Pew Rearch Center Study of Americans and ‘Cancel Culture':By artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:39am |
Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment
By Emily A. Vogels, Monica Anderson, Margaret Porteus, Chris Baronovski, Sara Atske Colleen McClain, Brooke Auxier, Andrew Perrin & Meera Ramshankar @ PewResarch.org, May 19
How we did this
Pew Research Center has a long history of studying the tone and nature of online discourse as well as emerging internet phenomena. This report focuses on American adults’ perceptions of cancel culture and, more generally, calling out others on social media. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,093 U.S. adults from Sept. 8 to 13, 2020. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.
This essay primarily focuses on responses to three different open-ended questions and includes a number of quotations to help illustrate themes and add nuance to the survey findings. Quotations may have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and clarity. Here are the questions used for this essay, along with responses, and its methodology.
Comments
'Cancel culture' is another bumper sticker level BS propaganda tool in the right wing kit bag of whiny victimhood, culture war divisiveness, tribalism and hate, resulting in endless polls, back and forth arguments and 'analysis'.
Meanwhile Republican state legislatures are moving to 'cancel' 100 year old state traditions of direct democracy, drowning the use of citizen initiative and referendum in in a bathtub of onerous and costly red tape and regulations.
by NCD on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:57pm
I like this definition quoted in the Pew article better than yours
I don't see any right wingers involved in this recent story
nor this one
nor this one
Of course threats of harm from a mob if not "politically correct" have always applied to all kinds of politics, not just from woke left, within a political tribe itself. Politicians that are not re-elected have basically become "politically incorrect." They sign up for that risk, though. Hence the practice of "pandering" to the loudest voices is an accepted part of their work, rather than doing and saying what they think is right for their entire constituency.
But it hasn't been applied to many other kinds of jobs until the Trump years started in this country, when someone who was not loyal to his party, but only to himself and those who were fans. A coincidence?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:48pm