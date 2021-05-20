Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Does Teaching America It’s Racist Make It Less Racist?By artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 3:29pm |
Some states are trying to ban curriculums that acknowledge this country’s history of racism. It’s creating a new culture war over a school of thought called critical race theory, the three most misunderstood words in America.
This is a podcast but I link to the TRANSCRIPT that is provided (you can listen to the podcast by just closing the transcript window.) @ "The Argument” at NYTimes.com, May 19, a weekly ideas show, hosted by Jane Coaston,
This is a discussion between John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University who has written extensively on race and language, and Michelle Goldberg, an Opinion columnist at The New York Times.
McWhorter first runs through how Critical Race Theory developed, the movements it grew out of and how it happened that we got here where for some it is synonymous with school curriculums and workplace diversity training. It has also become the battleground for a new culture war between conservatives and liberals who disagree on how helpful or harmful these teachings are.
They then discuss what McWhorter calls the problem of "bastardization of these ideas", and where Goldberg thinks the problem is mainly in the reaction of the right, and related issues. It's a grownup, nuanced analysis.
- Add new comment
- 313 reads
Comments
real nice example of the "bastardization", great fuel for ridicule and attack by right wingers:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 5:38pm
and I see now that Yang includes an example of a conservative that picked up on it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 5:50pm
another even more excellent example:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 7:53pm
While I agree that this is a silly reason to rename a bird there's this tradition in science that the, usually, man who first discovers a thing gets to name it. That results in ego driven men who happen to be the first in a new area to name things after them selves. For example the first botanist in Arizona has dozens of plants named after himself. Or the "father" of botany and modern taxonomy in the 18th century, Linnaeus, has dozens of plants named after him. The scientific term for a thing shouldn't be named after the person who first found it. They should all be changed to a more descriptive name.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 9:40pm
John Mcwhorter from the podcast
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 8:07pm