."
Congratulations on making one small step to reality.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 3:04pm
The homicide rate increased.
Spikes began with the onset of the pandemic, before the protests began.
And
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots-trump-biden
Been through this many, many, many times before. This is why I don't take you seriously.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 3:25pm
In the meantime Brooklyn Center pushes ahead with police reform
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/553791-brooklyn-center-approves-police-reform-package-after-shooting-of-daunte
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 6:07pm
and I said somewhere else on
this threadthe "Police Brutality & Interaction" thread that if you leave a poor town like that full of immigrants and with a government of people of color work this out for themselves and keep outside agitation of BLM and national lefty activists out of it, they would probably work this out for themselves pretty well.They have a flight to better neighborhoods problem and therefore a police force full of non-residents. It takes time to rectify that. You start with some rules, and then try to recruit more police from the community. Letting crime go crazier is not the way, either, more taxpayers will leave. They don't have the money for fancy experimental programs. They do have immigrants who want to be in this country and know a thing or two about worse places to live and how they got that way.
[edit for correction noted with strikethrough]
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:17am
ex-officer Potter, who has been charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, will be tried Dec. 6. Any problem with that?
If they are lucky, it's the same justice lots of other people are getting when their loved ones are shot dead in the area day after day after day after day. Most perps shooting people don't wear body cams, they are harder to find.
(Pssst: you need police to find them! Without police, people get away with shooting other people without any punishment at all!)
This is the system we have. It's working that I can see.
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/553949-judge-rules-trial-of-ex-officer-who-fatally-shot-daunte-wright-may
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 1:56am
Repost from my crime news thread about a new poll of Portland residents, where they are at:
and what their police union is saying on Facebook:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/16/2021 - 5:05pm
'This is a huge step for law enforcement.' Police unions shift stance on protecting bad officers
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/17/us/police-unions-intervention-blueprint/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 8:16pm