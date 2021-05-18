The nascent agreement, backed by President Joe Biden, is a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a “once-in-a-generation investment in American science and American technology.”

By Andrew Desidero @ Politico.com, May 17

The Senate voted on Monday to advance a broad bipartisan effort to counter China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions, though negotiators are still hammering out critical details of the legislation.

Senators voted 86-11 to move forward on the Endless Frontier Act, the base for the larger China bill. Ultimately it's expected to include additional measures boosting technology research and development, revitalizing manufacturing sectors, and outlining a diplomatic and national security strategy for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has long pushed for a more hawkish approach to China, is leading the effort alongside Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), a rising voice in his party on foreign affairs.

The final product could pass the Senate before June and would represent the culmination of a two-month effort by Senate committees, at Schumer’s direction, to draw up bipartisan legislation aimed at out-competing China. The nascent agreement is also a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years [....]