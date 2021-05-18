Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Endless Frontier Act: Senate advances a rare bipartisan deal on countering ChinaBy artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:32pm |
The nascent agreement, backed by President Joe Biden, is a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a “once-in-a-generation investment in American science and American technology.”
By Andrew Desidero @ Politico.com, May 17
The Senate voted on Monday to advance a broad bipartisan effort to counter China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions, though negotiators are still hammering out critical details of the legislation.
Senators voted 86-11 to move forward on the Endless Frontier Act, the base for the larger China bill. Ultimately it's expected to include additional measures boosting technology research and development, revitalizing manufacturing sectors, and outlining a diplomatic and national security strategy for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has long pushed for a more hawkish approach to China, is leading the effort alongside Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), a rising voice in his party on foreign affairs.
The final product could pass the Senate before June and would represent the culmination of a two-month effort by Senate committees, at Schumer’s direction, to draw up bipartisan legislation aimed at out-competing China. The nascent agreement is also a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years [....]
They're working on it a lot behind closed doors, so the populace can continue to think they are arch enemies on everything and the political can still be distracted with the culture wars and things like systemic racism and CRT, viral brutal police videos, Matt Gaetz, the Qanon shaman, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Yang, Palestinians, etc. whatever's viral on social media du jour:
Meantime corporate heads, business people, investors, and serious policy people will read about what's really going concerning our future at like Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and think tank publications:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:48pm
Here's some tweets I've been collecting on it since I noticed mentions of it yesterday:
first saw yesterday, and go: what is that?
did search
thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 3:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 3:36pm
Chuck again, three hours ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 3:53pm
Big DC lobbying firm:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 3:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 4:02pm