Cancel Culture Nikole Hannah Jones Denied Tenure At UNCBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 2:35pm |
Conservative Cancel Culture
But America and conservatives have a tough time dealing with the truth and as such Nikole Hannah-Jones, famed journalist of The 1619 Project, Pulitzer Prize winner and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, will no longer be given a tenured position at her alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill because conservatives don’t love her.
See, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media pursued Hannah-Jones for its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, a tenured position, but after conservatives (read white people) took issue with the offer, UNC remembered that it was in the South and pulled its Confederate flag undies back up.
Instead, they have agreed to give her a five-year fixed position as the Professor of the Practice. (also known as the Allen Iverson spot. I kid.) Because this is a fixed position and not a tenured position it doesn’t need Board approval.
Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, now Nikole Hannah Jones.
This will have a chilling effect.
One could be happy she got a high profile teaching position with which to push her 1619 project, but i guess we have to be eternally unhappy if things don't go 100% according to wish. (BTW, if she's still teaching, she didn't get "cancelled" - small semantic detail i suppose)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:03pm
after a few minutes thinking on your point: it's not at all a "small semantic detail". The Root gang wallows in victimhood and can't stand the thought of winning all the time in cultural ways, WHICH THEY ARE: WINNING, a lot. For one good example: Nikole Hannah Jones WON, she got the NYTimes to hire her for a project that they would never have taken on a few years ago. They are winning all the time BUT instead of writing stories about how their culture and ways of thinking are dominant, and they are wining, they write continually try to find things to show how black people are still being held down everywhere every place in every thing. So they cannot handle the idea of Nikole winning, they've got to make her a victim somehow, preferably of whypipple even though many whypipple are bowing down amd throwing flowers and sweets.
Yes they do some stories about "black success" but there is almost always a victimhood angle even to those stories.
Just totally invested in selling outrage about victimhood and have no clue how to segue to a new paradigm. It's a destructive narrative they're selling, if I had the goals of my tribe rising up, this would not be the one I chose.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 4:10pm
I was being sarcastic. And HuffPost hired TheRoit's Editor-in-Chief, so now double victimhood for half the Price.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 4:18pm
this sounds extremely inaccurate made up stupid shit to me by people who don't know what they are talking about.
The Knight chair positions at universities around the nation, funded by the Knight Foundation, sound like they are temporary positions intended to bring non-scholarly people with expertise working out in the real world of journalistm to journalism students to teach them real life shit, as opposed to what their scholarly (tenure track) professors teach them.
And she's ideal for this, the opposite of tenure track. She's got a ton of experience doing things out in the real world and getting funding and convincing people to hire her and then winning awards at what she does.
Actually, i believe she never even got a PHD, so she's really not tenure track material AT ALL. It's extremely rare for anyone without a PHD to be a professor in any case, it's an honor for her to be awarded this position with only a master's degree and recognizes her astounding success in the real world. And it sounds totally different from a tenure track position.
http://hussman.unc.edu/news/pulitzer-prize-winning-macarthur-%E2%80%98genius%E2%80%99-nikole-hannah-jones-new-york-times-become-knight
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:19pm
P.S. and as I have noted before, this is about the field of JOURNALISM, NOT HSTORY. They are totally separate fields, for good reason.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 3:36pm
Comment by the Journalism faculty noting that Cancel Culture will stifle professors
Her qualifications along with the Pulitzer
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2021/05/19/unc-nikole-hannah-jones-tenure/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 10:49pm
American conservative white people will not be swayed, show concern or care that unlike so many today, infamous 1619 project Nikole Hannah-Jones has a new job.
Their focus is upon the most consequential leader of this nation since, and probably even before, Abraham Lincoln. He has suffered, and continues to suffer, the greatest most unfair, most historic, most heinous, least deserved, most bigly truly tragic victimhood of baseless and politically motivated witch hunts by very disgusting radical left Democrats, topped by an election EVERYBODY KNOWS WAS STOLEN. Not to mention two impeachments, one for simply addressing peaceful patriotic tourists visiting the Capitol in the events of January 6.
