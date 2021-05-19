Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Cancel Culture Nikole Hannah Jones Denied Tenure At UNCBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 2:35pm |
Conservative Cancel Culture
But America and conservatives have a tough time dealing with the truth and as such Nikole Hannah-Jones, famed journalist of The 1619 Project, Pulitzer Prize winner and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, will no longer be given a tenured position at her alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill because conservatives don’t love her.
See, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media pursued Hannah-Jones for its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, a tenured position, but after conservatives (read white people) took issue with the offer, UNC remembered that it was in the South and pulled its Confederate flag undies back up.
Instead, they have agreed to give her a five-year fixed position as the Professor of the Practice. (also known as the Allen Iverson spot. I kid.) Because this is a fixed position and not a tenured position it doesn’t need Board approval.
Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, now Nikole Hannah Jones.
This will have a chilling effect.
Comments
One could be happy she got a high profile teaching position with which to push her 1619 project, but i guess we have to be eternally unhappy if things don't go 100% according to wish. (BTW, if she's still teaching, she didn't get "cancelled" - small semantic detail i suppose)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:03pm
after a few minutes thinking on your point: it's not at all a "small semantic detail". The Root gang wallows in victimhood and can't stand the thought of winning all the time in cultural ways, WHICH THEY ARE: WINNING, a lot. For one good example: Nikole Hannah Jones WON, she got the NYTimes to hire her for a project that they would never have taken on a few years ago. They are winning all the time BUT instead of writing stories about how their culture and ways of thinking are dominant, and they are wining, they write continually try to find things to show how black people are still being held down everywhere every place in every thing. So they cannot handle the idea of Nikole winning, they've got to make her a victim somehow, preferably of whypipple even though many whypipple are bowing down amd throwing flowers and sweets.
Yes they do some stories about "black success" but there is almost always a victimhood angle even to those stories.
Just totally invested in selling outrage about victimhood and have no clue how to segue to a new paradigm. It's a destructive narrative they're selling, if I had the goals of my tribe rising up, this would not be the one I chose.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 4:10pm
I was being sarcastic. And HuffPost hired TheRoit's Editor-in-Chief, so now double victimhood for half the Price.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 4:18pm
this sounds extremely inaccurate made up stupid shit to me by people who don't know what they are talking about.
The Knight chair positions at universities around the nation, funded by the Knight Foundation, sound like they are temporary positions intended to bring non-scholarly people with expertise working out in the real world of journalistm to journalism students to teach them real life shit, as opposed to what their scholarly (tenure track) professors teach them.
And she's ideal for this, the opposite of tenure track. She's got a ton of experience doing things out in the real world and getting funding and convincing people to hire her and then winning awards at what she does.
Actually, i believe she never even got a PHD, so she's really not tenure track material AT ALL. It's extremely rare for anyone without a PHD to be a professor in any case, it's an honor for her to be awarded this position with only a master's degree and recognizes her astounding success in the real world. And it sounds totally different from a tenure track position.
http://hussman.unc.edu/news/pulitzer-prize-winning-macarthur-%E2%80%98genius%E2%80%99-nikole-hannah-jones-new-york-times-become-knight
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:19pm
P.S. and as I have noted before, this is about the field of JOURNALISM, NOT HSTORY. They are totally separate fields, for good reason.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:36pm