I am talking about the current leader and soul of the GOP, leading liar of the corrupt right wing machine, kingmaker of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump.
by NCD on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 6:01pm
The Lost Cause is still taught in history classes
The 1619 Project comes along and suddenly people are worried about the damage being done to students
Critical Race Theory is opposed because it allows any discussion of race to be avoided
Fortunately, a critical mass of people have caught on the the game.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 9:28pm
The corrupt right wing propaganda machine is banning teaching the history of Texas slavery, and the Texas battle for independence from Mexico, in 1836, when slavery was illegal in Mexico.
My understanding was the economic collapse of the late 1830s, due to collateral loan defaults on the bodies of slaves, state bonds backing those loans by southern state governments which were then not fulfilled causing banking collapse, cratering of cotton prices due to over supply, all combined to lead slave owners to abscond with their slaves to Texas territory where they could not be seized due to loan defaults, and the enslavers could start over.
by NCD on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 9:52pm
It is amazing that the apologists spend an overwhelming amount of time criticizing the 1619 Report
They seem to be satisfied with the way history is taught currently
They spew venom upon Nikole Hannah Jones, but are mum on why there was a need for a different view of history
The apologists responded with a piece of garbage called White, Red, and Black (with a subtitle about race hustlers)
The book put together by Robert Woodson to counter the 1619 Project, originates from a race hustler who gets contributions from Conservatives because he carries their message.
I have noted before, the book version of the 1619 Project comes out in November
It will help in the slow but steady March to teaching true history
The apologists will continue their attempts to cancel Hannah-Jones.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 10:27pm
This has absolutely zero to do with Hannah Nicole Jones teaching journalism (NOT the 1619 Project,) at her alma mater. Just pointing that out, no doubt fruitlessly.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 4:18am
People oppose critical race theory because they think it's nonsense. Several of us have explained why we think that. I fully support a more comprehensive teaching of slavery, lynching or things like the Tulsa massacre and even a more comprehensive teaching of the genocide of the native Americans. But I oppose CRT
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 10:21pm
You are free to your opinion. John McWhorter notes that what is being discussed as CRT is in reality an attempt to avoid discussion about race.
Edit to add:
Tom Cotton's history class
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/27/politics/tom-cotton-slavery-necessary-evil-1619-project/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 10:36pm
It's possible that some on the far right oppose CRT to avoid a discussion of race but there are many who oppose it for different reasons. Just because a liberal at times opposes the views on the far left doesn't mean they agree with the far right. It's the same problem that many liberals have when they oppose some of the views of the transgender activists. It doesn't mean they aline with the transphobic far right. Or when they think voter id laws are reasonable, as a majority of blacks do. It doesn't mean they agree with every voter suppression tactic of the republicans
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 10:58pm
I stated that you are free to your opinion.
I pointed out the Lost Cause and Tom Cotton because the 1619 Project and CRT cause outrage in some.
Given things that are taken as status quo without quarrel, I fail to understand the pushback against CRT, etc.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 11:19pm
The 1619 project is another point. There is much criticism of it from prominent and respected neutral and liberal historians. That doesn't mean they agree with the far right view of it. I have never commented on it. While I think I have a pretty good general knowledge of history I don't get deeply into the specifics enough to form an opinion nor do I have the time to focus on it. None of the issues I've mentioned are made up of just two sides, the far left and the far right. There's much more nuance in these complex subjects than your tribal view of them
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 11:38pm
The pushback against CRT is because it's false. It doesn't matter if it's good people or bad people in the left or bad people in the right who support it oppose it - it's false. #Fail, move on.
The 1619 Project is your neighbir putting their kid with the tutu onstagr to sing and claiming she's the next Whitney Houston and not getting her off so the normal performers can go on, white, black, Egyptian, Irish, whatever. No, that self-aniinted point is not where American history began, despite all the preening in front of the mirror. It has some significance, but not that much in comparison to other things that happened as well. Can telling if history be improved? For sure. Do others use history for political purposes? Sure, all the time. Doesn't mean another outright political treatment should be welcomed. Hey, 19th Century immigration was dominated heavily by the Irish *by far* - should we mark American history from the 1st Irishman who came to Boston or wherever?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 12:26am
The Lost Cause is a lie is still being taught
Nikole Hannah-Jones' credentials would e enough to make a single department proud
Adam Serwer of the Atlantic notes the Jones appointment is about Conservatives using state power to suppress ideas they consider dangerous
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/05/why-conservatives-want-cancel-1619-project/618952/
Edit to add:
The head of the Knight Foundation:
https://19thnews.org/2021/05/unc-wont-offer-tenure-to-nikole-hannah-jones-after-wave-of-conservative-criticism/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 7:06pm
There is someone here that supports it? It's like attacking the lost cause is your cause, even though it's mostly disappeared. You going to harp harp harp on it that it existed til you die? People used to teach that the world was flat, too. Few yell about that anymore. Even though some kids are still being home schooled that the earth is 6,000 years old, we let that go. There are always OUTLIERS; that's the best you can get in a free society.
edit to add: nobody likes the Inspector Javert character in Les Miserables because he's a ZEALOT; think about it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 7:26pm
Typical diversion
No mention of Serwer or the Knight Foundation comments.
Again , I do not take you seriously.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 7:52pm
Here's a UNC Knight Foundation scholar for you. Note the digital marketing & advertising, the experience with too global clients -, her books on recent vital areas in Digital Media And how to navigate Digital Transformation - all pertinent to holding real jobs now, helping companies with eCommerce, modern media strategy...
https://t.co/WBmUPNKYg1?amp=1
You know, it's ok to have some non-essential staff at university level to divert from too much focus on core areas, a bit of healthy diversion for the recreational world, but it's not like this is the real purpose of colleges anymore, unlike the more relaxed bourgeois leisurely paced age of the 1950's - people are paying a shitload of money for college now, literally mortgaging their futures, so they better have teachers and topics that help them pay back the loans from 2019, not topics from 1619.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 1:29am
It's like hopeless. I can't believe we are dealing with idjits who think the History Dept. and the Journalism Dept. of a university are closely related disciplines and departments!
And think that Hannah Nicole Jones wrote the 1619 Project as like a history paper instead of planning editing and organizing it as an activist journalism project of hers, written by others.
And with people who don't understand the difference between professionals in the working world and academics in academia and, furthermore, the differentiation among the latter between "tenure track" and "non-tenure track".
And that some journalism students may be protesting because they admire Ms. Jones' ability to sell and promote narratives and find that their professors are teaching them nothing of the sort and they think it is the future. Especially since they came of age in the era of Trump, master of narrative manipulation. (More's the pity for us consumers of their future product, but that's another thing.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 4:14am
You're the absurd one! This whole thread has gone absurd and off topic!
HISTORY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS NEWS, NOTHING AT ALL..
SHE IS NOT GOING TO BE TEACHING HISTORY! Not even the 1619 Project content, she will not be teaching the content of the 1619 Project.
SHE IS GOING TO BE TEACHING: JOURNALISM!
SHE IS NOT A HISTORIAN! SHE IS A JOURNALIST WITH A MASTER'S DEGREE IN JOURNALISM
Her Pulitzer was for "Commentary".
SHE SOLD A JOURNALISTIC PROJECT TO THE NEW YORK TIMES,
and directed the project but only wrote the introductory commentary.
The actual articles were mostly written by other journalists.
SHE IS GOING TO TEACH STUDENTS HOW TO DO WHAT SHE DID.
Beware: THOSE STUDENTS MAY NOT BE SELLING THE KIND OF CONTENT YOU LIKE!
They might even use her methods to sell the story of "the Lost Cause." How would you like them apples?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:48am
Who is teaching Lost Causes at college level?
How is "race" an equivalent need to "digital advertising and digital media? 1 advertising project group created $5 billion in revenues for Facebook. 1 of many. Instead of all this trendy bullshit, why don't black students just learn the core secrets to eCommerce and digital transformation in the all connected data analytics age, and buy the goddamn school(s)? Chaos Monkey's makes it clear Zuckerberg didn't have a clue what he was doing in the advertising realm - he got lucky through multiple teams. Why all this navel gazing over shit that happened 400 years ago when the real goal is to take over shit *now*?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 7:24pm
From USA TODAY
AND
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/education/2021/02/10/slavery-and-history-states-threaten-funding-schools-teach-1619-project/4454195001/
Republicans want to literally whitewash history.
Edit to add:
I said that Lost Cause is being taught today
I base that statement on reviews of high school texts that use Lost Cause.
You ask about colleges.
I haven't seen reviews of college history texts.
I do note that Republicans are threatening colleges that do not teach a shiny, happy people version of US history
I also note historians noting the chilling effect of Congressional pressure has on what history professors may be comfortable using in the classroom.
Regarding Hannah-Jones, I'll take the opinions of the president of the Knight Foundation, the faculty of the journalism school, and writers like Adam Serwer, etc. over yours.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 9:33pm
A generation which ignores history has no past — and no future. — Robert A Heinlein.
by NCD on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 8:56pm
Reading the Lost Cause history and Woodson's Red, White, and Black is depressing
The message is that you should be patriotic because the country saved you
The story told in 1619 and other Woke sources is that Blacks pushed the country towards democracy
Lincoln did not enter into the Civil War to abolish slavery
Freedmen and enslaved people forced the issue towards emancipation
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 9:41pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:07am
To say the Lost Cause is being taught today doesn't tell us anything. How common is it or at least how common across the south? Or is it just a tiny fringe? I was born in 57 and I was never taught it in my Pennsylvania school.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 11:12pm
We're discussing a college level faculty chair - that supposedly needs to counter the Lost Cause you say is being taught, but OceanKat and i never saw (and i grew up in the Deep South), providing a deep dive on the colonies pre-revolution from 400, 300 years ago, rather than pertinent modern topics for today's overcharged young adults. I mean, i took Medieval History, but it was an elective.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 1:48am
I don't think Hannah Nicole Jones will be doing much teaching about slavery in her journalism courses, unless, of course, she believes current journalists are being treated like slaves, which is always a possibility, as CRT is often stretched every which way to fit every topic and situation.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:57am
Nice political rant.
I am really disappointed to learn you think this has anything to do with the news on this thread.
Thought you might be able to see that one of Ms. Jones' future journalism students, learning from her how to sell a simplified narrative to a major newspaper in this new world of dueling narratives without nuance, might become the next Judith Miller, selling a war story.
Guess not.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:56am
Protests. There will be protests.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/may/20/university-north-carolin...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 6:08pm
Yes it was a no brainer to expect that, she and her supporters are quite able to ramp those up as they know how to do that AND THE IRONY IS THAT'S EXACTLY WHY she was offered the prestigious chair, because she knows all about the ways and methods of "activist journalism"! (After all, she uses the handle of Ida B. Wells on Twitter,a progenitor of "activist journalism." But not they'll probably settle for nothing less than making her president of the university, things have changed some since Ida's day.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 6:21pm
The Glengarry Glen Ross Marquess of Queensbury defense...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 3:49pm
Hah, he's right.It's like they always want "independent" minded scholars that will go along with the program, whatever it is. The two goals conflict, it's only the few who can survive a minefield.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 4:03pm
Back to Chaos Monkey, "cultural fit" means "diversity" that dresses and acts like everyone else in the community, a last moment sanity check to make sure too much change doesn't take root.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 4:21pm
Here's a guy speaking of the reality of the situation (even as he's all for HNJ):
Like it or not: Tenure is not a regular thing. I repeat: tenure is not a regular thing. One has to both jump high and grovel, over years, to get it. And that's not new. That's been the practice at least since boomers started graduating. That's when one year contracts started becoming popular and being a professor one year alternated with driving a cab with a PHD the next....
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 12:41am
Example, Knight Chair without doctorate, professional credentials, not Academia:
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 1:38am